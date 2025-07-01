​Best running watches 2025: Smash your PB with these GPS picks

Updated: New releases from Garmin and Suunto crack our list of the top run-first watches.

Top running watches are more than just about tracking pace and distance; they’re now designed to tell you how to train and when to rest.

We’ve tested and reviewed all of the best running watches on the market – from cheap options to feature-packed alternatives for athletes – and compiled a roundup of our favorite picks.

Below are our quick recommendations, advice on choosing the right running watch, and more in-depth details about the latest and greatest releases from Garmin, Apple, Polar, Suunto, and Coros.

Quick picks: Best running watches we’ve tested

Credit: Wareable

For absolute beginners: Garmin Forerunner 55

Despite its age, the Garmin Forerunner 55 remains slim, lightweight, and simple to use. It doesn’t complicate things with too many bells and whistles. It integrates with Strava, offers robust sleep and wellness tracking, and is highly recommended for beginners.

Advertisement

If you’re chasing great value: Coros Pace 3

With excellent heart rate, tracking accuracy, advanced metrics, and top battery life, the Coros Pace 3 still delivers unbeatable value. The RRP is now just slightly north of $200/£200, bumped up from its predecessor. For runners who are starting to train for longer events and building speed, it’s a savvy purchase.

Best for budding athletes: Garmin Forerunner 265

For those who want a powerful running watch to power their training and recovery—and one that also branches out to other core disciplines—the 265 is the best choice. It may be a mid-range device in the grand scheme of Garmin’s offerings, but it boasts more than enough features to warrant the higher price tag—and it looks superb.

If money is no object: Garmin Forerunner 970

If money is no object and you want plenty of extras alongside the top-tier run-tracking experience, the Forerunner 970 is perfect. Aside from stellar HR and GPS accuracy, it has detailed mapping (presented beautifully on the AMOLED display) that provides more reliable and relevant insights than rivals.

Advertisement

Garmin Forerunner 165

Forerunner 165 features and specs:

Priced lower than the Forerunner 265, making it a budget-friendly option

Longer battery life in smartwatch mode compared to the Forerunner 265

1.2-inch AMOLED screen, providing clear and vibrant visuals

Offers essential fitness tracking, such as VO2 Max, Garmin Coach, and Race Predictor, but lacks advanced training metrics found in higher-end models

Garmin has an insane amount of Garmin Forerunner watches, and the problem is that they’re all good. It’s just a question of which features you don’t want to pay for.

The Forerunner 165 offers the AMOLED display and a manageable 43mm case size – with all Garmin’s core tracking features.

But it omits advanced analytics, including Training Status, Daily Readiness, and dual-frequency GNSS for better GPS accuracy.

Advertisement

That puts it way above the Forerunner 55 in terms of design and features, but you’ll need to spend around $100 more to get the Forerunner 265 (above) to get the really juicy data.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 165 review

Pros Light and bright design

Light and bright design Accurate HR and GPS

Accurate HR and GPS Long-lasting battery Cons Pricier than rivals at this range

Pricier than rivals at this range A separate edition for music – why?

A separate edition for music – why? Pretty slow GPS lock-on

Coros Pace 3

Credit: Wareable

Coros Pace 3 features and specs:

24 days in smartwatch mode

38 hours in GPS tracking / 15 hours of dual-frequency GNSS tracking

Run, swim, bike, and gym workout modes

AI Trainer and Evolab stamina and recovery metrics

Advertisement

Coros is a relatively new entrant to the GPS running watch world, but it’s quickly made a name for itself, best represented by the Pace 3. We also love the more colorful, newer Pace Pro, but the value isn’t quite as impressive as with this pick.

Building on the success of the Pace 2, the latest generation has all the tools to make it a formidable running watch – and, though the price has increased slightly, you still won’t have to pay a premium.

The screen isn’t world-beating (again, that’s saved for the Pace Pro), but the 1.2-inch, 240 x 240, 64-color LCD aligns it with other non-AMOLED devices. All the key sensors and running profiles are on board, too, with the optical heart rate sensor upgraded in the Pace 3 and delivering much more accurate monitoring during workouts.

This also feeds into the AI Trainer, carried over from Pace 2. This shows you a Stamina percentage and aerobic/anaerobic training effect to show how recovered you are. Coros EvoLab also offers training insights and a race predictor for runners that you’d expect to find on pricier watches.

Delivering accurate core features

The heart rate sensor isn’t the only major upgrade, with Coros also including a dual-frequency GNSS chip for the Pace 3. As we’ve seen in other running watches, this yields improved positioning accuracy and distance estimates, and it’s a superb feature to have at this price range.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the Pace 3 still works with third-party apps including Strava, and retains the mega battery life of its predecessor. It pretty much wipes the floor with equivalently priced Garmin and Polar watches for GPS battery life numbers.

Check out our full Coros Pace 3 review

Pros Great overall sports tracking

Great overall sports tracking Still great battery life

Still great battery life Great value for money Cons More expensive than Pace 2

More expensive than Pace 2 Looks dated next to newest Garmins

Looks dated next to newest Garmins Smartwatch features not on par with competition

Garmin Forerunner 265

Credit: Wareable

Forerunner 265 features and specs:

Available in 42mm or 46mm

4 days of typical, always-on battery life / 20-25 hours of GPS tracking

In-depth sports profiles for running, cycling, swimming, and triathlon

Dual-frequency / Multi-Band GPS tracking

Running features: Training Status, Running Dynamics, Garmin Coach, Suggested Workouts

Advertisement

The Forerunner 265 is one of the best running watches available, combining accurate tracking and superb insights into a neat design. Although the Forerunner 570 is its replacement, it lacks essential upgrades and is only available at a significantly higher price; that ensures the 265 remains our pick for those looking in Garmin’s mid-range

It’s also true because the AMOLED display, though not quite as bright as the newer 570’s, is both plenty good enough for most use cases and more power efficient in daily use.

Battery life is worse compared to the memory-in-pixel panel Forerunner 255, but you’ll still receive around four days of heavy use with the always-on display turned on. We think the trade-off is worth it, especially since you can always tweak settings and extend the battery life closer to a week.

A rounded tracking experience

The rest of the experience is typically brilliant. There are still two case sizes to choose between, Garmin’s excellent Multi-Band GPS is on board, and music streaming from the likes of Spotify is still an option.

On the run tracking front, Garmin’s Race Widget—something that helps you count down to your next big race—is available, with ‘Suggested Workouts’ and Garmin Coach plans also there to help you make it to the starting line in prime condition. Even wrist-based Running Dynamics, which delivers metrics like vertical oscillation and ground contact time, is on board.

If you want a running watch that provides more data, helpful training, and analysis features wrapped up in a lightweight design, the 265 ticks the key boxes and more. And if you want to upgrade to a slightly more fun design that’s set to receive more significant software updates, the 570 is still a superb (albeit not great value) running watch.

Advertisement

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 265 review

Pros Display and UI are hugely improved

Display and UI are hugely improved Battery life remains very good

Battery life remains very good Great accuracy across the board Cons AMOLED won't be for everyone

AMOLED won't be for everyone Same tracking experience as FR255

Same tracking experience as FR255 Misses out on ECG hardware

Garmin Forerunner 970

Credit: Wareable

Forerunner 970 features and specs:

1.4-inch AMOLED display

Full-color touchscreen mapping

Dual-frequency/Multi-Band GPS tracking

5 days of typical, always-on battery life / 25-30 hours of GPS battery life

If you’re looking for a running watch that combines gold-standard tracking accuracy and analysis features with a premium design, the 970 is a must-consider.

Advertisement

We still believe the last-gen Forerunner 965 is an excellent running watch, and those looking for a midpoint in Garmin’s range between the 265 and 970 should consider it. However, the improvements delivered by the brand for this 2025 generation mean this is the best premium option on the market.

The AMOLED panel’s brightness has been upgraded for this edition, which, although not entirely game-changing, is a convenient addition for those who prioritize outdoor features, such as using offline mapping. The durability of the screen has also seen much-needed improvements, now featuring a more scratch-resistant sapphire glass cover, while battery life (aside from smartwatch mode) remains steady.

The flagship Forerunner’s one key issue

In testing, we also loved the addition of a built-in flashlight, as well as some of the new software features (such as Running Tolerance, shown above). Others, like Step Speed Loss and Running Economy insights, require the additional help of a Garmin HRM 600 chest strap—and that brings us onto the key issue with the 970: price.

While there’s no better watch to help manage training and race day, a price increase over the 965 generation (and the fact that you have to shell out for a new chest strap to access the latest insights) ensures the value has taken a considerable step back here. In fact, you’d be forgiven for considering the Fenix 8 over this flagship Forerunner.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 970 review

Pros Improved display durability

Improved display durability Unparalled insights for runners

Unparalled insights for runners GPS battery life gets a boost

GPS battery life gets a boost Flashlight FTW! Cons Huge price increase from the previous generation

Huge price increase from the previous generation Additional hardware required to unlock its full potential

Additional hardware required to unlock its full potential Smartwatch battery life takes a hit

Advertisement

Polar Vantage V3

Credit: Wareable

Polar Vantage V3 features and specs:

5-7 days of battery life (or 47 hours of dual-frequency GPS)

FuelWise fuelling recommendations, HillSplitter analytics

Breadcrumb navigation and upload routes via Komoot

FitSpark workouts/Performance & recovery tests

Running power, sleep, and recovery insights

Replacing the Vantage V2 which had got a little mixed up alongside Polar’s newest offerings, the Vantage V3 arrived in late 2023 to rival the latest Garmins and their punchy AMOLED displays.

