Best fitness tracker 2025: Reviewed, tested and compared

Updated: Based on our testing, we rate the top options to help you smash your goals in 2025.
Picking the best fitness tracker will depend on your individual needs. Unlike smartwatches, there is no one-size-fits-all option in the fitness tracker world.
The landscape has also changed considerably over the last few years, meaning it’s more important than ever to consider budget, goals, preferred features, and desired style before choosing.
Yet, with so many options available, selecting the tracker that will help propel you towards fitness goals can be tricky. That’s why we’ve created this complete guide, detailing only the top options we’ve tested as part of our independent and in-depth reviews.
Quick summary: The best fitness trackers
We’ll feature the leading fitness trackers in more detail below, but here’s a quick look at some of the best options we’ve tested.
Fitbit Charge 6 – the best fitness tracker band
The latest Fitbit flagship wristband tracks steps, heart rate, sleep, heart rhythms, and stress. It’s a great performer boasting some of the best sleep tracking and health metrics we’ve tested.
However, be warned: GPS and HR tracking can be flakey, and some of the most insightful features are trapped behind a $9.99/£9.99 subscription (per month). A Fitbit Charge 7 release in 2025 is also likely.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9 – the best budget fitness tracker
The budget Smart Band 9 is one of the company’s best trackers. Data isn’t as precise as Fitbit, but the large screen is lovely to use, and the ‘Pebble Mode’ makes for some interesting data. And of course, the price is right.
Oura Ring 4 – the best fitness tracker for women
We’ve not listed this below because it’s a ring and not a traditional fitness tracker, but Oura has put the most work into making its insights fit for women. Partnerships with Natural Cycles for fertility and cycle tracking, with gold-standard sleep and heart rate accuracy, make this a top choice.
Apple Watch Series 10 – Best fitness-tracking smartwatch
Apple’s latest smartwatch offers all the excellent features you would expect from a top fitness tracker. It’s a great choice for intermediate users. It features top menstrual cycle tracking, calls from the wrist, music streaming, health monitoring, and apps. Plus, it’s one of the most stylish and smartest trackers available.
Whoop 4.0 – Best fitness tracker for athletes
The Whoop 4.0 is laser-focused on recovery, sleep, and readiness. It’s packed with actionable insights, and the journal and health monitor are unique and effective. It’s expensive, but still one of the smartest trackers out there.
Garmin Forerunner 165 – Best fitness tracker for runners
If you like to run, then the Garmin has your back. VO2 max, performance insights, and Body Battery energy tracking add to a suite of running coaching and pace guidance features that make this entry-level Garmin a serious consideration.
How to choose the right fitness tracker
You’ll need to know what to consider to pick the best device for your needs. Here are our top tips.
Fitbit still makes solid-performing fitness trackers supported by the excellent Fitbit app and ecosystem. It’s better suited to more casual users than runners and athletes, but it offers a top mix of daily goals and wellness stats. However, in recent years, rivals have caught up.
The accuracy of step counts and heart rate tracking has improved dramatically over the past decade, and all big-name fitness trackers (those on this list) can be considered accurate. Accuracy is subjective, however. It’s more important that trackers offer consistent stats and encourage you to meet and exceed your personal goals, than have your steps *exactly* correct.
More and more fitness trackers try to lock users into a subscription service. Oura and Whoop both have mandatory monthly subscriptions. Fitbit can be used without, but some of the best insights are behind the $9.99 monthly Fitbit Premium service. Apple, Garmin, and Huawei don’t require a subscription.
Fitbit Charge 6
Key features
- Small but vibrant color touchscreen
- Built-in GPS to track your outdoor workouts without your phone
- Battery lasts around a week on a single charge
- Shower-proof and can survive water depths equivalent to 50m
- Track steps, heart rate, and calorie burn, and offers health features
The Fitbit Charge 6 is a minor update on the previous generation and focuses on adding Google-powered smart features, including Google Pay and Google Maps support.
It’s still the most advanced fitness tracker in this form factor, with ECG, stress tracking, continual Afib detection, and built-in GPS.
Google has improved the Fitbit Charge 6 with new algorithms derived from the Pixel Watch line, which are more accurate for workouts.
