Best Android smartwatch: Wear OS and rivals tested

If you own an Android phone and are looking for the best Wear OS watch to pair with it, you now have plenty of options.

Wear OS has never been stronger, and now feels like a proper platform matched by some great hardware. It’s also pushing the envelope with battery life, and some devices are finally ending battery anxiety with multiple days of AOD battery between charges.

Away from Google’s platform, though, there are also smartwatches from Garmin and Huawei that all work brilliantly with Android phones.

Here are the best Android smartwatches from our reviews.

New Wear OS watches we’re expecting in 2025

The Android-ready watches detailed below are the best currently available. However, that doesn’t mean they will be for long, and we’re already hearing plenty of rumors about 2025 releases.

Brands such as Garmin and Huawei should have new watch generations that were skipped over last year. Meanwhile, annual releases from Samsung, Xiaomi, Google, and OnePlus should also happen.

Based on previous launches and current rumors, here’s a guess of which Wear OS and other Android-compatible smartwatches will arrive this year, and when.

Garmin Venu 4 (August)

Google Pixel Watch 4 (July)

Huawei Watch 5 and 5 Pro (June)

Huawei Watch Ultimate 2 (March)

OnePlus Watch 3 (February)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (July)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 (July)

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 2025 (July)

Xiaomi Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro (March)

Google Pixel Watch 3: The best Wear OS smartwatch

Specs and features

Size: 41 x 41 x 12.3mm / 45 x 45 x 12.3mm

41 x 41 x 12.3mm / 45 x 45 x 12.3mm Display: 1.2-inch AMOLED display (41mm) / 1.4-inch AMOLED display

1.2-inch AMOLED display (41mm) / 1.4-inch AMOLED display Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE, GPS

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE, GPS Weight: 31g (41mm) / 38g (45mm) – without band

31g (41mm) / 38g (45mm) – without band Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Battery life: 24 hours (41mm) / 48 hours (45mm)

24 hours (41mm) / 48 hours (45mm) Phone compatibility: Android

Android Storage: 2GB RAM; 32GB internal

2GB RAM; 32GB internal Water rating: 5ATM

5ATM Sensors: ECG, EDA, PPG, SpO2, skin temperature

Overview

The big G solved its smartwatch line’s two biggest problems by adding a larger case size: battery life and wearability for those with larger wrists.

We’ve always been fans of the Pixel Watch, but these two issues stifled it from being the best Wear OS watch for most people. That’s no longer the case, with the 45mm edition comfortably lasting over two days (with the always-on display enabled) and remaining super comfortable during sleep, exercise, and everything in between.

Google’s official guidance of 24 hours is the same for the smaller edition. Despite only testing the larger model, we don’t suspect the Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) will provide the biggest upgrade for Pixel Watch 2 owners.

That’s because the other design changes (a brighter, more edge-to-edge display; 60Hz refresh rate) don’t make too much of a difference, while the changes to the HR tracking algorithm for improved run tracking (and new run insights) didn’t necessarily change much in our year-on-year testing.

We still love the Pixel Watch’s key differentiator, though: Fitbit. Google hasn’t added much to this smartwatch besides Cardio Load/Target Load and the Morning Report (plus Daily Readiness Score being made free for non-Premium members), but it’s all still incredibly intuitive.

Heart rate tracking accuracy, sleep monitoring accuracy, and daily insights are some of the best on any smartwatch. So, if these features are high on your shopping list, the Pixel Watch 3 is recommended.

The only downside of the design is that it’s pretty fragile. As Google doesn’t yet offer a rugged alternative to the Pixel Watch 3, anybody wanting improved durability should consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra below.