We don’t think it’s as good as Garmin’s premium Forerunner, the 965, but the Vantage V3 is a solid running watch for those who want an alternative.

The price is relatively lofty, but Polar has added plenty here to help justify it. Aside from that display upgrade – which sees the Vantage V2’s 1.2-inch, 240 x 240 MIP display dropped for a new 1.39-inch, 454 x 454 AMOLED panel – the company has added offline mapping features and dual-band GPS.

Advertisement

Polar has also upgraded the heart rate sensor here to ‘Elixr’. It’s a great name, but it’s not one we had a great time with during testing, so watch out for that if you’re not going to be pairing a chest strap. In contrast, the GPS performance was excellent.

As expected from a top-tier Polar watch, the workout tracking experience here is comprehensive. Features like FuelWise and Hill Splitter remain and are joined by running power estimations, training load info, HRV insights, and more.

Check out our full Polar Vantage V3 review

Pros Lovely AMOLED screen

Lovely AMOLED screen Performance boost means smoother software

Performance boost means smoother software Same great core multisports tracking Cons Optical heart tracking accuracy still not fantastic

Optical heart tracking accuracy still not fantastic Doesn't match Garmin for smartwatch features

Doesn't match Garmin for smartwatch features Pricier than 965 and Suunto Race (in US)

Suunto Race S

Advertisement

Suunto Race S features and specs:

6-7 days of battery life (or 40 hours of dual-frequency GPS)

1.43-inch AMOLED display; 466 x 466 resolution

49mm case; 13.3mm thick

Dual-frequency GPS

Offline mapping

The Finnish brand is making a comeback as a running watch powerhouse, and its Race S earned a strong score in our testing. It promises the same solid multisport tracking experience as the brand’s regular Race, but with a smaller case and a more affordable price tag (though it’s not quite as cheap as the newer Suunto Run).

The AMOLED screen lends a modern look to the watch, providing around a week of battery life.

We found excellent performance from the dual-frequency GNSS even in challenging environments. However, the same can’t be said for the on-board PPG heart rate sensor, which served up some questionable accuracy in our test period.

If you can look beyond that, the Suunto Race S is a solid-performing AMOLED multisports watch that essentially gives you everything you get from the Suunto Race at a price that will ruffle the feathers at Polar, Coros, and Garmin.

While heart rate accuracy disappoints, good GPS and a decent price point still make it a strong option, but use a chest strap when you need that HR performance.

Advertisement

Check out our full Suunto Race S review

Pros Affordable pricing – compared to rivals

Affordable pricing – compared to rivals Mapping features

Mapping features Good display quality

Good display quality Strong GPS accuracy Cons Reduced durability

Reduced durability Laggy touchscreen

Laggy touchscreen Questionable heart rate tracking

Apple Watch Series 10

Credit: Wareable

Apple Watch Series 10 features and specs:

Two case sizes – 42mm and 46mm

18-hour battery life

Apps for Strava, Nike Run Club, Runna, and more

Only works with iPhone

When the Apple Watch first arrived, we’d have struggled to recommend it as a running watch. Fast forward to today, and, for casual runners, the Apple Watch Series 10 (and Apple Watch SE) are two of the best options.

Advertisement

With GPS on board, it’s well set up for tracking outdoor runs, and there are also treadmill workout options for those who enjoy the gym.

The onboard heart rate sensor is up there with the best we’ve used on any device, and Apple is adept at harnessing it to produce meaningful data. You’ll see data like VO2 max and Cardio Fitness levels within the Fitness and Apple Health iPhone apps.

The large, AMOLED screen is well-suited for showing off mid-run metrics, and the Workout app is well-designed and easy to use.

But what sets it apart is the App Store. We prefer to use the Strava app for Apple Watch as our preferred service, but if you like Nike Run Club or MapMyRun, all these are available, too.

And then there’s the music aspect. With Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music apps, it’s one of the slickest devices for taking your tunes on the go.

Advertisement

There are downsides. Battery life with GPS tracking is around 7 hours – and, in reality, can be less if music or LTE are involved. We’d recommend something more specialized if you’re planning a marathon.

Check out our full Apple Watch Series 10 review

Pros Easier to use

Easier to use Lovely finishes

Lovely finishes Sleep apnea detection Cons Battery life is still a day

Battery life is still a day Huge display is a lot on the wrist

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Credit: Wareable

Apple Watch Ultra 2 features and specs:

1.92-inch AMOLED display

36-hour battery life / 12 hours in dual-frequency mode

Dual-frequency GNSS positioning

Only works with iPhone

Advertisement

The idea of the Apple Watch is to be a better companion to those who love outdoor adventures – and the Ultra 2 (as well as the original Ultra) solves many of the pain points of the Series 9/SE.

