Xreal One Pro AR glasses: Hands on with the impressive spatial glasses

CES 2025: The Xreal One Pro AR is an upgrade over the standard One AR with Bose audio and impressive spatial capabilities.

I’ve worn a lot of underwhelming smartglasses at CES 2025. While there’s a slow march toward consumer-ready experiences, most still feel far from reality. That’s why the Xreal One Pro AR glasses are a breath of fresh air.

It’s important to note that these glasses are viewer-style specs designed for watching content or working in a spatial environment, rather than smartglasses meant for wearing out and about.

I’ve never been a fan of watching content on glasses that place a small screen uncomfortably close to your face and claim it’s “cinema-sized.” But just like last year, when I was blown away by the quality of the company’s Xreal AR Ultra specs, Xreal has done it again with the Xreal One Pro AR.

The new X1 chip handles processing, and you can switch to an ultra-wide-screen mode for spatial computing (essentially, having a Windows 11 desktop just inches from your face). The glasses feature a 120Hz refresh rate and now come equipped with Bose audio.

The quality of the visuals was absolutely fantastic, not just in terms of sharpness. I was able to move my head around and play Mario without any juddering or jankiness—issues that seem to plague every other smartglasses experience.

It’s genuinely a brilliant visual experience, all packed into a pair of fairly normal-sized specs. You’re not being asked to wear something akin to a snorkel just to enjoy a quick gaming session.

While I personally wouldn’t part with the required $599 for the experience, this is a smartglasses product you can hang your hat on and say, “This could be something good.”

The Xreal One Pro AR glasses are set to go on sale in March 2025.