Check out our full Google Pixel Watch 3 review

Pros Finally in two case sizes

Finally in two case sizes Two-day AOD battery life (45mm version)

Two-day AOD battery life (45mm version) Still excellent HR tracking Cons Not much of an upgrade for 41mm users

Not much of an upgrade for 41mm users No dual-frequency GNSS

No dual-frequency GNSS Stress tracking remains baffling

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Specs and features

Size: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 (47mm)

47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 (47mm) Display: 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display; 480 x 480 resolution

1.5-inch Super AMOLED display; 480 x 480 resolution Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE, GPS

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, LTE, GPS Weight: 60.5g (without band)

60.5g (without band) Chipset: Exynos W1000

Exynos W1000 Battery life: 48 hours AOD; 80 hours AOD off; 100 hours power saving

48 hours AOD; 80 hours AOD off; 100 hours power saving Phone compatibility: Android

Android Storage: 2GB RAM; 32GB internal (21GB available)

2GB RAM; 32GB internal (21GB available) Water rating: 10ATM

10ATM Sensors: BioActive Sensor (includes heart rate, ECG, blood pressure, and blood oxygen monitoring)

Overview

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a high-end smartwatch that embodies Samsung’s new direction. It’s not without its quirks, but this is still the best Wear OS smartwatch to own if you want a sporty, outdoor look.

It’s big, bold, and more than a little inspired by the Apple Watch Ultra 2, yet this loose imitation hasn’t resulted in a tame experience. The Ultra is by far the most premium-feeling Android smartwatch, with its titanium frame (though not one for small wrists) suited to everything from vigorous workouts to sleep tracking.

The latest One UI Watch 6 software remains speedy and feature-packed. It also offers seamless integration with Google services and a range of healthy third-party apps.

Navigating can be a bit of a chore compared to other watches – with the ‘Quick Button’ placement between Home and Back slightly odd – and we’d much prefer the rotating bezel to the digital equivalent available. Yet, this is a smartwatch experience that still feels full.

There’s terrific accuracy and decent two-day AOD battery life to back it up, too. Heart rate tracking ran very close to our Garmin – putting it around the level of Google and Apple – while the dual-frequency GPS performed almost identically, which is a big tick in its favor.

We think Samsung needs to improve health tracking (though sleep tracking accuracy and depth are outstanding), and it’s still pretty rubbish that some features require a Samsung phone, but there’s simply no other Wear OS watch with this much upside.

Check out our full Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review

Pros Solid build and fun design

Solid build and fun design Excellent HR and GPS tracking

Excellent HR and GPS tracking Cracking display

Cracking display Sleep tracking is very detailed Cons Insane rotating bezel miss

Insane rotating bezel miss Battery life feels inconsistent

Battery life feels inconsistent Samsung phone required for some features

Samsung phone required for some features Looks ridiculous on smaller wrists

Xiaomi Watch 2

Specs and features

Display : 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels, 326 PPI, up to 600 nits brightness

: 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels, 326 PPI, up to 600 nits brightness Dimensions : 47.5mm x 45.9mm x 11.8mm (excluding heart rate sensor)

: 47.5mm x 45.9mm x 11.8mm (excluding heart rate sensor) Weight : 36.8g (without strap)

: 36.8g (without strap) Battery : 495mAh, magnetic charging, ~45 minutes charging time, up to 65 hours typical use

: 495mAh, magnetic charging, ~45 minutes charging time, up to 65 hours typical use Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1, 4nm process

: Qualcomm Snapdragon® W5+ Gen 1, 4nm process Storage & RAM : 2GB RAM, 32GB storage

: 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Connectivity : 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® 5.2

: 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth® 5.2 Water Resistance : 5ATM

: 5ATM Sensors : Optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, electronic compass, barometer

: Optical heart rate, accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light, electronic compass, barometer Navigation : Dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS

: Dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, QZSS Compatibility: Android 8.0 and above

Overview

Finally, Android users have a true budget Wear OS smartwatch to consider, the Xiaomi Watch 2.

The build quality and display are superb for a cheaper smartwatch, and it doesn’t feel like a sacrifice. It’s exceptionally light to wear and features a glorious full AMOLED display.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 runs the now-dated Wear OS 3.5, but the experience is much slicker than what we tested with the Watch 2 Pro. It’s also more comfortable during exercise.

You also get the full suite of Google Play Store apps and Google Pay, so it’s much more capable than budget rivals in smart features. It even has GPS, and delivered a much better heart rate tracking performance than its sibling. While not the gold standard, casual gym goers and runners will get usable accuracy.

As you would expect at this price, there are compromises. In real-world testing, we found battery life limited to a single day, which seems a tad old-fashioned when most other Wear OS watches can comfortably surpass this. It could also be replaced with a new generation in 2025.

Check out our full Xiaomi Watch 2 review

Pros Superb price tag

Superb price tag Light and attractive design

Light and attractive design HR accuracy is very solid Cons Battery life is very average

Battery life is very average Mi Fitness is a glitch-fest

Mi Fitness is a glitch-fest Doesn’t run Wear OS 4

OnePlus Watch 2

Specs and features

Size: 47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm

47 x 46.6 x 12.1mm Display: 1.432-inch AMOLED; 466 x 466, 326ppi; 600 nits brightness

1.432-inch AMOLED; 466 x 466, 326ppi; 600 nits brightness Connectivity: Dual-frequency GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC

Dual-frequency GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC Operating system: Wear OS 4 + RTOS

Wear OS 4 + RTOS Weight: 49g without band (80g with band)

49g without band (80g with band) Chipset: Qualcomm W5+ & BES 2700BP MCU

Qualcomm W5+ & BES 2700BP MCU Battery life: Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode); 2 days AOD

Up to 100 hours (Smart Mode); 2 days AOD Phone compatibility : Android 8.0 or later

: Android 8.0 or later Storage: 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM

2GB RAM + 32GB ROM Water rating: Swim-proof, 5ATM

Swim-proof, 5ATM Sensors: PPG, SpO2

Overview

After a rough debut, OnePlus returned to the smartwatch game last year with a solid follow-up.

Due to its heavy, hulking case, the OnePlus Watch 2 isn’t a great option for smaller wrists. Yet, those who want true multi-day battery life on a Wear OS watch are catered for here. Mercifully, the brand has also since released the OnePlus Watch 2R, which is perfect if you want the same experience in a lighter case.

The secret behind the battery life is a dual-chip system. The Snapdragon W5+ is used for power-intensive tasks, while the BES 2700BP MCU is used for low-power features like notification scanning and AOD. This improved efficiency means the Watch 2 can go as long as Google or Samsung’s current watches.

OnePlus claims you’ll get 100 hours per charge, and we found that to stack up in testing. With the AOD turned on, though, this shrinks to under 48 hours, less than what we encountered with the TicWatch Pro 5 range (below) when its low-power dual-display tech is enabled.

OnePlus runs a relatively new version of Google’s software (Wear OS 4), with its RTOS skin proving very palatable. Unlike the MIUI Wear OS skin on the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, we found no bugs or issues during testing.

Still, another downside to the lack of comfort is the tracking accuracy, which we found to be only average during our time with the Watch 2 (but, again, not as much of an issue if you choose the Watch 2R). It also omits a few no-brainer features, such as an LTE option and skin temperature tracking, which we typically expect at this price point.

Check out our full OnePlus Watch 2 review

Pros Multi-day battery life

Multi-day battery life Intuitive Wear OS 4 skin

Intuitive Wear OS 4 skin Excellent build quality Cons Only one case size

Only one case size Heavy on the wrist

Heavy on the wrist No LTE edition

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 (or Enduro/Atlas)

Specs and features

Size: 50.1 x 48.0 x 12.2mm

50.1 x 48.0 x 12.2mm Display: AMOLED; 1.43 inches; 466 x 466 resolution

AMOLED; 1.43 inches; 466 x 466 resolution Connectivity: GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi

GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Operating system: Wear OS 4

Wear OS 4 Weight: 44.3g

44.3g Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 Platform Battery life: 80 hours

80 hours Phone compatibility: Android 8.0 or later

Android 8.0 or later Storage: 32GB

Water rating: 5 ATM (suitable for swimming in shallow water)

5 ATM (suitable for swimming in shallow water) Sensors: PPG, SpO2, skin temperature

Overview

With its clever dual display, around four days of battery life, and consistent accuracy, the TicWatch Pro 5 is a solid pick for Android phone users.

Mobvoi also released the TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro and TicWatch Atlas in 2024. Yet, apart from slight changes to the case, these are essentially the same as the Pro 5.

