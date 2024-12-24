How to use the Blood Oxygen app on Apple Watch – and the banned feature explained

Everything you need to know about SpO2 on the Apple smartwatch.

Measuring blood oxygen levels on the Apple Watch has been commonplace for many years, but an ongoing ban in the US has complicated matters.

In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how the ban affects the feature and everything there is to know about the Blood Oxygen app.

You’ll learn about measuring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), how to take and view readings, and which Apple Watch models still support the app.

Has the Apple Watch Blood Oxygen app been banned?

Yes – but only on three models in the US. Compatible Apple Watch devices sold outside the US aren’t affected by the ban.

Apple is currently embroiled in a patent dispute with health startup Masimo regarding its blood oxygen sensor and the technology. This is why the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 devices sold in the US still don’t have access to the feature.

However, those who purchased the two latest Apple Watch models before the import ban was reinforced on 18 January 2024 (and older compatible models, the Series 6-8) will still have access to the blood oxygen feature.

Currently, the app is only disabled via software – and could theoretically be turned back on if a settlement is reached between Apple and Masimo.

That looks unlikely at the time of writing, though, with Tim Cook noting in February 2024 that the company is focused on appealing the ban.

What does the Apple Watch Blood Oxygen app do?

If you’re new to measuring blood oxygen levels (also known as SpO2), you’re probably wondering exactly what the data from the Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen app tells you.

Though Apple stresses this feature isn’t intended for medical use, detecting the oxygen levels in your blood can be extremely useful. Instead of diagnosing conditions, the aim is to give you more information and push you to a health professional if required.

We’ve explored the benefits of pulse oximetry and measuring blood oxygen levels in detail separately, but, in brief, this data can be used to inform conditions such as sleep apnea, asthma, pneumonia, and other serious, respiratory-related illnesses.

It can also be used in less serious scenarios. For example, athletes often use SpO2 to gauge performance and adaptation in high-altitude conditions.

Which Apple Watch models have the Blood Oxygen app?

Apple debuted the Blood Oxygen app on the Series 6 (shown above) in 2020, and it’s featured on most releases since. However, it’s unavailable on the entry-level Apple Watch SE (2022) or older Series devices.

These are the current Apple Watch devices with the Blood Oxygen app:

Apple Watch Series 10*

Apple Watch Series 9**

Apple Watch Series 8

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Ultra 2**

Apple Watch Ultra

(* Sold outside of the US; ** Bought before the import ban in the US or sold outside of the US)

How to set up the Apple Watch Blood Oxygen app

Aside from ensuring your Apple Watch and iPhone are running the latest software (we’ve covered how to update your Apple Watch here), getting set up is straightforward.

Open the Health app and look for the prompt to set up the Blood Oxygen app. Or, scroll through the app list on the Apple Watch and find ‘Blood Oxygen’. Follow the prompts to complete the setup.

Taking a SpO2 reading on Apple Watch

Open up the app screen on your Apple Watch and look for the Blood Oxygen app. Press ‘Start’. A reading will take 15 seconds to complete. You’ll then be given your results. Tap ‘Done’, and the reading will be viewable in the Apple Health app on your iPhone.

Struggling to get an accurate SpO2 reading?

Our experience taking blood oxygen measurements on the Apple Watch has generally been very reliable, with data comparable to rival manufacturers and pulse oximeters.

However, try the steps below to ensure you receive an accurate reading. If they don’t do the trick, you can always try a soft or hard reset of the Apple Watch.

Ensure the Apple Watch is snug and comfortable but not too tight

Place your arm with the Apple Watch on a flat surface like a table with your palm down and flat

Try to stay still – any big movement will impact the reliability of getting a reading

Don’t try to take readings after exercise or if your heart rate is elevated

How to view SpO2 data in Apple Health (and Apple Watch)

You’ll need to open the Apple Health app on your iPhone to see all your readings in one place, but you can also see your overnight data and trends in the Apple Watch Vitals app (shown above).

Here’s how to find your blood oxygen data in Apple Health:

Open the Health app and go to the ‘Browse’ tab. Look for ‘Vitals’ and tap to see your most recent readings. Tap on the Blood Oxygen card to view data across the day, week, month, and year. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap ‘Show All Data’ to see every reading you’ve taken.

Tip: You can also pin the Blood Oxygen card to your Health app summary if this is one you want to check more easily in the future.