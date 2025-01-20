Garmin ECG app: Compatible watches, countries and how the feature works

Garmin was relatively late to the party when it first received approval for its ECG app in 2023, but the feature has expanded considerably since then.

Initially, only the Garmin Venu 2 Plus supported it. However, the major health feature is now available on many top Garmin watches.

Following an update in January 2025, the previously limited availability in certain regions has also been rectified. As well as the US, the Garmin ECG feature is now available in the EU and Australia.

This explainer lists where users can access the ECG feature and which watches have the necessary hardware. We’ve also answered whether the health spot-check will roll out to more watches and regions throughout 2025. Let’s jump in.

Garmin ECG: Compatible watches

Garmin

The list of Garmin watches that can run the ECG app is relatively limited. Given that the feature rolled out via an update to some of the models below, the software version is also a factor.

Read our guide on updating your Garmin if this is a requirement before you can access the ECG app.

Will ECG roll out to more Garmin watches in an update?

If you’re hoping your existing Garmin watch will receive support for the feature in the future, we’re here to disappoint you.

As confirmed to DC Rainmaker in January 2023, only certain watches have the necessary hardware to perform ECGs.

The tell-tale sign is the small ring around the edge of the optical HR sensor on the rear, with the watch’s bezel – where the user places their fingers – also featuring the connecting wire.

New releases of Garmin’s more premium sports watches (and smartwatches) will likely feature support as standard, but it’s not something that the company can necessarily reverse engineer.

Where is Garmin’s ECG app available?

Credit: Garmin

Garmin’s ECG feature is now available in many countries, including most major EU nations, Australia, and the US. We’ve listed the entire group below, but there are also a few notable exceptions: the UK, Canada, Switzerland, and New Zealand.

Australia

EU countries: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

United States

American Samoa

Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

Guam

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands

Vietnam



Top tip: A quirk of Garmin ECG compatibility is that it will be enabled on a watch if you visit one of the countries listed above and set it up. It won’t be removed if you return to a non-supported country.

Will the Garmin ECG app roll out to more countries?

At the time of release, Garmin said the following regarding the extended rollout of the app: “Garmin intends to continue to expand its portfolio of products supporting the ECG App and launch it in new regions in line with necessary regulatory approval.”

Since then, we’ve had a breakthrough for the feature in the EU and Australia.

Following this development, it’s likely that the required regulatory approval and rollout to the UK, Canada, and other countries in the EU and ROW will occur in 2025. However, Garmin tends to do these things at its own pace. so watch this space.

How the Garmin ECG app works

Credit: Garmin

The ECG app works similarly to other watches, per Garmin’s initial release. So, users can receive a reading by placing their index finger and thumb on the metal edge of the case for 30 seconds.

You’ll need to set it up in Garmin Connect first, though. This will act as the hub for historical data, and the place to export individual readings as PDFs (to a doctor, for example).

The app will appear on the regular list alongside exercise modes on the watch.

Currently, Garmin’s ECG functionality only extends to on-the-spot readings and works to distinguish between normal sinus rhythms and signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib).