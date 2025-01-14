Best budget smartwatches: 7 cheap but good options

Top cheap smartwatches that won't break the bank.

If you’re looking for a budget smartwatch, there’s never been more choice. And unlike in the past, cheap sub-$150/£150 smartwatches stack up as very useable options.

Huawei, Amazfit, and Honor are developing genuinely powerful smartwatches at low prices. Strong competition is also emerging from brands like Redmi, CMF by Nothing, and Realme.

While top smartwatches like the Apple Watch Series 10 and Google Pixel Watch 3 still command top prices for features like ECG and a wide array of third-party apps, there’s an influx of less expensive devices going big on features and little on price.

We’ve also tested the lot. Below are the top smartwatches that don’t break the bank, plus insight into which new releases are confirmed or rumored for 2025.

Incoming: Budget smartwatches expected in 2025

The Amazfit Active 2 debuted at CES 2025 in January | Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Sometimes it’s worth waiting for the next generation and maximizing your investment, rather than jumping in mid-cycle. That’s why it’s important to know about the budget watches already confirmed for 2025 – and some that are very likely based on previous cycles.

It was a quiet CES 2025 for cheap smartwatches, but Xiaomi confirmed the latest Redmi device (below) in the same week. We’re also hopeful that MWC 2025 in February will play host to a couple of hits, and are currently testing out the Honor Watch 5 announced in September.

Confirmed 2025 releases:

Amazfit Active 2 ($99; pre-orders available now ahead of global release in February)

Redmi Watch 5 ($110; releases on 15 January)

Expected 2025 releases:

Xiaomi Watch 3

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 3

Amazfit Bip 6

How we tested and chose these smartwatches

Ranking the best cheap smartwatches is a tricky task. Though choosing the standout picks from our reviews is part of the process, this buyer’s guide also focuses on the value for money. So, it’s not simply a list of the top-rated options we’ve tested under a certain price point.

We’ve leaned on our experiences in our full, in-depth testing (typically occurring when a device first launches), where we rigorously analyze the design, features, health monitoring, activity tracking, and manufacturer claims.

Advertisement

Huawei Watch Fit 3

Wareable

Huawei Watch Fit 3 key features

Lightweight (26g) and thin (9.9mm) with a bright, vivid 1.82-inch AMOLED display

GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and over 100 workout modes

10-day battery life (4 days with always-on display enabled)

Supports Android and iOS

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 is the best budget smartwatch we’ve tested, and our top recommendation. There are a handful of cheaper rivals, but you won’t find better.

At £109 (around $130), the Watch Fit 3 is around half the price of an Apple Watch SE, from which it draws plenty of design inspiration. Huawei’s return to a square format is derivative, but it’s so light and comfy to wear (it tips the scales at just 26g) that it’s hard to be critical.

It’s also no slouch when it comes to fitness tracking. Accurate GPS makes it a good option for runners, and Huawei also integrates with Strava. The heart rate and biometric tracking all stood up, too, making this a superb all-rounder.

Advertisement

You don’t get too many health features, with ECG and Health Glance reserved for the Watch 4 and Watch GT 5, but there’s stress tracking, and it offers a good overview of your resting heart rate.

Sleep tracking was slightly disappointing. It missed a few naps and tended to overestimate the duration of our sleep. Yet, it’s not a dealbreaker if you’re casually tracking sleep, and there’s plenty of data to pore over.

Battery life was strong – we got around a week – but HarmonyOS doesn’t have the types of apps, mobile payments, or support for music streaming services Wear OS or Apple’s watchOS. If you can look beyond that, this is the best budget smartwatch you can buy.

Check out our Huawei Watch Fit 3 review

Pros Good workout tracking

Good workout tracking Lovely price

Lovely price Slim and light Cons Sleep tracking accuracy could be better

Sleep tracking accuracy could be better Basic watch faces and UI design

Basic watch faces and UI design Lack of apps/services

Amazfit Active

Wareable

Advertisement

Amazfit Active key features

1.75″ AMOLED display, bright & clear

14-day battery life (typical use)

Tracks heart rate, sleep, GPS & Activity

Smart features: calls, music, Alexa

Update, January 2025: The Amazfit Active is a true all-rounder that impressed us in our testing, though it has now been replaced by the Amazfit Active 2. We’ll leave the entry below intact until our full Active 2 review is published in February 2025, but also advise holding off on the Active for now.

