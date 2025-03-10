10 best smartwatches for iPhone – and Apple Watch alternatives

The Apple Watch lineup is the best around, but it may not be right for everyone.

If you’re an iPhone owner hunting for a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is the best choice for most users. And with the current range encompassing the Series 10, Ultra 2, and SE 2, there’s more choice than ever. Yet, they’re not the only smartwatches you should consider if you have an iPhone.

Regardless of your chosen model, Apple’s smartwatches are generally more expensive than options from Garmin, Huawei, Fitbit, and others. Then, there’s the battery issue. For many, the 1-2 days of battery life isn’t enough, and many rivals perform much better.

Add all this to any reservations about the brand’s square smartwatch design, and there are plenty of reasons for iPhone users to look for an Apple Watch alternative.

Wareable’s reviewers have tested every option. Remember that you won’t find anything from Google, Samsung, or other Wear OS vendors here—they’re limited to Android phones and won’t work with iPhones.

Best smartwatches for iPhone in brief:

Best smartwatch for iPhone users: Apple Watch Series 10

Best budget smartwatch for iPhone users: Apple Watch SE

Advertisement

Best sports watch for iPhone users: Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best Apple Watch alternative: Garmin Venu 3

Best budget Apple Watch alternative: Huawei Watch Fit 3

Best for features: Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro

Best for outdoors: Garmin Fenix 8

Best Apple Watch alternative for design: Withings Scanwatch 2

Advertisement

Bonus budget alternative for iPhone users: Amazfit Active 2

Apple Watch Series 10

Credit: Wareable

The Apple Watch Series 10 is—as you would imagine—an excellent smartwatch for iPhone users.

While Apple is known for its incremental year-on-year changes, its latest iteration marks a significant leap forward, offering thinner, lighter, and larger watches with more expansive, brighter displays.

While aluminum remains the standard, Apple has switched the premium material from stainless steel to titanium and carbon neutral, a welcome change based on our testing. Other enhancements include a louder speaker, a depth and water temperature sensor, a new S10 chip, and slightly faster charging.

Advertisement

Beyond the hardware, the Series 10’s real strength is in the rich ecosystem Apple has built up over the last decade of smartwatch entries. Features like Double Tap gestures, Low Power Mode, ECG readings, cycle tracking, and a robust app store make it a comprehensive smartwatch.

The watchOS 11 update also adds sleep apnea detection, the Vitals app, and advanced training insights, further solidifying its position as the premier smartwatch.

However, the Series 10’s remains hamstrung by its ‘single-day’ battery life. Even though the Series 10 will typically last 25-30 hours in moderate and heavy use, there’s still a daily question of when and where you’ll next charge it up. After a while, it can feel choresome.

Additionally, the increased case sizes (42mm/46mm, increased from 41mm/45mm) may not suit everyone, especially those with smaller wrists.

Still, if you can look past those shortcomings, the Series 10 is a compelling package – and a perfect option for those new to Apple smartwatches or upgrading from an older model (Series 6 and below).

Advertisement

Check out our full Apple Watch Series 10 review

Pros Easier to use

Easier to use Lovely finishes

Lovely finishes Sleep apnea detection Cons Battery life is still a day

Battery life is still a day Huge display is a lot on the wrist

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Best budget watch for iPhone users

Credit: Wareable

The Apple Watch SE (second generation) is still the best option for iPhone users seeking an affordable Apple Watch. However, it is likely to be updated later this year after being skipped over at Apple’s last smartwatch refresh in September 2024.

The package is still fairly comprehensive for the asking price and powerful enough for the latest watchOS 11 software. However, the hardware compromises are clear and easy to understand.

Advertisement

You sacrifice the thinner design, edge-to-edge screen, always-on display, and advanced features like Double Tap, ECG, and temperature sensing.

However, you still get all the incredible sports tracking and activity monitoring features of the more expensive Apple Watch models and all the benefits of the incredible App Store. This helps elevate the device above its competitors.

Apple included the S8 chip in this second-gen version of the SE, too, which ensures that the experience is still very zippy even a few years after the watch’s release.

