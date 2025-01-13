CES 2025: Wareable’s Best in Show awards revealed

CES 2025: The best wearable and connected health tech from the show

CES 2025 has drawn to a close after another year of brands showcasing innovations and chaos in equal supply.

This year, we’ve been hands-on with a mountain of exciting wearables set to land in 2025, with smart rings, AR spectacles, and smart headphones taking center stage.

Below are the wearables that stood out from our time scouring the latest tech in Las Vegas.

Garmin Instinct 3

Credit: Wareable

After plenty of rumors over the last few months, Garmin officially launched the Instinct 3.

The latest iteration of its most rugged, Casio-like smartwatch now comes with an AMOLED (from $449) or solar-charging display (from $399) and is available in either 45mm or 50mm case sizes.

The case on all models has been upgraded for this generation. It’s reinforced with metal, a MIL-STD 810 toughness rating, and 10ATM water resistance, while also borrowing the much-loved built-in LED flashlight that’s appeared on recent Fenix/Epix devices.

The Instinct 3 range was also joined by a new HRM-200 (which comes with a detachable battery compartment, huzzah!) and an Insinct E.

Withings Omnia

Credit: Wareable

Withings is always good for a few wacky CES innovations. After last year’s Withings BeamO, the French brand this year unveiled Omnia, a conceptual smart mirror designed to provide comprehensive health monitoring.

Omnia integrates data from various Withings devices, such as smartwatches and scales, to track over 60 health metrics, including weight, heart health, metabolic health, and sleep quality.

Equipped with an AI voice assistant, it offers real-time feedback, personalized advice, and can facilitate telehealth consultations. While Omnia remains in development with no specified release date or price, Withings told us it plans to incorporate some of its features into its app later this year.

Hormometer

Credit: Wareable

Eli Health used the Vegas show floor to unveil the Hormometer, an at-home device that analyzes hormone levels using saliva and a smartphone.

Users place a cartridge in their mouth for 60 seconds; after 20 minutes, the Eli app scans the cartridge to provide real-time results.

Initially, the Hormometer will measure cortisol and progesterone, though the company has plans to add testosterone and estradiol. This technology offers a convenient alternative to traditional lab tests, delivering results with over 90% accuracy.

Subscription plans start at $8 per test, making hormone monitoring accessible for daily health optimization.

Xreal One Pro AR

Credit: Wareable

Xreal has leveled up the AR experience yet again with the One Pro. This was the best of the bunch we tried at CES 2025, just like Xreal’s AR Ultra specs were last year.

The One Pro builds on the previous model with a 57-degree field of view and a virtual 171-inch display. The integrated X1 chip ensures low latency, while Bose-tuned audio provides an immersive experience.

We found the quality of the visuals was fantastic in our quick hands-on playing with the Nintendo Switch. Resolution and smoothness were on point, and we were able to move around without any stunting.

An optional 12MP camera attachment enables first-person photos and videos. Weighing 87 grams, the One Pro is priced at $599, with availability expected in March 2025.

Shokz OpenFit 2

Shokz may be the undisputed champion of bone-conduction workout headphones, but the brand instead came to Vegas with a timely update to its open-ear, TWS buds.

The OpenFit 2 replaces the OGs that arrived in 2023, featuring a redesigned, thinner hook that ensures compatibility with glasses and dual speakers in each earbud. The earbuds also offer up to 11 hours of battery life, physical buttons replace touch controls for easier operation, and four EQ presets allow for personalized audio settings.

They’re available now in the US for $179.95, but there was no information available when we asked about a release date (or pricing) for the UK/Europe.

Still, it wasn’t the only impressive headphones at the show. Suunto’s Aqua earbuds also look seriously promising for swimmers and triathletes.

Circular Ring 2

Credit: Wareable

We also got our hands on the Circular Ring 2, with the French startup unveiling its titanium, ECG-capable smart ring that’s just been cleared to detect atrial fibrillation.

We had a bit of a mixed time with the Circular Ring Slim during testing, though it remains one of the better options out there in a sea of smart rings that have emerged in the last year or so.

The Ring 2 is available in four finishes and features an upgraded EKG sensor and additional PPG sensors for enhanced health tracking. Other improvements include better connectivity, extended battery life (up to four days in performance mode and eight days in battery-saving mode), and a new charging dock.

The AI chatbot Kira has also been revamped for quicker, more accurate recommendations, and a digital sizing feature simplifies the fitting process. Priced at $380, the Circular Ring 2 is expected to launch in February or March 2025.

Vuzix Ultralite Pro

Credit: Wareable

Vuzix is one of the OGs of the AR industry, but it’s mostly stuck to enterprise – until now.

At this year’s show, the brand provided a huge update to the Ultralite reference platform we tried (and were left cold by) at last year’s show. This year, Ultralite Pro was a big winner.

The Ultralite Pro in itself isn’t a consumer-ready product (as you can tell from the laughably chunky design), but the glasses we tried this time around serve to demonstrate the kind of AR experience this tech is capable of.

It uses the Snapdragon AR1, dual full-color Avegant LCoS projectors on a designed waveguide, and boasts a field of view of up to 40 degrees.

The quality of the visuals proved impressive: bold and vibrant while offering 3D effects overlaid onto the world around us with a huge-feeling field of view. All we need now is for the design to match the experience.

Rokid Glasses

Credit: Wareable

Rokid also introduced its latest AR glasses at this year’s show. The broad field of view and low latency in real-time experiences (like live language translation, turn-by-turn navigation, and notifications) beamed directly in the user’s line of sight all stood out to us.

They’re not too different from others we tested at the show, yet were probably the best of the thick-style AR specs. It could still benefit from being slimmer and closer in style to a true pair of Meta Ray-Bans, but it represents solid progress toward a consumer AR future.

Noise Luna 2.0

Credit: Wareable

Indian startup Noise used the CES 2025 show floor to shout about the Luna 2.0, its latest smart ring crafted from jet-grade titanium and 30-day battery life.

It’s certainly no household name in the US or Europe, but the brand – like many native startups in India – has had huge success with its RTOS smartwatches over the last couple of years. Noise co-founder Amit Khatri told Wareable that they currently have 20 million users, which is seriously impressive.

Interestingly, Luna 2.0’s accuracy is validated by Philips Biosensing, with the company claiming to achieve 98.2% precision. Like seemingly every other product at this year’s show, it also integrates an AI assistant, offering personalized health insights and recommendations.

It’s not currently planned for Western markets, but Noise is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Halliday Glasses

Credit: Wareable



Named after the iconic creator from ‘Ready Player One’, the Halliday Glasses offer a glimpse into the future of augmented reality.

Instead of the typical waveguide etched onto the glass to create the visual experience, these glasses project visuals directly onto the user’s eyeball. This allows for a lightweight (40g), prescription-friendly design that can be controlled via voice or trackpad.

On the stand at Unveiled, we didn’t get too much AI experience. However, it can summarize meetings, deliver context-aware information, offer translations, and provide turn-by-turn navigation via the digital alarm clock-style – but very clear – visuals.

Halliday Glasses are available for pre-order at $489, with an early bird offer of $369 for customers placing a $9.99 deposit. Shipping is expected by the end of Q1 2025.