Best fitness tracker 2025: Reviewed, tested and compared

Updated: Based on our testing, we rate the top options to help you smash your goals in 2025.

Picking the best fitness tracker will depend on your individual needs. Unlike smartwatches, there is no one-size-fits-all option in the fitness tracker world.

The landscape has also changed considerably over the last few years, meaning it’s more important than ever to consider budget, goals, preferred features, and desired style before choosing.

Yet, with so many options available, selecting the tracker that will help propel you towards fitness goals can be tricky. That’s why we’ve created this complete guide, detailing only the top options we’ve tested as part of our independent and in-depth reviews.

Quick summary: The best fitness trackers

We’ll feature the leading fitness trackers in more detail below, but here’s a quick look at some of the best options we’ve tested.

The latest Fitbit flagship wristband tracks steps, heart rate, sleep, heart rhythms, and stress. It’s a great performer boasting some of the best sleep tracking and health metrics we’ve tested.

However, be warned: GPS and HR tracking can be flakey, and some of the most insightful features are trapped behind a $9.99/£9.99 subscription (per month). A Fitbit Charge 7 release in 2025 is also likely.

The budget Smart Band 9 is one of the company’s best trackers. Data isn’t as precise as Fitbit, but the large screen is lovely to use, and the ‘Pebble Mode’ makes for some interesting data. And of course, the price is right.

We’ve not listed this below because it’s a ring and not a traditional fitness tracker, but Oura has put the most work into making its insights fit for women. Partnerships with Natural Cycles for fertility and cycle tracking, with gold-standard sleep and heart rate accuracy, make this a top choice.

Apple’s latest smartwatch offers all the excellent features you would expect from a top fitness tracker. It’s a great choice for intermediate users. It features top menstrual cycle tracking, calls from the wrist, music streaming, health monitoring, and apps. Plus, it’s one of the most stylish and smartest trackers available.

The Whoop 4.0 is laser-focused on recovery, sleep, and readiness. It’s packed with actionable insights, and the journal and health monitor are unique and effective. It’s expensive, but still one of the smartest trackers out there.

If you like to run, then the Garmin has your back. VO2 max, performance insights, and Body Battery energy tracking add to a suite of running coaching and pace guidance features that make this entry-level Garmin a serious consideration.

How to choose the right fitness tracker

You’ll need to know what to consider to pick the best device for your needs. Here are our top tips.

Does Fitbit still make the best fitness trackers?

Fitbit still makes solid-performing fitness trackers supported by the excellent Fitbit app and ecosystem. It’s better suited to more casual users than runners and athletes, but it offers a top mix of daily goals and wellness stats. However, in recent years, rivals have caught up. Are fitness trackers accurate?

The accuracy of step counts and heart rate tracking has improved dramatically over the past decade, and all big-name fitness trackers (those on this list) can be considered accurate. Accuracy is subjective, however. It’s more important that trackers offer consistent stats and encourage you to meet and exceed your personal goals, than have your steps *exactly* correct. Which fitness trackers don’t require a subscription?

More and more fitness trackers try to lock users into a subscription service. Oura and Whoop both have mandatory monthly subscriptions. Fitbit can be used without, but some of the best insights are behind the $9.99 monthly Fitbit Premium service. Apple, Garmin, and Huawei don’t require a subscription.

Fitbit Charge 6

Credit: Wareable

Key features

Small but vibrant color touchscreen

Built-in GPS to track your outdoor workouts without your phone

Battery lasts around a week on a single charge

Shower-proof and can survive water depths equivalent to 50m

Track steps, heart rate, and calorie burn, and offers health features

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a minor update on the previous generation and focuses on adding Google-powered smart features, including Google Pay and Google Maps support.

It’s still the most advanced fitness tracker in this form factor, with ECG, stress tracking, continual Afib detection, and built-in GPS.

Google has improved the Fitbit Charge 6 with new algorithms derived from the Pixel Watch line, which are more accurate for workouts.