It’s a huge design shift from the Series models, with a bigger, brighter display and toughened 49mm case. It’s a bit garish, but also still looks like a proper adventure watch that packs bags of personality.

For road runners, the key improvements are boosted battery life and dual-frequency GPS, which has enabled the Apple Watch Ultra 2 to compete with dedicated running watches.

Battery life has been increased to 12 hours of dual-frequency tracking. That’s significantly less than the 40+ hours touted by most flagship GPS watches, but sufficient for most people’s normal running efforts.

Surprising findings from our original run test

We put the original Apple Watch Ultra up against Garmin’s Multi-Band tracking at the Chicago Marathon, finding its accuracy superior around the challenging course of skyscrapers that can destroy most running watches. So, if you can live with the battery life, there is a good payoff.

For off-road runners, there are some modest navigation features on board, and you can program waypoints in the compass app, and use trackback to find your way home.

Advertisement

As ever, there are third-party apps that can do this better–and like the Series 10–this is the Ultra’s strength. The native analysis of runs is still lacking, but with battery life and accuracy boosted, there’s a lot to like.

The other downside, of course, is that you do pay a premium for the extras. With a price tag that’s close to the Fenix 8, what makes the Apple Watch Ultra 2 worth the money is that it’s a desirable watch, and the smartwatch features it delivers daily.

Pros Great screen

Great screen Supreme GPS accuracy

Supreme GPS accuracy Gestures are cool AF

Gestures are cool AF Carbon neutral Cons Wellness feels a tad stale

Wellness feels a tad stale Short on prosumer metrics

Short on prosumer metrics New carbon neutral bands slightly dull

Garmin Forerunner 55

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Forerunner 55 features and specs:

Two weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode (20 hours of GPS tracking)

Tracks HR in running, swimming, and cycling workouts

Adaptive training plans, PacePro, VO2 max, race predictor

The problem with Garmin running watches is that they’re often expensive. Take the new Forerunner 165, it costs over $250/£249 (unless it’s available on a deal). It’s hardly the ‘entry-level’ it’s pitched as, which is why the older Forerunner 55 better represents a proper budget choice for those wanting a Garmin.

The Forerunner 55 boasts a low-profile and minimal, 42mm case design, delivering some of the more insightful training and analysis features usually reserved for pricier Garmin watches.

Front and center is a 1.04-inch, memory-in-pixel display, which offers decent visibility in all conditions and is kinder on battery life than an AMOLED display. It doesn’t look anywhere near as good, but it keeps the cost down and battery life up; we got 14 days in smartwatch mode and 20 hours of GPS battery life in testing.

Delivering essential features for runners

For runners, a key feature is PacePro, which helps maintain a grade-adjusted race pace via imported Courses. There are also VO2 max estimations, race predictor data based on your fitness level, and Body Battery updates to help you monitor your energy levels. The 55 even supports Garmin Coach and suggested workouts, allowing it to be a more active participant in your training.

While features are certainly good enough, a significant downside to be aware of is the heart rate sensor, which utilizes the Gen 3 version of Garmin’s Elevate technology. In contrast, their modern devices are all on the more accurate Gen 5, so consider pairing this one with a chest strap to offset some inaccuracy issues.

Advertisement

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 55 review

Pros Small, light design

Small, light design PacePro and suggested workouts

PacePro and suggested workouts Full Connect IQ support Cons Best HR accuracy with chest strap

Best HR accuracy with chest strap Low res screen

Key considerations: How to choose the right running watch

Battery life

The first consideration when buying a running watch should be battery life. How far do you run – and what kind of distances would you like to run in the future?

Some smartwatches with running watch features will struggle to last more than a few hours while tracking GPS, thus might not last a full marathon.

Likewise, many of the most premium running watches offer 100 hours of continuous tracking, which is overkill for people who just do a weekend 5K. Consider what you need.

Advertisement

More than just running

So, you like running – but do you want your watch to track other workouts? Most running watches will track swimming and cycling – but what about things like golf or HIIT?

For swimming, check the waterproof rating (5ATM should be the minimum) and ensure that pool metrics are up to scratch.

Training plans

Many running watches will have guided training plans included as standard, which is useful if you want to structure your session or have a specific goal.

Deep insights

More advanced running watches can tap into your body to reveal things like VO2 Max (the purest score of your fitness), recovery advice, readiness, fuelling, and nutrition.

Music storage

Plenty of running watches can store music, meanibg you can run to the beat and leave your smartphone at home. Check out our special guide to sports watches with music playback.