What we like
- Calorie burn, heart rate, and step tracking data largely proved accurate in our review tests
- Solid Google features such as turn-by-turn directions and Google Wallet
- It has a good display that’s easy to view during workouts and all-day wear
- Can take ECG readings and offer solid stress analysis via the EDA sensor – both of which are rare for a device at this price point and in this form factor
- The Daily Readiness feature matches our established levels from other devices
- It’s comfortable to wear during workouts and sleep tracking and very accurate compared to other trackers
What we don’t like
- $159/£139 is expensive compared to rival options from Xiaomi and Huawei
- The GPS accuracy proved extremely unreliable in the tests we conducted as part of our full review, meaning it’s not recommended for outdoor tracking
- A Fitbit Premium subscription is required to access all sleep features
- The form factor may not be for everyone; some with smaller wrists may find it to be too large, and we don’t necessarily rate it as unisex
- Most core features are available in cheaper Fitbit devices, such as the Fitbit Inspire 3
- Raise-to-wake and the touch display are both slow to respond to prompts
Verdict
The Fitbit Charge 6 is way more advanced than any other fitness band. Rivals have given up fighting Fitbit on data, insights, and presentation. However, it’s expensive for a fitness tracker, and getting the best features means paying a monthly subscription.
Xiaomi Smart Band 9
Key features
- Brighter display (up to 2,000 nits)
- Reduced price of £34.99/€39.99
- Up to 21 days of battery life
- Over 100 sports modes and specialized running features via Pebble Mode
For a fitness tracker living at the extreme end of budget-friendly options, the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 is jam-packed with features. It’s not too much of an upgrade from the previous generation, but heart rate monitoring and fitness tracking insights proved solid in our testing.
It also produces good enough sleep tracking estimates if you’re only concerned with asleep/wake times, though the health tracking data and insights are still pretty wide in most cases.
You can even wear the Smart Band 9 as a pendant or clip it to the body. The ‘Pebble Mode’ introduced last year (which allows you to use the device as a running shoe pod) has also been cleaned up to provide more accurate data (when compared to comparable insights).
Battery life is another big selling point. Out of the box, with advanced health monitoring features turned off by default, you can get around 21 days. Even once you turn everything on the Smart Band 9 can stretch to a full week. Impressive.
What we like
- Asleep/wake sleep tracking estimates stacked up well against more premium rivals
- Heart rate tracking during workouts wasn’t spot on for all activity types but is more than passable as a reference of how hard you worked out
- Versatile design that can also be worn as a pendant necklace and clipped onto a shoe
- A brushed finish ensures it’s more stylish than previous generations of Smart Band
- Good price – Xiaomi has cut the price of its band slightly
What we don’t like
- There’s a lack of actionable insights here that leaves users to interpret and sift through reams of graphs to discover more about fitness, sleep, or health
- Not a huge upgrade from the Band 8, with the upgraded sensor and improved battery life not changing the day-to-day experience too greatly
- There is no built-in GPS, though you can use a connected smartphone
Verdict
The Smart Band 9 is a decent budget option, but don’t look too hard at the data. Those focused on every data point or requiring more than basic graphs will want to look at other trackers on this list. In the end, when it comes to accuracy, you do get what you pay for – but, for some, the Smart Band 9 is good enough. Alternatively, consider the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro.
Apple Watch Series 10
Key features
- An all-rounder that covers serious health monitoring, workouts, and fitness basics
- Available in two sizes with tons of different case finishes and bands
- Edge-to-edge, always-on display that looks and feels very premium
- It only works with iPhone – not Android
- Requires charging every day
The Apple Watch Series 10 is one of the most complete wearables on the market, giving beginners, intermediate, and advanced users all something to dive into and enjoy.
The fitness tracking experience still centers on the three Activity Rings, and closing them. Over the years, the Apple Watch has also grown to include deeper workout tracking insights, more activity profiles, and integrations with popular platforms like Strava.
Compared to Garmin and Whoop, it still errs on the basic side. Yet, the smart experience is unlike any other tracker. It allows you to get creative and ramp up the insights, as we showed when we turned our Apple Watch into a Whoop.
What we like
- The latest design is thinner than ever on an Apple Watch, with the display more edge-to-edge than in previous editions
- Heart rate monitoring during different activity types is outstanding, showing gold-standard accuracy among wrist-based options vs. a chest strap
- Apple continues to improve insights for runners, swimmers, and cyclists in watchOS 11
- Offers a rich array of fitness tracking apps to use for workouts other than Apple’s own
- The design and band options ensure it’s very comfortable for 24/7 wear and can survive in the shower or swimming pool
- Health and safety tracking features are unparalleled, with skin temperature, sleep apnea detection, heart rate variability, resting heart rate, ECGs, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, and plenty more available
What we don’t like
- Android users can’t consider the Series 10 (or any Apple Watch) as it will only work with an iPhone
- The battery life is nowhere near other trackers we’ve tested on this list, though the trade-off is a rich on-watch experience and that superb display
- The fitness tracking often leans more toward the beginner end of the scale, which means experienced trackers focused on running, cycling or swimming will be better served with a more dedicated tracker
- The Series 10 case sizes are bigger than other generations, and those with smaller wrists may find either case too big or the increased screen size to be too jarring
- The display and case (as with most smartwatches) are both prone to scratches and scrapes – especially if your workouts include equipment
Verdict
The Series 10 is the dependable middle child in Apple’s range. Yet, the fitness tracking experience is given more of a hardcore, outdoor emphasis in the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and almost all of the core fitness features are available in the cheaper Apple Watch SE.