What we like

Calorie burn, heart rate, and step tracking data largely proved accurate in our review tests

in our review tests Solid Google features such as turn-by-turn directions and Google Wallet

It has a good display that’s easy to view during workouts and all-day wear

and all-day wear Can take ECG readings and offer solid stress analysis via the EDA sensor – both of which are rare for a device at this price point and in this form factor

and in this form factor The Daily Readiness feature matches our established levels from other devices

from other devices It’s c omfortable to wear during workouts and sleep tracking and very accurate compared to other trackers

What we don’t like

$159/£139 is expensive compared to rival options from Xiaomi and Huawei

compared to rival options from Xiaomi and Huawei The GPS accuracy proved extremely unreliable in the tests we conducted as part of our full review, meaning it’s not recommended for outdoor tracking

in the tests we conducted as part of our full review, meaning it’s not recommended for outdoor tracking A Fitbit Premium subscription is required to access all sleep features

The form factor may not be for everyone ; some with smaller wrists may find it to be too large, and we don’t necessarily rate it as unisex

; some with smaller wrists may find it to be too large, and we don’t necessarily rate it as unisex Most core features are available in cheaper Fitbit devices , such as the Fitbit Inspire 3

, such as the Fitbit Inspire 3 Raise-to-wake and the touch display are both slow to respond to prompts

Verdict

The Fitbit Charge 6 is way more advanced than any other fitness band. Rivals have given up fighting Fitbit on data, insights, and presentation. However, it’s expensive for a fitness tracker, and getting the best features means paying a monthly subscription.

Check out our full Fitbit Charge 6 review

Xiaomi Smart Band 9

Credit: Wareable

Key features

Brighter display (up to 2,000 nits)

Reduced price of £34.99/€39.99

Up to 21 days of battery life

Over 100 sports modes and specialized running features via Pebble Mode

For a fitness tracker living at the extreme end of budget-friendly options, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is jam-packed with features. It’s not too much of an upgrade from the previous generation, but heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking insights proved solid in our testing.

It also produces good enough sleep tracking estimates if you’re only concerned with asleep/wake times, though the health tracking data and insights are still pretty wide in most cases.

You can even wear the Smart Band 9 as a pendant or clip it to the body. The ‘Pebble Mode’ introduced last year (which allows you to use the device as a running shoe pod) has also been cleaned up to provide more accurate data (when compared to comparable insights).

Battery life is another big selling point. Out of the box, with advanced health monitoring features turned off by default, you can get around 21 days. Even once you turn everything on the Smart Band 9 can stretch to a full week. Impressive.

What we like

Asleep/wake sleep tracking estimates stacked up well against more premium rivals

estimates stacked up well against more premium rivals Heart rate tracking during workouts wasn’t spot on for all activity types but is more than passable as a reference of how hard you worked out

wasn’t spot on for all activity types but is more than passable as a reference of how hard you worked out Versatile design that can also be worn as a pendant necklace and clipped onto a shoe

that can also be worn as a pendant necklace and clipped onto a shoe A brushed finish ensures it’s more stylish than previous generations of Smart Band

than previous generations of Smart Band Good price – Xiaomi has cut the price of its band slightly

What we don’t like

There’s a lack of actionable insights here that leaves users to interpret and sift through reams of graphs to discover more about fitness, sleep, or health

here that leaves users to interpret and sift through reams of graphs to discover more about fitness, sleep, or health Not a huge upgrade from the Band 8 , with the upgraded sensor and improved battery life not changing the day-to-day experience too greatly

, with the upgraded sensor and improved battery life not changing the day-to-day experience too greatly There is no built-in GPS, though you can use a connected smartphone

Verdict

The Smart Band 9 is a decent budget option, but don’t look too hard at the data. Those focused on every data point or requiring more than basic graphs will want to look at other trackers on this list. In the end, when it comes to accuracy, you do get what you pay for – but, for some, the Smart Band 9 is good enough. Alternatively, consider the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro.

Check out our full Xiaomi Smart Band 9 review

Apple Watch Series 10

Credit: Wareable

Key features

An all-rounder that covers serious health monitoring, workouts, and fitness basics

Available in two sizes with tons of different case finishes and bands

Edge-to-edge, always-on display that looks and feels very premium

It only works with iPhone – not Android

Requires charging every day

The Apple Watch Series 10 is one of the most complete wearables on the market, giving beginners, intermediate, and advanced users all something to dive into and enjoy.

The fitness tracking experience still centers on the three Activity Rings, and closing them. Over the years, the Apple Watch has also grown to include deeper workout tracking insights, more activity profiles, and integrations with popular platforms like Strava.