No matter the design you favor, you’ll get the clever combination of the Snapdragon W5+ chip and the dual-layer low-power display. This yields battery life that remains relatively unrivaled from Wear OS rivals.

Advertisement

Our testing of all three designs showed these are good enough for workouts and health tracking, with VO2 max, blood oxygen, GPS, and HR data (for most workout types) in a healthy range.

Yet, the experience is far from polished, and the insights aren’t on the same level as Samsung or Google/Fitbit.

The mammoth case is also only a good fit for those with big wrists, compounded by the omission of an LTE version. That makes it a non-starter for those who crave connectivity.

Check out our full Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 review

Pros Display tech is ingenious

Display tech is ingenious Multi-day battery life

Multi-day battery life Activity and health tracking accuracy Cons Likely to be outdated soon

Likely to be outdated soon Tons of bloatware

Tons of bloatware No smart assistant

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Specs and features

Size: 42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm / 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm

42.5 x 42.5 x 10.9 mm / 46.5 x 46.5 x 10.9 mm Display: Super AMOLED; sapphire crystal

Super AMOLED; sapphire crystal Connectivity: LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS

LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS Operating system: Wear OS 4 (One UI Watch 5)

Wear OS 4 (One UI Watch 5) Weight : 52g (43mm), 59g (47mm)

: 52g (43mm), 59g (47mm) Chipset: Exynos W930

Exynos W930 Battery life: 30 hours (with AOD)

30 hours (with AOD) Phone compatibility: Android (limited) & Samsung (full features)

Android (limited) & Samsung (full features) Storage: 2GB RAM + 16GB

2GB RAM + 16GB Water rating: Swim-proof, 5ATM

Swim-proof, 5ATM Sensors: ECG, PPG, BIA, skin temperature

Overview

Despite the release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 range, the last-gen 6 Classic is still a viable option thanks to software updates and its unique design.

With an excellent screen, a great breadth of health features, and the beloved physical rotating bezel, it’s everything the Galaxy Watch should be. The rotating bezel works perfectly with Wear OS, whether getting glanceable information from Tiles or notifications straight from the watch face.

Crucially, there are also two sizes – 43mm with a 1.3-inch AMOLED and 47mm with a 1.5-inch display – which makes it one of the few Android-ready watches for those with smaller wrists.

Fitness and heart rate data were pretty solid for steady workouts, and sleep-tracking data remains incredibly detailed in One UI Watch 6 (Wear OS 5).

The array of health features is also comprehensive here, with ECG, blood pressure, and body index tracking proving mostly solid. However, as with other Galaxy Watch devices, you’ll need a Samsung phone to access most of these advanced features.

The only thing that doesn’t make the Watch 6 Classic an automatic recommendation is battery life. We got around 30 hours with the always-on display turned on, and an hour workout will deplete around 20%. Plus, it is getting a bit old – with the Galaxy Watch 8 expected this summer.

`Check our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review

Pros Good health features

Good health features Wear OS 4 works well

Wear OS 4 works well Fitness accuracy

Fitness accuracy Refined design Cons Single day battery

Single day battery Fiddly options to enable

Fiddly options to enable ECG/Blood pressure require Galaxy phone

Two amazing alternatives for Android users from our reviews

There are also different options for those unsure whether Wear OS is the right smartwatch platform. These picks still work well with Android smartphones and offer an alternative software experience to Google’s.

Garmin Venu 3/3S

The 41mm Garmin Venu 3S – Credit: Wareable

Specs and features

Size: 45 x 45 x 12mm (Venu 3) or 41 x 41 x 12mm (Venu 3S)

45 x 45 x 12mm (Venu 3) or 41 x 41 x 12mm (Venu 3S) Display: AMOLED

AMOLED Connectivity: GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, ANT+

GPS, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth, ANT+ Operating system: Garmin OS

Garmin OS Weight: 42g (with band) for Venu 3

42g (with band) for Venu 3 Chipset: MediaTek MT6739

MediaTek MT6739 Battery life: Up to 14 days

Up to 14 days Phone compatibility: Android and iOS

Android and iOS Storage: 4GB

4GB Water rating: 5ATM

5ATM Sensors: PPG, ECG (limited regions), SpO2, skin temperature

Overview

The Venu 3 sees Garmin push on with its best sporty smartwatch yet. This model boasts the line’s best-ever battery life, heart rate monitoring sensor, and tons of holistic, non-workout features.

