The best smart glasses and AR specs: We test Ray-Ban Meta, Snap and more

Smart glasses and augmented reality gadgets are considered the next big breakthrough for wearables – and the early iterations of many spectacles are already here.

CES 2025 was rammed with smart specs, each trying to capitalize on the success of the best smartglasses on the market: Ray-Ban Meta. While they don’t feature any AR or visual tech, the Ray-Ban Meta has captured the imaginations of people, and catapulted smart eyewear into the mainstream.

Apple is also reportedly actively working towards the smart glasses form factor, with Vision Pro representing the first step on the journey.

However, for all the excitement, this is still a fairly unknown area of wearables. So, we’ve done our best to round up only the top options worth considering and knowing about.

Let’s dive into the best devices we’ve tried – and a few coming soon.

Quick overview: The best smart glasses we’ve tested

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Solos AirGo 3

Even Realities G1

Vuzix Z100

Oppo Air Glass 3

XREAL Air 2 Ultra

Nuance Audio / Luxoticca

What are smart glasses?

When we talk about smart glasses, we generally mean eyewear that includes augmented reality technology.

This merges what you see in the real world with virtual information, and usually overlays this on one of the lenses. It could be as trivial as seeing a virtual Pikachu on your couch, or as practical as text from a menu being translated in front of your eye.

Often, these overlays recreate screens and features you’d find on your smartphone, like navigation for maps or flashing up notifications. However, some other smart glasses are a little more basic.

These early iterations of glasses focus on smart assistant support, music playback, or video capture – and don’t offer much advanced AR technology.

We’ll specify these below in our list of options.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Credit: Wareable

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, a collaboration between the tech giant and luxury eyewear brand EssilorLuxxotica, took us a bit by surprise when they arrived in 2023.

We’ve tested things like Snap Spectacles, which offer the same kind of first-person video capturing, and been left slightly cold. These, though, were a joy to wear during testing.

They pack dual 5-megapixel cameras to capture and share first-person videos, while also including speakers and microphones to listen to music and handle phone calls.

A single tap records up to 30 seconds of video, while a tap and hold will snap a picture. There are also hand-free controls, letting you use the onboard microphones to say, “Hey, Facebook, take a video,” if you don’t want to reach up to your specs.

When you’re recording or taking pictures, a small LED near the camera illuminates to indicate to those around you that you are in recording or snapping mode. On the listening front, the glasses feature two open-ear speakers to handle listening to audio playing from your phone or handling calls.

All that tech is wrapped up in some familiar Ray-Ban frames, including the iconic Wayfarer shown above, only adding 5g over a non-smart pair. There are 20 style variations in total, and they also support prescription lenses.

This is probably the best bit about them. They’re a luxury purchase at this stage, and the tech’s inherent privacy issues mean they’re not for every occasion, but you just can’t really argue with a pair of souped-up Ray-Ban Wayfarers.

No AR tech is on offer here, to be clear, but Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the partnership is destined to yield AR specs in the future. Exciting.

Check out our full Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses review

Solos AirGo 3

Credit: Wareable

The Solos AirGo 3 offers several unique features for hands-free assistance. They include ChatGPT integration for quick questions, language translation, posture alerts, and basic fitness tracking.

The glasses are comfortable and have a respectable 10-hour battery life. However, the mediocre execution of the software in some areas means they’re not necessarily stand-out smart glasses just yet.

While the AirGo 3’s touch and capacitive controls make it easy to play music, adjust the volume, and access features like ChatGPT-powered ‘Chat Mode’, the software can sometimes be clunky.

Overall, the AirGo 3 is a good option for people looking for an alternative to Ray-Bans and Amazon Echo Frames. Yet, limited functionality beyond ChatGPT means they’re not close to replacing your phone or smartwatch.

XREAL Air 2 Ultra

Credit: Wareable

Price: $699/£699

XREAL – the artist formerly known as Nreal – is churning out smart glasses like nobody’s business, and we had the chance to try the Air 2 Ultra at CES 2024.

Unlike older iterations of its glasses, which essentially boiled down to offering users 100-inch screens to watch content on or play video games, the wired Air 2 Ultra is a bit more in the mold of Apple’s Vision Pro.

That means the emphasis is more clearly on spatial computing here, with excellent clarity in the world you’ve chosen to launch from the company’s Nebula platform, and hand tracking that worked better than we expected.

The Air 2 Ultra offers motion tracking with six degrees of freedom thanks to built-in sensors in the frame, a 52-degree FOV, and HD for each eye (bust out at a decent 500 nits).

At CES 2025, we tried the glasses again, and the overall UI experience improved even more. The company also showed off its Xreal One Pro AR glasses, which offer gaming, movie and spatial computing features. Like the Air 2 Ultra the visuals are stunning, a cut above anything else we’ve tried in this form factor.

Oppo Air Glass 3

Credit: Wareable

Release date: TBC

After launching the initial concept in 2021, we’ve since had the chance to test the second and third generations of Oppo’s smart glasses at MWC in Barcelona.

In terms of design, we don’t think it gets much better. The Oppo Air Glass 3 looks like a proper pair of specs, and though they are a bit too big and heavy, they could certainly pass for normal eyewear.

The visuals in your vision are now much bigger and brighter, too, and the experience of apps was as comfortable as we’ve found on a pair of smart specs.

This is mostly due to the waveguide on the lens placing the on-screen, full-color graphics in the center of your vision, with the FOV much larger than previous concepts.

The visuals do block your vision of course, and it’s quite an odd experience to be speaking to someone, and have them partially obscured by on-screen information.

We may even see a full launch this year – but don’t get your hopes up.

Nuance Audio / Luxoticca

Credit: Wareable

Another one we demoed at CES 2024 was Nuance Audio’s collaborative effort with EssilorLuxoticca, the Ray-Ban owner.

These are quite different from the rest on this list. Instead of focusing on delivering content, or acting as a spatial computer, they use beamforming technology to help the hard of hearing.

Essentially a hearing aid on your face, the smart glasses can identify the person you’re talking to and amplify their voice.

It’s particularly aimed at those with mild or moderate hearing loss. The kind that can make conversations hard to follow in crowded environments.

The idea is that these are unobtrusive in the way a traditional hearing aid isn’t, and they don’t require being fitted by an audiologist.

They’re still scheduled to land this year. However, at least at the time of writing, a 2024 release appears increasingly unlikely. We’ll update this entry when we receive an update.

Even Realities G1

$599 | Even Realities

Easily the most wearable pair of AR specs I’ve ever used, the Even Realities G1 are so slim and light, that few people would know they were smart. You use the AR features by looking up slightly, which shows a small display showing text and basic visuals. You can view notifications, a teleprompter, and turn-by-turn directions and there’s an AI assistant, too. It’s all fairly basic, but it’s in such a delightful package, there could be a future here.

Rokid Glasses

$TBC

Credit: Wareable

The Rokid Glasses offer a larger field of view and a more generous graphical interface. Like most glasses, it offers AI output, live translations, and turn-by-turn directions. I tried the live translation and it was much faster than rivals, and the glasses can handle the processing locally, which meant that even in a busy area, there was a latency of just a second or two between the person speaking and the translation appearing on the screen.

The interface and menus were also way nicer to navigate than rival glasses, and you could hop between features and apps fairly seamlessly using swipe controls on the stem. And the camera offers an AR element that helps you frame pictures using the 12MP display — which is helpful.

Vuzix Z100/Ultralite/Ultralite Pro

$TBC

Vuzix’s Z100 glasses are based on the company’s Ultralite reference platform for OEMs. They’re pretty lightweight, with a large display that, as ever, will offer translation, turn-by-turn directions, and AI answers. We tried the translation and it was super-quick, but you have you open an app on your smartphone during it, which sort of takes the shine off. There’s also a teleprompter as well.

The Ultralite Pro – another reference design – packs in visuals that feel enormous, and overlaid onto the real world. It didn’t just display text, but large cards of information, which were layered and had 3D elements. The text felt easy to read and I wasn’t squinting to make them out.

The issue with the Ultralite Pro is that while visually superior to anything else I saw at CES 2025, the glasses are a return to huge, silly specs that nobody would wear. But it’s a great example of what’s possible.

Halliday Glasses

$489 | Halliday

The Halliday Glasses projector beams visuals right into the user’s eye rather than expensive waveguide technology that’s etched onto the glass. That makes it simple to use prescription lenses within the frames.

The visuals were bright and easy to read, but the viewable area felt small. Halliday offers a host of AI-based features, but the problem is getting the alignment right to keep the AR stuff centered in your vision. Even in a five-minute demo, I lost this numerous times, and it felt delicate to use.

Upcoming smart glasses

As we mentioned up top, this is a very experimental area of the tech industry, and the smart glasses market is still proving to be quite small.

It all means that brands are mostly still just toying with concepts, slowly progressing their technology, and trying to gauge interest. As such, plenty of glasses aren’t ready for store shelves (or are kept under close guard by brands).

This section covers official concepts essentially paving the way for a more developed consumer product to arrive over the next few years, plus available ones we’re yet to test.

Snap Spectacles ’24

Credit: Snap Inc.

Available with Lens subscription: $99 per month (min 12-month term)

Snap recently unveiled its latest Spectacles AR glasses, Spectacles ’24. They appear to represent a significant upgrade from previous developer models, featuring a see-through design, standalone functionality, and a new operating system, Snap OS.

Thanks to their built-in processors and sensors, Spectacles ’24 allows users to see the real world while interacting with AR content. They also operate independently of the user’s phone.

Snap OS enables natural hand and voice interactions, and users can even share AR experiences with friends in real-time.

They feature liquid crystal on silicon micro-projectors, providing a 46-degree field of view per eye and a resolution of 37 pixels per degree, resulting in crisp visuals with a 13ms latency and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The glasses boast high-resolution color and infrared cameras, enabling gesture recognition and interactive experiences. However, they currently offer a battery life of just 45 minutes.

Currently only available to developers as part of the Spectacles Developer Program, this pair won’t be released to consumers. Instead, as with 2021’s Snap Specs AR, they’re part of an effort to further the technology.

Brilliant Labs Frame

Credit: Brilliant Labs

Price: $349

The Brilliant Labs Frame are AI-powered smart glasses that may be the most lightweight on the market. Weighing 39 grams and promising advanced features, they’re a pair we’re eager to test out over the coming months.

One of the standout features of the Frame is its multimodal input. This ensures users can interact with the glasses using voice commands, hand gestures, or even eye movements. The glasses also come with an AI assistant called Noa, capable of fluid, two-way conversations. Noa can provide users with information, answer questions, and make recommendations.

Another interesting feature of the Frame is its Wild Card Mode. This mode allows the glasses to deliver historical facts, news updates, and recommendations to the user based on their current context. For example, if the user stands near a famous landmark, the glasses could provide information about its history.

The Frame is also open-source, meaning developers can build their own apps for the glasses.