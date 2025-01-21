Best hybrid smartwatch 2025: Our pick of analog watches with hidden smart tech

A hybrid smartwatch could be the answer if you’re put off by full touchscreens, 24/7 alerts, and short battery life.

Unlike a regular smartwatch, which displays everything on a full-color screen, a hybrid smartwatch hides the tech behind a classic analog watch face. As such, hybrids retain the traditional watch style while offering fitness tracking, health tech, and notifications.

For some people, it’s the best of both worlds. However, contrary to what we saw in the early days of wearables, the hybrid smartwatch market is no longer bustling with options.

In 2025, Withings and Garmin remain the only serious players with excellent health tracking and fitness features in their hybrid smartwatches. We hope less established brands will provide alternative options and revitalize the hybrid market this year, but it’s unlikely.

Below, you can peruse our reviews and decide which is best for your wrist.

Withings ScanWatch 2

Credit: Wareable

Withings ScanWatch 2: Key specs and features

38mm and 42mm case sizes

Can track steps, running, swimming, and cycling workouts

Sleep monitoring, ECG readings, SpO2, and heart rate

Up to 30 days of battery life

Works with Android and iOS for notification support and GPS

The ScanWatch 2 is the latest version of the Withings super-charged hybrid health smartwatch, offering some solid upgrades from the first generation.

It adds a temperature sensor, which tracks changes from your baseline and can be a leading indicator of illness and menstrual cycle changes. It can also monitor excessive body temperature spikes during exercise and advise on subsequent recovery needs.

Aside from that, the core experience (and 38mm/42mm case sizes) is largely unchanged. It still features the same small monochrome OLED screen on the dial for basic stats and notification alerts and remains super comfortable to wear around the clock.

There is also an updated range of finishes and strap options, with most of them more visually arresting than the one we tested. If you do want to take the style up a notch, Withings also launched the ScanWatch Nova in late 2024. This is essentially a fancier, more bracelet-styled ScanWatch 2.

In terms of health features, the ScanWatch 2 is well-stocked. It features largely solid heart rate monitoring and is also among the gold-standard devices for sleep-tracking accuracy. It has ECG for Afib tracking, too, and will monitor for signs of sleep apnea.

It’s also a capable tracker of workouts, and no slouch when it comes to your yoga class or spin session. However, with no built-in GPS, this is a much better health hybrid than a workout tracker.

Check out our full Withings ScanWatch 2 review

Pros

Solid and sleek design Top battery life

Top battery life

Breathing and temp data

Cons

Insights slightly lagging rivals Sleep data not best in class

Sleep data not best in class Rogue workout detection

Withings ScanWatch Light

Credit: Wareable

Withings ScanWatch Light: specs and features

37mm case size only

Can track steps, running, swimming, and cycling workouts

Sleep monitoring, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and breathing disturbances

Works with Android and iOS for notification support and GPS

Up to 30 days of battery life

The ScanWatch Light brings a smaller and lighter flair to the Withings hybrid smartwatch range.

It drops all the advanced health features present on the ScanWatch 2, so check out the 38mm ScanWatch 2 if you want ECG, SpO2, and temperature tracking. That means the detection of Afib and sleep apnea is out.

Yet, the ScanWatch Light comes in an even smaller 37mm case, which is given a glow-up compared to the reserved ScanWatch 2. It still features heart rate and sleep tracking, and both deliver decent accuracy, albeit not the best in the business.

The Light is more a fitness tracker than a health watch without those key health sensors, so it’s better suited to those who want to check in on step count and general heart health.

But if that’s your main aim, then the ScanWatch Light is recommended.

Read our full Withings ScanWatch Light review

Pros

Elegant design and high quality materials Solid sleep tracking support

Solid sleep tracking support

Good battery life

Cons

Fitness tracking performance is mix bag No groundbreaking features

No groundbreaking features Screen isnu2019t ideal for all smartwatch features

Garmin Vivomove Sport

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Vivomove Sport: specs and features

40mm case size

Works with Android and iOS for GPS and notifications

Tracks steps, runs, swims, and cycles

Up to five days of battery life

Sleep tracking, 24/7 HR monitoring, SpO2 readings, stress data

The Vivomove Sport is the cheapest option in Garmin’s hybrid family. While Garmin has omitted the AMOLED screen on the Vivomove Style and Luxe, the Sport is still a feature-packed option to consider.

It has a style akin to a Swatch Pop and comes in three different looks, including the mint version above. The monochrome OLED display shows off smarts, notifications, phone calls, or the chance to respond with a text (Android only). This makes the experience richer than an analog watch while still not being too overwhelming.

The Sport registers steps, heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and stress, with Garmin’s excellent Body Battery energy monitor also here. We found decent accuracy during testing against top devices.

It can also be used to track runs, swims, cycling, and even strength training, though it only offers connected GPS (from your smartphone) and omits in-depth training and analysis insights.

Battery life is around five days, similar to what you can expect from other Vivomove watches.

If you want a cheaper way of accessing Garmin’s hybrid smarts and can live without the higher-quality display, there’s plenty to like here.

Check out our full Garmin Vivomove Sport review

Pros

Light, attractive design Well integrated digital display

Well integrated digital display

Lots of data to view

Cons

Just the 5 days of battery Screen a bit dim in bright outdoor light

Screen a bit dim in bright outdoor light Lack of battery percentage status

Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover

Credit: Wareable

Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover: specs and features

Hybrid analog & digital watch face

Solar charging and up to 70 days of ‘standard’ battery life

10ATM water-resistant

MIL-STD-810 shock resistance

Built-in GPS and advanced workout analysis

A curious option, the Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover is a full-fat Instinct outdoor watch that features two physical watch hands.

It’s water resistant to 10ATM (100m) and features MIL-STD-810 shock resistance.

Garmin says you can get 70 days of use with smart features enabled and infinite battery life using the analog dial, as long as it gets three hours of solar exposure at 50,000 lux (being out on a bright, if not sunny day.) Our experiences with Garmin solar watches have been okay, but it’s difficult to manage in winter when the watch gets tucked under the sleeves.

The Garmin Instinct 2 Crossover also boasts 31 hours of GPS battery life, as long as the workout is constantly exposed to light. It’s also a proper sports watch, with scores of workout profiles. When you return from a workout, you can also access VO2 max, Training Status data, and HRV Status insights.

In our testing, we found living with the physical watch hands to be frustrating, while not adding much to the core Instinct 2 experience. Yet, if you’re set on an analog experience, no one can argue that this isn’t one of the most advanced sports options money can buy.

Pros

Comfortable to wear 24/7 Good collection of sports tracking features

Good collection of sports tracking features

Solid battery performance

Cons

The analog hands get in the way Slow-responding workout button

Slow-responding workout button Big price jump on the Instinct 2

Withings ScanWatch Horizon

Credit: Wareable

Withings ScanWatch Horizon: specs and features

38mm and 42mm case size options

Works with Android and iOS for notifications and GPS

Tracks steps, running, swimming, and cycling

Up to 30 days of battery life

Sleep monitoring, SpO2 tracking, 24/7 HR, ECG sensor

The Withings ScanWatch Horizon is essentially a version of the ScanWatch with a more formal-friendly look that houses all of the same features as the cheaper version.

You’re getting a larger 44mm case with a stainless steel case with the option of a matching link or sporty rubber straps.

That small AMOLED display still shows tracking, notifications, and heart rate stats, while the digital crown lets you scroll through available menus.

There’s an optical heart rate monitor and ECG sensor to help detect signs of arrhythmia, and you’re also getting a SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels and monitor breathing during sleep.

It’ll track steps, too, and there’s a connected GPS to track workouts like runs and rides. Basic swim tracking support is also offered.

What you get with the Horizon is a real statement look with a nice mix of fitness, health, and useful sports tracking features. It makes it one worth paying more to strap on.

Check out our full Withings ScanWatch Horizon review

Pros

Lovely design Great battery life

Great battery life

Strong health smarts

Cons

Heavy and chunky Insights need an upgrade

Insights need an upgrade Expensive