Compared to Garmin and Whoop, it still errs on the basic side. Yet, the smart experience is unlike any other tracker. It allows you to get creative and ramp up the insights, as we showed when we turned our Apple Watch into a Whoop.

What we like

The latest design is thinner than ever on an Apple Watch, with the display more edge-to-edge than in previous editions

on an Apple Watch, with the display more edge-to-edge than in previous editions Heart rate monitoring during different activity types is outstanding, showing gold-standard accuracy among wrist-based options vs. a chest strap

vs. a chest strap Apple continues to improve insights for runners, swimmers, and cyclists in watchOS 11

in watchOS 11 Offers a rich array of fitness tracking apps to use for workouts other than Apple’s own

to use for workouts other than Apple’s own The design and band options ensure it’s very comfortable for 24/7 wear and can survive in the shower or swimming pool

and can survive in the shower or swimming pool Health and safety tracking features are unparalleled, with skin temperature, sleep apnea detection, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, ECGs, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and plenty more available

What we don’t like

Android users can’t consider the Series 10 (or any Apple Watch) as it will only work with an iPhone

The battery life is nowhere near other trackers we’ve tested on this list, though the trade-off is a rich on-watch experience and that superb display

we’ve tested on this list, though the trade-off is a rich on-watch experience and that superb display The fitness tracking often leans more toward the beginner end of the scale , which means experienced trackers focused on running, cycling or swimming will be better served with a more dedicated tracker

, which means experienced trackers focused on running, cycling or swimming will be better served with a more dedicated tracker The Series 10 case sizes are bigger than other generations, and those with smaller wrists may find either case too big or the increased screen size to be too jarring

or the increased screen size to be too jarring The display and case (as with most smartwatches) are both prone to scratches and scrapes – especially if your workouts include equipment

Verdict

The Series 10 is the dependable middle child in Apple’s range. Yet, the fitness tracking experience is given more of a hardcore, outdoor emphasis in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and almost all of the core fitness features are available in the cheaper Apple Watch SE.

Check out our full Apple Watch Series 10 review

Whoop 4.0

From $16 per month | Whoop

Whoop can also be worn on the bicep | Credit: Wareable

Key features

Requires a monthly subscription to access data paid upfront – but the device is “free”

Screenless and can be worn on the wrist or bicep, in a sleeve, or Whoop Body clothing

It can last around 4-5 days and be worn while charging

No built-in GPS but uses your smartphone to track runs

Whoop app offers a full suite of health, recovery, and sleep insights

Also read: Garmin vs Whoop – which is best?

The best fitness tracker for hardcore gym-goers and trainers, the Whoop 4.0 is more than just your average activity band.

It’s unobtrusive and you can wear a watch (or smartwatch) on the other wrist without looking like a total nerd.

Alternatively, you don’t have to place it on your wrist if you opt for the bicep band or wear-anywhere sleeve.

What we like

Whoop is laser-focused on the effects of workouts on your body, how much you’ve recovered, and the efficiency of your sleep

on your body, how much you’ve recovered, and the efficiency of your sleep Recovery percentages and the Whoop platform do a great job of letting you know whether you should be taking on a workout or a nap – though they can be a little harsh

and the Whoop platform do a great job of letting you know whether you should be taking on a workout or a nap – though they can be a little harsh The journal system does a good job of making you accountable for habits

for habits An excellent health monitor , which looks at vitals such as blood oxygen, resting heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, and respiratory rate with a traffic light system

, which looks at vitals such as blood oxygen, resting heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, and respiratory rate with a traffic light system A muscular strain feature tracks the effects of strength workouts, and there are guided workouts for the weights room too, with goal-based outcomes.

tracks the effects of strength workouts, and there are guided workouts for the weights room too, with goal-based outcomes. One of the best sleep trackers on the market and supremely reliable

What we don’t like

Cost is high, with an upfront payment of $239/£229 per year to access the platform, or you can part with $399/£384 for 24 months

to access the platform, or you can part with You can find the same data on other platforms for less money

Strain scores and sleep coaching aren’t always that intuitive and can take a while to get your head around, even if tracking is generally accurate

and can take a while to get your head around, even if tracking is generally accurate Tracking accuracy is nowhere near as consistent or accurate from the wrist as it is on an accessory like the Whoop Bicep Band

Verdict

The lofty price makes it a hard tracker to recommend for anyone besides those who are very invested in their fitness and recovery. Yet, the wearability, solid accuracy, and helpful insights ensure it’s still a top choice.