The $149/£129 price tag puts it at the upper end of what we’d class as a budget smartwatch, but you get so much for your money here. Granted, it’s not the best-looking smartwatch, yet we loved it’s sleek and lightweight feel during testing.

The AMOLED screen is a big upgrade compared to the Amazfit Bip 5 (below), and the brand packs in new health and fitness features such as Daily Readiness and AI coaching.

We put it through its paces and found GPS accuracy more than passable. As long as you wear it nice and tight, heart rate accuracy is on par with big-name rivals, too.

Advertisement

However, we still prefer the similarly priced Huawei Watch Fit 3. The health features are lacking here – even if sleep tracking is detailed and well-presented, and the Amazfit app offers a good experience with plenty of analysis.

The only real downside is the general feel of the OS, which is certainly very basic. In short, the Amazfit Active is a decent budget fitness smartwatch, which offers way more than its price tag should allow.

Check out our Amazfit Active review

Xiaomi Watch 2

Wareable

Advertisement

Xiaomi Watch 2 key features

Single-day battery life

Wear OS 3.5

HR, stress, sleep, and blood oxygen tracking

Android-only

We’re pushing the price of this budget smartwatch round-up, but, at $129, the Xiaomi Watch 2 just about makes it.

For the first time, Xiaomi brings full Wear OS (slightly dated 3.5 here) to the budget category. Anybody who’s previously been priced out of the ecosystem now finally has a worthy option.

The build quality and display are superb for a cheaper smartwatch, while the software – though not the latest version – was much more polished than we found with its more expensive sibling, Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro.

As you would expect at this price, there are compromises. Battery life is limited to a single day and Xiaomi has made no room for features like LTE.

Yet, you can’t access the wealth of apps and features of Wear OS for less than this.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Watch 2 offers a mix of usability and build quality we’d thought was impossible at this price point.

Check out our full Xiaomi Watch 2 review

Pros Superb price tag

Superb price tag Light and attractive design

Light and attractive design HR accuracy is very solid Cons Battery life is very average

Battery life is very average Mi Fitness is a glitch-fest

Mi Fitness is a glitch-fest Doesn’t run Wear OS 4

Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2

Wareable

Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 key features:

Four-day battery life

Interchangeable bezels

Android and iOS compatible

Advertisement

The first-gen CMF Watch Pro is further down this list, but it’s the follow-up we fell in love with during testing and recommend to those on the ultra-budget end of the spectrum.

Priced at just $69, no other smartwatch provides such a unique and stylish design.

It’s light enough to wear during workouts, passes as relatively unisex, and can blend into more formal wear, while the interchangeable bezels give it a real novelty factor. It’s just a really fun watch to wear on the wrist, and that’s very rare at this price point.

Meanwhile, the software is basic but functional, with no major bugs encountered during testing (even if the app still has the odd glitch).

While some features like GPS lock-on are slow, the fitness tracking is surprisingly okay (for the price). There’s heart rate monitoring, workout tracking (with guided warm-ups), and some decent recovery and training insights (matching up with our Garmin’s recommended recovery hours during testing, for example).

Sleep tracking seems to be improved from the previous version, too, but there’s no in-depth analysis provided; you’ll get an estimate of your sleep stages and nothing more.

Advertisement

Battery life is also solid, lasting 4-5 days with moderate use (always-on display enabled) and potentially up to 10-12 days with power-saving measures.

Overall, the Watch Pro 2 is a great option for budget-minded users who prioritize design and good enough fitness tracking over advanced features and in-depth health data. Again, it just doesn’t get much more fun than this.

