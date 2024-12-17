How to update the Apple Watch to the latest watchOS 11 software

A guide to downloading and installing the latest software.

Downloading the latest Apple Watch update is your ticket to a better smartwatch experience, with each watchOS version bringing exciting new features.

The latest Apple Watch software is watchOS 11, released alongside the Apple Watch Series 10 September 2024. Apple also regularly releases smaller updates that fix bugs, add new complications, and drop exclusive watch faces.

However, understanding how to install new Apple Watch software is essential to receive all the latest feature drops.

Below, we’ve compiled the requirements you’ll need to meet to download the latest watchOS update and provided some troubleshooting tips for those having issues.

What is the latest Apple Watch software?

Wareable

Advertisement

The latest Apple Watch software version is watchOS 11, released in September 2024.

As with each new software version, watchOS 11 represents a significant upgrade for all Apple smartwatch users. We have a dedicated guide detailing the 11 most interesting new features of wacthOS 11, but we’ve summarized them below:

Vitals app

Training load insights

Check In feature

Double Tap third-party integrations

Ability to pause Activity Rings

AI Photos watch face

Turn-by-turn instructions for hikers

A smarter Smart Stack

More detail in pregnancy tracking

Tidal app

Fitness and Workout customization

Wareable

The latest version of Apple Watch software – watchOS 11 – isn’t available for every device, so check the list below before you attempt an install.

Apple Watch models that can download watchOS 11:

Apple Watch Series 6 or newer

Apple Watch SE 2

Apple Watch Ultra or Ultra 2

Advertisement

Other things to check

You have an iPhone XS, iPhone SE (2nd generation) or newer running the latest version of iOS 18 or later. To check, head to Settings > General > Software Update

The Apple Watch is sitting on the charger and is at least 50% charged

iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi

iPhone and Apple Watch are close to each other

Wareable

In truth, you shouldn’t need to look too hard to kickstart an Apple Watch update manually.

When a new one is available, your device will notify you, and from there you’ll be able to select ‘Tap Update Tonight’ within the notification – again, similar to your iPhone.

If both devices are on charge, the update will occur automatically.

Below, we’ll cover how to update the Apple Watch with or without your iPhone being present.

Advertisement

Open the Watch app on the iPhone, then tap the My Watch tab. Tap through to ‘General’, then ‘Software Update’. Enter your passcode (if you have one) and download the update. Wait for the progress wheel to complete on your Apple Watch. Keep the Apple Watch on the charger until the update is finished. Depending on the update’s size and your internet speed, this could take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour, so be patient.

Apple Watch update without iPhone

If your Apple Watch is running watchOS 6 or later and can use these steps to download it without the iPhone:

Ensure your Apple Watch is connected to Wi-Fi. Find the Apple Watch’s Settings app. Tap ‘General’, then navigate to ‘Software Update’. If an update is available, tap ‘Install’ and follow the instructions.

As mentioned, the Apple Watch sometimes won’t play ball when updating.

And while you should generally obey Apple’s warnings regarding restarting your iPhone or Apple Watch during updates, sometimes your device will be stuck for hours in the same spot and needs rescuing.

If the update won’t download, or it’s having trouble porting over to the Apple Watch, try the following:

Advertisement