Check out our extended Whoop 4.0 review

Oura Ring 4

$349 + $5.99 per month subscription | Oura

Credit: Wareable

Key features

Lightweight and available in a range of sizes and finishes

Requires an ongoing subscription to access all features

It can be worn in the shower and during swimming

Focuses on your sleep quality and readiness for activity

The battery typically lasts five days (and sometimes more)

The Oura Ring 4 is a fitness tracker that monitors you from the finger, pulling in insights from sleep and daily tracking and presenting it all in an easy-to-understand app.

It’s a smart ring designed to feel like a normal ring. It features a light titanium frame and a waterproof rating, which means you only need to take it off to charge it (or lift weights and other heavy objects).

What we like:

It packs an incredible amount into such a small form factor – and will be ideal for those who don’t want to track their health or activity from the wrist

– and will be ideal for those who don’t want to track their health or activity from the wrist Intuitive Readiness and Sleep scores are coupled with tailored insights to help you understand the meaning behind the data

to help you understand the meaning behind the data Heart monitoring, sleep tracking, and health features all proved very accurate when we compared them to rival trackers in our review tests

when we compared them to rival trackers in our review tests New features and insights are consistently added , such as stress resilience in January 2024, heart health features in May, and AI coaching and health recommendations in July

, such as stress resilience in January 2024, heart health features in May, and AI coaching and health recommendations in July Partners with Natural Cycles for FDA-approved cycle tracking – is the best fitness tracker for women

What we don’t like:

The design isn’t the best fit for all types of activity and can take a while to get used to if you’re not a usual ring-wearer

and can take a while to get used to if you’re not a usual ring-wearer Even the latest fourth-gen ring is still quite chunky and noticeable

It’s quite an expensive option and requires a $5.99 monthly subscription

and requires a $5.99 monthly subscription Workout tracking heart rate monitoring isn’t as accurate as some wrist-based alternatives

Verdict

If you’re looking for a different style of tracker that reliably monitors sleep and helps you better understand your recovery and readiness to handle a tough day, this is one of the best we’ve tried.

Read our in-depth Oura Ring Gen 4 review

Garmin Forerunner 165

Credit: Wareable

Key features

Offers advanced insights into running, cycling, and swimming workouts

It can last around 4-5 days with always-on display and 10-15 days with it turned off

Unisex 43mm case size

Bright touchscreen display that’s easy to view during outdoor workouts

We did have the Forerunner 265 listed here, but the Forerunner 165 fits the brief of a fitness tracker/running watch far better.

The FR165 has access to the essential Garmin features: Body Battery, stress tracking, and daily activity. It’s also a strong running and multisport tracker that estimates VO2 max and offers insights into training load.

Runners will also get plenty of value from features such as Race Day countdowns and PacePro calculations to guide you to a PB.

What we like

The AMOLED display makes usability much easier than other budget Garmins

makes usability much easier than other budget Garmins The new user interface is much quicker and makes viewing data and graphs much more pleasant

and makes viewing data and graphs much more pleasant Workout data accuracy is impeccable and ideal for those who want next-level insights into running, cycling, or swimming sessions

and ideal for those who want next-level insights into running, cycling, or swimming sessions Battery life is ahead of the competition and is very versatile, giving you the option to max out the display or strip things back and gain a bit more longevity

and is very versatile, giving you the option to max out the display or strip things back and gain a bit more longevity On the watch and in the Garmin Connect app, there’s a rich central hub of information that provides details on your readiness to train, cumulative load, sleep performance, health metrics, and much more

What we don’t like

It won’t offer the same breadth of advanced health insights as other fitness trackers, missing out on features such as ECG readings and skin temperature trends

as other fitness trackers, missing out on features such as ECG readings and skin temperature trends It costs way more than a Fitbit or Xiaomi tracker, even if it is a no-brainer for runners compared to those devices

tracker, even if it is a no-brainer for runners compared to those devices Since a lot of the insights and data are geared toward training, meaning it isn’t the best option for those who don’t run, cycle, or swim

Verdict

The Forerunner 165 is a fitness-tracking powerhouse that looks superb on the wrist, can last multiple days on a single charge, and elevates your training to the next level. Beginner and intermediate exercisers have plenty to dive into here.