Check out our full Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 review

Pros Unique design and software personality

Unique design and software personality Largely accurate tracking

Largely accurate tracking Unrivalled value at $69 Cons Battery life isn't mega

Battery life isn't mega Mostly basic insights

Mostly basic insights Could do with a second button

Amazfit Bip 5

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Amazfit Bip 5 key features

10-day battery

24/7 heart rate tracking

Over 120 sports modes + GPS

Alexa on the wrist

The Amazfit Bip 5 is a true budget smartwatch with a $80/£80 price tag. Yet, it holds its own admirably against more expensive competition.

The screen has been enhanced over the Bip 3 Pro, but it’s still a limited 320 x 380-pixel TFT display. It’s not AMOLED quality – and this is a major compromise.

The Bip 5 offers GPS, which produced decent accuracy results in our testing, and a heart rate sensor with SpO2. While heart rate while exercising wasn’t excellent, there is some good sleep and basic health data, and it’s all well analyzed within the maturing Zepp Health app.

Battery life is also excellent, and 10 days is easily achievable with the advanced breathing and health tracking turned on. And the Bip 5 even has Alexa support built in.

The main downside is the build. It’s chunky, plasticky, and not very pleasing to wear. Add the limited screen, and it’s clear that the aim is to drive people towards the more premium Amazfit devices. Still, there are bits to like here if you can look past the design.

Advertisement

Check out our full Amazfit Bip 5 review

Pros Decent sleep tracking

Decent sleep tracking Zepp Health app is strong

Zepp Health app is strong GPS on board Cons Some dodgy workout data

Some dodgy workout data Chunky and plasticky

Chunky and plasticky TFT display

Honor Watch 4

Wareable

Honor Watch 4 key features

1.75″ AMOLED display

14-day battery life

GPS

100+ workout modes

Update, January 2025: The Honor Watch 4 seriously impressed us when it launched in 2023, but has since been replaced by the Honor Watch 5 in September 2024. We’ll leave the entry below intact until our full Watch 5 review is published in January 2025, but also advise holding off on the Watch 4 for now.

Advertisement

The Honor Watch 4 features a mix of sleek looks, impressive fitness smarts, and a slick experience. Unlike many budget smartwatches, you get a quality 1.75-inch, 450 x 390 resolution AMOLED display.

It’s a well-constructed smartwatch with a nicely weighted aluminum case that matches up with a silicone strap. And it goes further than the looks. It’s fair to say Honor offers a lot on the fitness and sports tracking front.

The Watch 4 includes navigation features that point you back home when tracking outside. It also boasts a built-in GPS that stood up to our accuracy testing.

Overall, it’s a good all-rounder, with a solid design that doesn’t feel cheap.

Check out our full Honor Watch 4 review

Pros Big and bright display

Big and bright display Snappy software performance

Snappy software performance Doesn't look as cheap as it is Cons Pretty terrible HR accuracy

Pretty terrible HR accuracy Advanced metrics are useless

Advanced metrics are useless Does feel a bit cheap

Advertisement

CMF Watch Pro

Wareable

CMF Watch Pro key features:

1.96″ AMOLED display

Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction

GPS and 110+ sports modes

Up to 13-day battery life

Smartwatches rarely come much cheaper than the CMF Watch Pro – the 2023 debut device from the Nothing sub-brand. The build and design are excellent, with a 47mm case and aluminum alloy construction that’s lightyears ahead of rivals at this price.

That big case houses a lovely 1.96-inch, 410 x 502-pixel resolution AMOLED touchscreen, and again, it’s rare to see a screen of this quality and size on a smartwatch that costs less than $100/£100.

However, it’s important to note that this smartwatch only has an IP68 rating, so it’s not fully water resistant for swimming. There’s also GPS, which produced decent accuracy over long runs – if not quite up to the best in the business.

Advertisement

The only let-downs here are some bugs in the software and heart rate accuracy was also poor in testing. However, if those aren’t your focus, this is a great wearable at a top price – just like the second-gen follow-up detailed above.

Check out our full CMF Watch Pro review