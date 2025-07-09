Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 hands-on review: Mid-range makeover

The Galaxy Watch 7 certainly lost out on some of the attention when it launched alongside the debut Ultra last year, but the emphasis appears to have shifted for the Galaxy Watch 8.

It’s a welcome return, with this line often representing the best option for most people craving a Samsung smartwatch. The price is in the healthy mid-range, the traditionally minimalist design is very easy on the eye, and performance is generally good in the core areas: build quality and tracking accuracy.

For 2025, Samsung has introduced a range of changes that suggest it aims to align its more affordable smartwatch more closely with the premium Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (and slightly tweaked Galaxy Watch Ultra).

With a refreshed design, the latest software, and a host of new tracking features, it’s shaping up to be a very competitive Wear OS smartwatch. Here’s our initial review.

Design and display: Taking cues from the Ultra

The Galaxy Watch 8 (left; center) alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (right) Credit: Wareable

As seen with the Classic edition that launches alongside it, the Watch 8 draws heavy design inspiration from the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The introduction of a ‘squircle’ (or cushioned) case shape now means there’s a consistent design language across Samsung’s smartwatches. Yet, this latest mid-range model still manages to retain the streamlined look and feel we’ve become accustomed to.

The aluminium case doesn’t dominate in the same way as the Watch 8 Classic’s steel frame or Ultra’s titanium, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Credit: Wareable

Unlike the Classic and Ultra, you don’t get the extra Quick Button, but you do get smaller size options. You can choose between 40mm or 44mm cases, which are the exact sizes available on the previous generation.

They feel much smaller compared to the Classic and Ultra—even the larger model feels like a mini version of the brand’s more premium offerings. People with narrower wrists will appreciate them, and the weight saving. The 44mm edition weighs just 34g, which is a considerable difference in wearability compared to the 64g Classic and 60g Ultra.

Samsung has also aimed to change how you connect straps to the Watch 8, adopting the lug connector style used on the Ultra (and also added to the 8 Classic). This aligns all three watches, making it easier to switch up the look and ditch the bundled silicone band.

Software: Wear OS 6 meets One UI Watch 8

Credit: Wareable

As expected, the Watch 8 will launch with Wear OS 6, which was announced at Google I/O earlier this year. Additionally, Samsung’s One UI Watch 8 is included to ensure the software feels distinct enough compared to other Wear OS watches like the Google Pixel Watch.

This new version of Wear introduces some noticeable changes to the look and feel of the Watch software, as well.

You can now swipe through screens to see depthless notifications and get the now bar from Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones. This allows you to view features that are running from the main watch screen.

Credit: Wareable

When viewing Tiles, you don’t need to endlessly swipe through screens to see them all, as Samsung now groups them in a stream you can swipe through from a single screen. They all feel like positive changes.

Samsung promises upgrades for health and sports tracking, and has also boosted its smartwatch capabilities. This watch series debuts Google’s Gemini AI, which takes over as the primary smart assistant. It can be accessed by pressing and holding the top physical button on the watch.

Then you can proceed to ask Gemini to do things like find the gym nearest to you and to send a link to a friend to ask if they’d like to join. You can also ask it to build a playlist for workout. If it works, then this could be the smartwatch smart assistant we’ve actually been waiting for.

New insights for health and sports tracking

Credit: Wareable

On the sports tracking front, Samsung is introducing a running coach that generates personalized plans based on your running ability, which is first assessed before selecting one of the over 150 plans to help you reach your goals.

The Watch 8 will also monitor the strain on your vascular system while you’re sleeping to provide advice and suggestions if it trends high. It’s unclear if, like other Samsung health features, this will receive any regulatory approval. One feature that does require it is its sleep apnea monitoring, which has been launched in other regions and is now available in the UK and Europe.

Another new feature for the Galaxy Watch 8 is the Antioxidant Index, which lets the device measure beta-carotene levels. To perform this measurement, you need to remove the watch and place your thumb on the sensor on the back of the watch for 5 seconds.

The data is then sent to the Samsung Health app, showing whether your index is high or low. You’ll want it to be higher than lower, or you’ll receive a prompt to eat more fruit and vegetables to boost the index. It’s an intriguing insight that we haven’t seen on any other smartwatch, and we’re keen to see how it performs in longer-term testing.

Initial verdict

Credit: Wareable

Samsung has rejuvenated its mid-range offering with the Galaxy Watch 8, finally giving it a fresh look while preserving its appealing design.

Starting at $349/£319 for the most affordable Bluetooth-only 40mm version and only increasing to $429/£399 for the pricier LTE 44mm model, this remains the most budget-friendly option for accessing Samsung’s latest hardware and software.

After spending time with both new devices, the Galaxy Watch 8 may even be the better choice this time around.

Yet, we do have some questions over some areas, including whether the claimed 8% battery improvements (compared to the Galaxy Watch 7) is enough to fix the gripes we’ve had with previous versions of this line.

Our first look suggests the Watch 8 could be one of the top Wear OS smartwatches. The question is whether it has enough to be the absolute best, especially with a Pixel Watch 4 possibly on the horizon.