Check out our full Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) review

Pros Tracking is very accurate

Tracking is very accurate S8 chip provides very smooth experience

S8 chip provides very smooth experience Superb value Cons Battery life hasn't progressed

Battery life hasn't progressed Design is starting to look a little old

Design is starting to look a little old No always-on display

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Best sports watch for iPhone users

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t deviate much from the 2022 debut design—other than it is now carbon neutral and contains 95% recycled titanium when paired with a new-gen strap. In 2024, we also received a new black titanium finish.

It boasts a 33% increase in screen brightness from the original, too. The S9 SiP chip delivers a four-core Neural Engine, which enables the brilliant Double Tap gesture control feature and faster Siri response times.

It’s been around 18 months since the Ultra 2 was released, but it remains an incredible smartwatch that solves much of the Series 10’s battery life anxiety. Battery life surpasses Apple’s 36-hour promise, and we found it generally lasted into a third day with moderate-heavy use.

Sports tracking remains potent, as well, with top dual-frequency GPS accuracy and incredibly feature-rich running and cycling modes. We found VO2 max accuracy to be spot on, too. The compass app has been given some new features, and TOPO mapping is a great addition alongside all the new tricks of watchOS 11.

It’s still the best version of the Apple Watch, but owners of the first-gen Ultra won’t have too many reasons to upgrade.

Advertisement

Check out our full Apple Watch Ultra 2 review

Pros Great screen

Great screen Supreme GPS accuracy

Supreme GPS accuracy Gestures are cool AF

Gestures are cool AF Carbon neutral Cons Wellness feels a tad stale

Wellness feels a tad stale Short on prosumer metrics

Short on prosumer metrics New carbon neutral bands slightly dull

Garmin Venu 3

Best Apple Watch alternative

Credit: Wareable

The Garmin Venu 3 is a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 10, aimed especially at sports and health enthusiasts. It’s a serious Apple Watch alternative.

It’s available in two sizes (45mm and 41mm) with options for varied colors and features like the Sleep Coach and an automatic nap detection mechanism, personalizing sleep requirements based on numerous metrics.

Advertisement

At its core, the Venu 3 is two things: a sporty fitness tracker and a wellness smartwatch.

Considering it’s a Garmin, it produces quite low-level data for running and cycling, but there are neat insights for activities like HIIT and golf (with 40,000 courses built-in). Just be aware that Garmin has omitted its top-tier Multi-Band mode here, despite some enhanced GNSS functionality and the inclusion of its latest Elevate V5 heart rate sensor.

In-depth metrics such as the new sleep coach, Morning Report and HRV Status, Body Battery, stress tracking, respiration rate, and heart rate, make it a very considered holistic wearable. It also includes ECG to spot-check heart rhythms for Afib, if you’re in the right region.

Battery life (for the 45mm model) also stretches to 10-14 days, far surpassing what the Apple Watch is capable of.

For all that, it’s no surprise it’s also very expensive—$449.99/£449.99. If that’s too rich for your taste, the Vivoactive 5 is also an option for a fraction of the price.

Check out our full Garmin Venu 3 review

Advertisement

Pros Wellness features finally feel useful

Wellness features finally feel useful Top HR accuracy

Top HR accuracy Lovely screen Cons Really pricey

Really pricey Sports tracking offers basic metrics only

Sports tracking offers basic metrics only Some sleep accuracy niggles

Huawei Watch Fit 3

Best budget Apple Watch alternative

Credit: Wareable

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 blew us away as a strong fitness-orientated budget smartwatch. It ushered in a totally new look for Huawei’s entry-level range, with a design that unashamedly apes the Apple Watch.

It’s derivative, but it also delivers. Boasting accurate GPS tracking, heaps of sports tracking modes, and a glorious AMOLED screen, it’s a fantastic all-rounder that belies its $170/£129 price tag. It’s not the cheapest smartwatch you can buy, but it’s pretty much the best at this price.

We ran and trained with the Fit 3, and the heart rate accuracy was solid. However, as we always advise, use a chest strap if you are training by heart rate in real time.

Advertisement

It suffers from a lack of an app store, music streaming, or payment services. Yet, for more casual athletes looking for a great value iOS-compatible smartwatch, the Fit 3 gets so much right.

Check out our full Huawei Watch Fit 3 review

Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro

Best Apple Watch alternative for features

Credit: Wareable

The Watch GT 5 Pro is a quality all-rounder smartwatch, providing typically brilliant Huawei hardware and a sports tracking experience that can match a smartwatch like the Apple Watch Series 10 in plenty of areas.

Though the GT 5 Pro’s 41mm and 46mm designs aren’t typical, classic smartwatch ones – Huawei saves those for its Watch 4 and Watch 4 Pro (below) – the latest premium entry into the GT series is one of our favorite designs from the last couple of years.

Advertisement

We love the lightweight titanium used for the bold, octagonal bezel, and those who want to save a bit of cash can also consider the stainless steel Huawei Watch GT 5.

It doesn’t feature the same bells and whistles as the GT 5 Pro, though – ones that make it a great fit for golfers, divers, trail runners, and any user who craves thorough and accurate sports tracking.

Sleep tracking is also consistent and helpful enough to glean insights from. Plus, the new snoring and breathing monitoring features add another layer to the health metrics – though we wish the Huawei Health app did a better job presenting the most pertinent findings.

The lack of a robust ecosystem, especially in areas like apps and payments, is noticeable and remains a significant drawback to Apple Watch devices. It can’t be understated how you’re essentially getting a fitness tracker in a smartwatch body here.

Yet, the trade-off for that compromise is much-improved battery life. If you want 14 days of battery, you will need to forego features like the always-on display, but we were able to consistently achieve 6-7 days in a very power-intensive setup. That makes it a worthy Apple Watch alternative.

Read our Huawei Watch GT 5 Pro review

Advertisement

Pros Premium and unique design

Premium and unique design Accurate HR and GPS

Accurate HR and GPS Solid AOD battery life Cons No apps or payments

No apps or payments Basic health insights

Basic health insights Quite pricey upgrade from GT 5

Garmin Fenix 8

Best outdoors alternative

Credit: Wareable

The Garmin Fenix 8 is the latest and greatest entry into the popular sports watch range. It brings the best of the brand’s tracking smarts and rugged design specs into one premium package.

The range comprises solar-powered and AMOLED editions, with the latter the same display tech found in the Apple Watch range. There are also multiple case size variations, display glass choices, and finishes to choose between.

The Fenix 8 is defined by its insane array of sports tracking modes, top-notch analytics, mapping on the wrist, training estimates, and recovery insights. It’s incredibly comprehensive and a superb fit for mega-active users—backed up by class-leading AMOLED battery efficiency.

Advertisement

Even with the always-on display enabled, the Fenix 8 consistently lasts seven days, and power-saving modes can help you stretch that to multiple weeks. In this regard, it’s in a different league to the Apple Watch and goes into another stratosphere if you choose the solar-powered model.

The only areas where the Fenix 8 tracking falters slightly are in the presentation of stress and the accuracy of sleep assessments – but even Apple isn’t much better in this regard. It’s also somewhat limited as a smartwatch. You get support for integrations like Spotify, but there’s no LTE or full-fledged app store support like you’ll get with Apple.

But, in short, the Fenix 8 is the closest we’ve seen to a no-compromise sports watch – even if it comes with a price tag that eclipses most rivals. As a cheaper alternative, don’t rule out the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro or Epix Pro, either – both of which you can now find great discounts on.

Check out our Garmin Fenix 8 review

Pros Great AMOLED battery life

Great AMOLED battery life Class-leading mapping and navigation support

Class-leading mapping and navigation support A more thoughtful approach to strength training Cons It's a lot more expensive than the Fenix 7 Pro

It's a lot more expensive than the Fenix 7 Pro Core performance not too dissimilar to previous Fenix

Core performance not too dissimilar to previous Fenix Heart rate tracking during exercise still not flawless

Withings ScanWatch 2

Best Apple Watch alternative for design

Wareable

Advertisement

If your eye has been caught by the advanced health-tracking capabilities of the Apple Watch Series 10, then the ScanWatch 2 is an acceptable alternative.

