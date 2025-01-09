Close Menu
Advertisement

Rokid Glasses hands on: Definite progress to an AR future

James StablesBy 3 Mins Read
Rokid Glasses hands on

CES 2025: Rokid has been turning out connected glasses for gaming and media for a while — but in Las Vegas I got chance to try its new fully AR specs.

Among the scores of AR smart glasses at CES 2025, most brands seem to be neck and neck in terms of their AR experiences. There are huge, chunky reference designs, such as the Vuzix Ultralite Pro, that offer a vision of what AR could look like.

And then there’s the plethora of (mostly) good-looking glasses from brands like Halliday, Rokid, RayNeo, Open Realities, and many others we tested. All of these brands are trying to recreate the wearability of Ray-Ban Meta, which has ignited the smart glasses industry—but with an AR element.

Different approaches are being taken to achieve this, whether through waveguides etched onto glass or by projecting directly into the eye. However, most have delivered a similarly basic experience: green text overlaid onto the world, reminiscent of The Matrix.

Rokid Glasses 2

The Rokid glasses are perhaps the best example we’ve seen of this kind of design.

Advertisement

They use the Snapdragon AR1 to power a visual experience, feature open-ear speakers, and weigh just 49g. They also include a 12MP camera capable of capturing video and still images, activated via a button on the stem.

The user interface is well-designed, with a generous field of view (FOV) and large, easily readable text. The swipe controls on the stem were far superior to those of the RayNeo glasses we tested, making them intuitive and user-friendly.

In China, the Rokid glasses can also handle payments, which is a neat addition.

Most of these early-stage smart glasses have focused on the same core features: live translation, turn-by-turn navigation, and notifications, all powered by an AI assistant. We were treated to a live translation demo at the Rokid stand and were impressed by the low latency.

Rokid 3

During the demo, a representative spoke to me in Chinese, and the translation was displayed quickly on the screen—taking just a couple of seconds. While the accuracy wasn’t perfect, the noisy environment of the LVCC Central Hall likely played a role, so we can cut it some slack.

Advertisement

The display overlaid the real world but automatically turned off after about five seconds, ensuring it didn’t interfere with conversations.

You could also take pictures and videos using a button on the stem, much like the Ray-Ban Meta. However, the AR element in the Rokid glasses helped frame the shot, addressing one of the challenges of photography with the Ray-Bans.

Wareable says

While not a million miles apart from other smart glasses we tested, Rokid’s easy-to-use interface and solid, locally performed translation set it apart from other demos. It could benefit from being slimmer and closer in style to a true pair of Ray-Bans, but it represents solid progress toward a consumer AR future.

Share.

James is the co-founder of Wareable, and he has been a technology journalist for 15 years.

He started his career at Future Publishing, and worked on Windows: The Official Magazine until becoming editor of What Laptop Magazine. As an editor of technology media titles, James launched Windows 8: The Official Magazine, and TechRadar's iPad magazine edition .tech.

After these launches, James became the features editor of T3 Magazine and T3.com and was a regular contributor to TechRadar – before leaving Future Publishing to found Wareable in 2014.

James has been at the helm of Wareable since 2014 and has become one of the leading experts in wearable technologies.

He has provided expert comments to a host of sources and has appeared on BBC News and Sky News to talk about smartwatch releases

James also appeared as an expert on Channel News Asia's documentary on wearable tech.

He has also spoken about wearables at a range of events, and hosts a monthly wearable technology event called Wearables London.

And James has also moderated wearable tech panels at Web Summit, IFA, and The Wearable Technology Show.

Related Posts