Read our in-depth Garmin Forerunner 165 review

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 | Credit: Wareable

Key features

40mm and 44mm versions

Blood pressure, ECG, and body composition analysis

It works with Android phones – not iPhone

Bright and punchy display

The Google Play app store is full of great third-party options

The battery will typically last less than two days

Samsung’s latest generation doesn’t change the formula much from the Galaxy Watch 6 series. However, new features from the Wear OS 5/One UI Watch 6 update mean this smartwatch delivers an excellent fitness tracking experience.

Comfortable to wear around the clock, packed with tracking features, and available in a style that can suit most wrist types, it’s an all-rounder that’s a must-consider for those with an Android phone.

What we like

One UI Watch 6 boasts innovative and exclusive features such as AGEs Index, body composition analysis, and Energy Score

such as AGEs Index, body composition analysis, and Energy Score The revamped BioSensor shows improved heart rate monitoring

The dual-frequency GPS location tracking compares very well to top fitness trackers

We found it very comfortable to wear during workouts – including those in the water

– including those in the water With multiple versions available, there’s likely to be a good fit on the wrist for most people

for most people Wear OS is a greatly improved software platform and Google Play Store offers many fitness and workout-tracking apps

What we don’t like

The battery life and design are largely unchanged from the Galaxy Watch 6, and the smaller edition won’t last as long as its sibling

from the Galaxy Watch 6, and the smaller edition won’t last as long as its sibling Blood pressure monitoring and ECG are only available if you have a Samsung smartphone

It can only be paired to Android phones, which means iPhone users can’t consider it

Verdict

The Galaxy Watch 7 offers a solid all-round fitness tracking experience. It’s a must-consider for Android users who don’t require or desire the heft of the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Like all smartwatches, battery life suffers due to the rich software and display. However, the breadth of tracking features and solid accuracy means it’s a good option if you have a Samsung phone.

Check out our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review

Withings ScanWatch 2

Credit: Wareable

Key features

Hides fitness smarts into analog watch

It can last for around a month before needing to be recharged

Features physical watch hands with a small OLED display

It has a thin, lightweight, and small case

Will track basics like steps, calorie burn, and sleep

The ScanWatch 2 is a small update on the original, but one of the best fitness trackers money can buy.

Available in 38mm and 42mm size options, the ScanWatch is built with premium stainless steel, it features a small display at the top of the watch face that shows your tracking stats, notifications, and heart rate data.

It boasts all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and top-grade medical features like ECG and breathing quality monitoring.

The ScanWatch 2 costs $349, and there’s now also the more expensive ScanWatch Nova. However, you can also grab the ScanWatch Light for less ($249). That forgoes skin temp and ECG.

Compared: ScanWatch 2 vs ScanWatch Light

What we like

It tracks outdoor activities like running and offers VO2 max estimations – all of which we found pretty reliable in our testing

There’s an ECG sensor that can scan for heart arrhythmia , as well as low or high heart rates

, as well as low or high heart rates Features a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels and can monitor for breathing disturbances during sleep

Its sleep tracking and heart rate features are some of the best and an example of putting powerful sensors into something discreet

and an example of putting powerful sensors into something discreet You can get up to 30 days of battery life depending on what features you have enabled

What we don’t like

With no real prompts to move, it’s not the best wearable for motivating you to be more active

to be more active There’s no built-in GPS , which means you’ll need to be connected to your phone to receive accurate distance and location tracking

, which means you’ll need to be connected to your phone to receive accurate distance and location tracking Withings Health app is getting a tad dated and there’s a lack of actionable and interesting insights

is getting a tad dated and there’s a lack of actionable and interesting insights Automatic workout detection is a mess and should be turned off

and should be turned off Sleep data accuracy has slipped behind Whoop/Oura

Verdict

If you’re looking for a traditional-looking watch with hidden fitness tracking and innovative health features, the ScanWatch should be right up your street.

Check out our full Withings ScanWatch 2 review

A word from our expert

James Stables, Wareable

“Choosing the right fitness tracker app is as important as what goes on your wrist. After all, the algorithms that measure and analyze your data are the clever bit – not just the sensors themselves.

“This means that Fitbit trackers and Garmin devices usually offer a better experience with more reliable and interesting insights.

“However, they cost more than cheap trackers because you’re paying for the research and development of the software, as well as the hardware. If you want to change your lifestyle, a compelling app is a great motivator.”