The key difference is that the ScanWatch 2 is an analog watch that hides its smarts away. There is a small screen: a monochrome OLED panel with basic stats and notifications on the dial.

In terms of features, strong heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and ECG for detecting Afib round out a health-focused smartwatch. We found good accuracy and plenty of insights during testing.

Moreover, ScanWatch 2 will look for breathing issues during sleep and detect high/low heart rates. It will also still track workouts and even GPS if you take your phone along with you.

We did find a few issues. Automatic workout detection is poor, and sleep accuracy lagged behind Oura and Whoop. And, of course, you don’t get things like payments or apps.

Advertisement

Yet, the 30-day battery life is also the antithesis of a single day on Apple Watch. If you don’t want a computer on the wrist, the ScanWatch 2 is a powerful and discreet health smartwatch.

Check out our full Withings ScanWatch 2 review

Pros Solid and sleek design

Solid and sleek design Top battery life

Top battery life Breathing and temp data Cons Insights slightly lagging rivals

Insights slightly lagging rivals Sleep data not best in class

Sleep data not best in class Rogue workout detection

Amazfit Active 2

Another budget alternative for iPhone users

Credit: Wareable

If cost is your main issue with the Apple Watch lineup, then the Amazfit Active 2—new for 2025—is a must-consider smartwatch.

Advertisement

The brand also offers the Bip 6 for those who prefer a square-case design, but the $99 Active 2 represents incredible value for money. It boasts full offline mapping, an AI-powered assistant, and plenty of workout insights.

We still had the odd issue with heart rate tracking accuracy during workouts, though you can pair external monitors to remedy this. The Active 2 also performed solidly in GPS-tracked outdoor workouts.

It lacks hardcore health insights, but elements like sleep tracking and readiness insights consistently matched the likes of Oura and Garmin in our review. The Zepp Health app is also an ever-improving place to review your data.

The battery life has reduced for this generation, which is a bit of a shame, but it still blows the Apple Watch out of the water in this regard. Even with the always-on display enabled (and with relatively heavy GPS usage), we found it could last four or five days before needing a recharge.

While not a looker, the Active 2 is still slim, light, and comfortable despite a significant redesign for this second generation. Plus, the full AMOLED display offers good usability in a package that far surpasses the asking price.

Check out our full Amazfit Active 2 review

Advertisement

Pros There are tons of features for the price

There are tons of features for the price Full mapping and ability to pair external sensors

Full mapping and ability to pair external sensors Smart features and fitness tracking works well Cons The makeover won't appeal to everybody

The makeover won't appeal to everybody Software lagging is still present

Software lagging is still present Heart rate accuracy is still not great

Key considerations when choosing an iPhone-ready watch

1. Battery life

The Apple Watch’s Achilles heel is battery life, and Apple only promises 18 hours between charges (although we usually get closer to 36 hours). You might be surprised to learn that it’s a relative outlier in this regard.

Most smartwatches offer a week or more away from the charger, a considerable draw away from Apple’s smartwatch. However, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will last around three days if you’re willing to part with more money.

2. Price

Apple Watch pricing starts at $269/£299 for the SE (2nd gen) and $399/£419 for the Series 10. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 costs a whopping $799/£849.

Alternatives are available for less than $99/£99, albeit with severe features and screen tech sacrifices. However, quality Apple Watch alternatives are available for under $200/£200, should you want to keep costs down.

3. Apps and iOS

The Apple Watch is one of the few smartwatches with a burgeoning App Store, and no rival in this aspect that will work with the iPhone.

Advertisement

By opting for an Apple Watch alternative, you might miss out on your favorite third-party services, such as Spotify, Google Maps, or your favorite workout-tracking app. That also extends to features like Apple Pay or LTE, which Apple does better than its rivals.