Whoop 4.0
From $16 per month | Whoop
Key features
- Requires a monthly subscription to access data paid upfront – but the device is “free”
- Screenless and can be worn on the wrist or bicep, in a sleeve, or Whoop Body clothing
- It can last around 4-5 days and be worn while charging
- No built-in GPS but uses your smartphone to track runs
- Whoop app offers a full suite of health, recovery, and sleep insights
- Also read: Garmin vs Whoop – which is best?
The best fitness tracker for hardcore gym-goers and trainers, the Whoop 4.0 is more than just your average activity band.
It’s unobtrusive and you can wear a watch (or smartwatch) on the other wrist without looking like a total nerd.
Alternatively, you don’t have to place it on your wrist if you opt for the bicep band or wear-anywhere sleeve.
What we like
- Whoop is laser-focused on the effects of workouts on your body, how much you’ve recovered, and the efficiency of your sleep
- Recovery percentages and the Whoop platform do a great job of letting you know whether you should be taking on a workout or a nap – though they can be a little harsh
- The journal system does a good job of making you accountable for habits
- An excellent health monitor, which looks at vitals such as blood oxygen, resting heart rate, HRV, skin temperature, and respiratory rate with a traffic light system
- A muscular strain feature tracks the effects of strength workouts, and there are guided workouts for the weights room too, with goal-based outcomes.
- One of the best sleep trackers on the market and supremely reliable
What we don’t like
- Cost is high, with an upfront payment of $239/£229 per year to access the platform, or you can part with $399/£384 for 24 months
- You can find the same data on other platforms for less money
- Strain scores and sleep coaching aren’t always that intuitive and can take a while to get your head around, even if tracking is generally accurate
- Tracking accuracy is nowhere near as consistent or accurate from the wrist as it is on an accessory like the Whoop Bicep Band
Verdict
The lofty price makes it a hard tracker to recommend for anyone besides those who are very invested in their fitness and recovery. Yet, the wearability, solid accuracy, and helpful insights ensure it’s still a top choice.
Oura Ring 4
$349 + $5.99 per month subscription | Oura
Key features
- Lightweight and available in a range of sizes and finishes
- Requires an ongoing subscription to access all features
- It can be worn in the shower and during swimming
- Focuses on your sleep quality and readiness for activity
- The battery typically lasts five days (and sometimes more)
The Oura Ring 4 is a fitness tracker that monitors you from the finger, pulling in insights from sleep and daily tracking and presenting it all in an easy-to-understand app.
It’s a smart ring designed to feel like a normal ring. It features a light titanium frame and a waterproof rating, which means you only need to take it off to charge it (or lift weights and other heavy objects).
What we like:
- It packs an incredible amount into such a small form factor – and will be ideal for those who don’t want to track their health or activity from the wrist
- Intuitive Readiness and Sleep scores are coupled with tailored insights to help you understand the meaning behind the data
- Heart monitoring, sleep tracking, and health features all proved very accurate when we compared them to rival trackers in our review tests
- New features and insights are consistently added, such as stress resilience in January 2024, heart health features in May, and AI coaching and health recommendations in July
- Partners with Natural Cycles for FDA-approved cycle tracking – is the best fitness tracker for women
What we don’t like:
- The design isn’t the best fit for all types of activity and can take a while to get used to if you’re not a usual ring-wearer
- Even the latest fourth-gen ring is still quite chunky and noticeable
- It’s quite an expensive option and requires a $5.99 monthly subscription
- Workout tracking heart rate monitoring isn’t as accurate as some wrist-based alternatives
Verdict
If you’re looking for a different style of tracker that reliably monitors sleep and helps you better understand your recovery and readiness to handle a tough day, this is one of the best we’ve tried.
Garmin Forerunner 165
Key features
- Offers advanced insights into running, cycling, and swimming workouts
- It can last around 4-5 days with always-on display and 10-15 days with it turned off
- Unisex 43mm case size
- Bright touchscreen display that’s easy to view during outdoor workouts
We did have the Forerunner 265 listed here, but the Forerunner 165 fits the brief of a fitness tracker/running watch far better.
The FR165 has access to the essential Garmin features: Body Battery, stress tracking, and daily activity. It’s also a strong running and multisport tracker that estimates VO2 max and offers insights into training load.
Runners will also get plenty of value from features such as Race Day countdowns and PacePro calculations to guide you to a PB.
What we like
- The AMOLED display makes usability much easier than other budget Garmins
- The new user interface is much quicker and makes viewing data and graphs much more pleasant
- Workout data accuracy is impeccable and ideal for those who want next-level insights into running, cycling, or swimming sessions
- Battery life is ahead of the competition and is very versatile, giving you the option to max out the display or strip things back and gain a bit more longevity
- On the watch and in the Garmin Connect app, there’s a rich central hub of information that provides details on your readiness to train, cumulative load, sleep performance, health metrics, and much more
What we don’t like
- It won’t offer the same breadth of advanced health insights as other fitness trackers, missing out on features such as ECG readings and skin temperature trends
- It costs way more than a Fitbit or Xiaomi tracker, even if it is a no-brainer for runners compared to those devices
- Since a lot of the insights and data are geared toward training, meaning it isn’t the best option for those who don’t run, cycle, or swim
Verdict
The Forerunner 165 is a fitness-tracking powerhouse that looks superb on the wrist, can last multiple days on a single charge, and elevates your training to the next level. Beginner and intermediate exercisers have plenty to dive into here.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
Key features
- 40mm and 44mm versions
- Blood pressure, ECG, and body composition analysis
- It works with Android phones – not iPhone
- Bright and punchy display
- The Google Play app store is full of great third-party options
- The battery will typically last less than two days
Samsung’s latest generation doesn’t change the formula much from the Galaxy Watch 6 series. However, new features from the Wear OS 5/One UI Watch 6 update mean this smartwatch delivers an excellent fitness tracking experience.
Comfortable to wear around the clock, packed with tracking features, and available in a style that can suit most wrist types, it’s an all-rounder that’s a must-consider for those with an Android phone.
What we like
- One UI Watch 6 boasts innovative and exclusive features such as AGEs Index, body composition analysis, and Energy Score
- The revamped BioSensor shows improved heart rate monitoring
- The dual-frequency GPS location tracking compares very well to top fitness trackers
- We found it very comfortable to wear during workouts – including those in the water
- With multiple versions available, there’s likely to be a good fit on the wrist for most people
- Wear OS is a greatly improved software platform and Google Play Store offers many fitness and workout-tracking apps
What we don’t like
- The battery life and design are largely unchanged from the Galaxy Watch 6, and the smaller edition won’t last as long as its sibling
- Blood pressure monitoring and ECG are only available if you have a Samsung smartphone
- It can only be paired to Android phones, which means iPhone users can’t consider it
Verdict
The Galaxy Watch 7 offers a solid all-round fitness tracking experience. It’s a must-consider for Android users who don’t require or desire the heft of the Galaxy Watch Ultra.
Like all smartwatches, battery life suffers due to the rich software and display. However, the breadth of tracking features and solid accuracy means it’s a good option if you have a Samsung phone.
Withings ScanWatch 2
Key features
- Hides fitness smarts into analog watch
- It can last for around a month before needing to be recharged
- Features physical watch hands with a small OLED display
- It has a thin, lightweight, and small case
- Will track basics like steps, calorie burn, and sleep
The ScanWatch 2 is a small update on the original, but one of the best fitness trackers money can buy.
Available in 38mm and 42mm size options, the ScanWatch is built with premium stainless steel, it features a small display at the top of the watch face that shows your tracking stats, notifications, and heart rate data.
It boasts all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and top-grade medical features like ECG and breathing quality monitoring.
The ScanWatch 2 costs $349, and there’s now also the more expensive ScanWatch Nova. However, you can also grab the ScanWatch Light for less ($249). That forgoes skin temp and ECG.
Compared: ScanWatch 2 vs ScanWatch Light
What we like
- It tracks outdoor activities like running and offers VO2 max estimations – all of which we found pretty reliable in our testing
- There’s an ECG sensor that can scan for heart arrhythmia, as well as low or high heart rates
- Features a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels and can monitor for breathing disturbances during sleep
- Its sleep tracking and heart rate features are some of the best and an example of putting powerful sensors into something discreet
- You can get up to 30 days of battery life depending on what features you have enabled
What we don’t like
- With no real prompts to move, it’s not the best wearable for motivating you to be more active
- There’s no built-in GPS, which means you’ll need to be connected to your phone to receive accurate distance and location tracking
- Withings Health app is getting a tad dated and there’s a lack of actionable and interesting insights
- Automatic workout detection is a mess and should be turned off
- Sleep data accuracy has slipped behind Whoop/Oura
Verdict
If you’re looking for a traditional-looking watch with hidden fitness tracking and innovative health features, the ScanWatch should be right up your street.
A word from our expert
James Stables, Wareable
“Choosing the right fitness tracker app is as important as what goes on your wrist. After all, the algorithms that measure and analyze your data are the clever bit – not just the sensors themselves.
“This means that Fitbit trackers and Garmin devices usually offer a better experience with more reliable and interesting insights.
“However, they cost more than cheap trackers because you’re paying for the research and development of the software, as well as the hardware. If you want to change your lifestyle, a compelling app is a great motivator.”