In typical Garmin fashion, it’s still best for tracking runs, rides, and pool swims. It even has modes for golf and climbing. Garmin has added dedicated modes for HIIT-style training and new muscle maps for strength training to ensure work on all key muscle groups.

Every key smartwatch feature Garmin offers – besides the Fenix 8 voice assistant – is here. That includes payments, a built-in music player with offline support for major platforms like Spotify, and room for 2,000 songs. Users can also receive notification mirroring for Android and iOS users, though sadly there’s no LTE option.

Battery life varies depending on the case size you opt for here, though the bigger model is good for over a week even with the always-on display mode turned on. It’s also much more than what you’ll get on Wear OS and Samsung watches, which is important to remember.

The features that first debuted on the Venu 2 Plus are also here, meaning there’s a microphone and speaker to make calls via Bluetooth and access your phone’s smart assistant from your wrist. Depending on your region, you can also use the Garmin ECG app.

Read our Garmin Venu 3 review

Pros Wellness features finally feel useful

Wellness features finally feel useful Top HR accuracy

Top HR accuracy Lovely screen Cons Really pricey

Really pricey Sports tracking offers basic metrics only

Sports tracking offers basic metrics only Some sleep accuracy niggles

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro

Specs and features

Size: 42mm or 46mm

42mm or 46mm Display: AMOLED

AMOLED Connectivity: Dual-band GNSS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Dual-band GNSS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Operating system: HarmonyOS 5.0

HarmonyOS 5.0 Weight: 42mm (without strap): 44g / 46mm (without strap): 53g

42mm (without strap): 44g / 46mm (without strap): 53g Chipset: Kirin A1 chipset

Kirin A1 chipset Battery life: 42mm: Up to 14 days / 46mm: up to 14 days

42mm: Up to 14 days / 46mm: up to 14 days Phone compatibility: Android and iOS

Android and iOS Storage: 32GB

32GB Water rating: 5ATM / IP69K (dive-rated to 40m)

5ATM / IP69K (dive-rated to 40m) Sensors: SpO2, PPG, skin temperature, ECG

Overview

After a two-year hiatus, Huawei’s GT range’s Pro edition is back. This time, the mid-range option improves the tracking accuracy and design.

The flagship Huawei Watch 4 and 4 Pro are the flagship smartwatches (both good options for those with an Android phone), but the standard GT 5 is a slightly stripped-back, newer, and more affordable version.

They all share the same version of Harmony OS, which offers a limited app selection due to Huawei’s ongoing ban in the US. However, running-specific modes, personalized AI running coach workouts, running index scores, VO2 max, and a Healthy Living feature that reminds you to drink water are all here.

In sports tracking, the GT 5 Pro debuts upgraded 3D course maps and green contours for golfers, on-wrist mapping for the dedicated trail running profile, and a design certified for recreational divers. Across the range are also new insights for runners – such as ground contact time and vertical oscillation – and those who prefer the saddle can turn their paired phone into a bonafide cycling computer.

It comes in two overtly masculine/feminine designs, while the octagonal design that debuted through the Watch GT 4 has been sharpened further for this 2024 range.

Along with countless sports modes, the Watch GT 5 Pro boasts dual-frequency GNSS tech and is the brand’s first model with all-new TruSense architecture. Both performed well in our testing, even if they lag slightly behind the accuracy we’ve found through Garmin and Apple’s latest sensors and algorithms.

A huge selling point here, though, is the battery life. You’ll struggle to match Huawei’s estimate unless you disable most features, but it still managed around a week of heavy use with the AOD turned on.

Check out our full Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro review

Pros Premium and unique design

Premium and unique design Accurate HR and GPS

Accurate HR and GPS Solid AOD battery life Cons No apps or payments

No apps or payments Basic health insights

Basic health insights Quite pricey upgrade from GT 5

