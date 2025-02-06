Best Apple Watch: The models you should upgrade to and avoid

Whether you're new to smartwatches or are upgrading, knowing which Apple Watch is best can be confusing. This guide explains how to choose your next Apple smartwatch.

We get asked two questions more than any other here at Wareable: ‘Should I buy [insert Apple Watch model]?’ and ‘Should I upgrade from [insert Apple Watch model]?’.

This guide answers those questions. It’s the definitive cheat sheet for deciding which Apple Watch is best, and whether this is the right time to buy it.

We’ve tested and lived with every Apple Watch released since the first generation was released in 2015, meaning we’re well-placed to let you know if one is still worth picking up.

We also update our recommendations monthly based on the latest rumors, updates, and proximity to expected releases.

Explore below to find summaries of each Apple Watch and our buying and upgrade recommendations. And make sure you read our guide to the best Apple Watch alternatives.

How we recommend Apple Watch versions: The traffic light system

Green = An excellent Apple Watch that comes thoroughly recommended for the next few years at least

= An excellent Apple Watch that comes thoroughly recommended for the next few years at least

= Still a solid Apple Watch, but comes with a major caveat (usually related to value or software support)

The current Apple Watch generation: Ultra 2, Series 10, SE 2

The 2024 Apple Watch refresh was slightly underwhelming, with the brand only releasing an update to the mid-range Series devices. That means the entire current-gen lineup consists of models likely to be refreshed in late 2025.

Our recommendations for the older models – Ultra 2 and SE 2 – are less straightforward, as a result. But, on the plus side, their age does mean they’re available at a discount rate in most regions.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Credit: Wareable

Release year: 2023

2023 Expected upgrade date: September 2025

September 2025 Should you purchase status: Green

Though the Apple Watch Ultra 2 wasn’t updated in 2024, it remains the best Apple Watch experience money can buy. It has a healthy two-day battery life, the range’s most durable and bright display, and easily boasts the most personality.

It’s also the most expensive, and the big, bold design won’t suit every wrist type. It’s also expected to be replaced by an Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025. This ensured its price finally started cuts around savings holidays in 2024, but its reign at the top may only last another 7 months.

It still comes thoroughly recommended, as you’re getting a premium smartwatch that will remain able to power Apple’s annual software regenerations. However, it’s now one we’re leaning toward only recommending at a reduced price.

Check out our full Apple Watch Ultra 2 review

Apple Watch Series 10

Credit: Wareable

Release year: 2024

2024 Expected upgrade date: September 2025

September 2025 Should you purchase status: Green

As with every fourth Apple Watch generation, the Series 10 represents a (slightly) new design direction. This is the thinnest and lightest Apple Series smartwatch released and has the biggest (and most) edge-to-edge display yet – even more than the Ultra 1/2.

It’s a seriously powerful smartwatch, but the drawback of single-day battery life remains the current mid-range option’s Achilles heel. The ultra-large display is also a lot to handle on the wrist, compounded by the fact it’s only available in 42mm and 46mm case sizes.

Like every other Series device, this is the best Apple Watch for most people. It will also remain a top device for many years to come, and, if Apple’s form around designs holds, be the up-to-date look until the Series 13 is released.

Check out our full Apple Watch Series 10 review

Apple Watch SE 2

Credit: Wareable

Release year: 2022

2022 Expected upgrade date: September 2025

September 2025 Should you purchase status: Orange

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a curious case. Like the Ultra 2, it was widely expected to get an update in 2024 but was skipped over. That means this entry-level option still sports the same design as the now-very-dated Series 4-6, rather than the third iteration present in the Series 7-9.

Despite this and the same poor, single-day battery life as the Series models, it surprisingly remains a recommended experience. As I wrote after a re-test of the SE 2 in November 2024, it’s still capable of running watchOS 11 without issue and gives you access to all the excellent basics of iPhone integration.

However, with a big upgrade reportedly coming later this year and it unlikely to support software updates past watchOS 12, it’s only worth it as a bridge device to a future Series or Ultra model.

Check out our full Apple Watch SE (2022) review

The previous Apple Watch generation: Ultra, Series 9, SE

Credit: Wareable

The previous generation of Apple Watch devices are no longer produced in factories, or sold in Apple stores.

However, in some cases, they remain a superb alternative to the latest releases. And third-party retailers tend to have plenty of stock in the first year or two after discontinuation. This means it can represent one of the best ways to save money on an Apple Watch and still get an experience that will last years.

Apple Watch Ultra

Credit: Wareable

Release year: 2022

2022 Should you purchase status: Orange

Orange Should you upgrade to Ultra 2: No

As detailed in our comparison of Apple’s super outdoor smartwatches, the OG Apple Watch Ultra is incredibly similar to the Ultra 2. On paper, this makes it a great candidate for saving some cash. However, it’s not necessarily that straightforward.

Now two years since its initial release and a year from its discontinuation, stock levels are generally pretty hard to come by. Even if you do manage to snag one, it’s not that much cheaper than the Ultra 2 (which, as we covered above, is now beginning to see price cuts).

From a software support and usability perspective, the Ultra is still recommended. However, if the price difference is under $200, we suggest choosing the Ultra 2 over it.

Thanks to the newer and more powerful chip, you’ll probably grab an extra year of watchOS support, plus extras like Double Tap support and the option to select a black titanium case.

Check out our full Apple Watch Ultra review

Apple Watch Series 9

Credit: Wareable

Release year: 2023

2023 Should you buy status: Green

Green Should you upgrade to Series 10: No

The Series 9 is easily the most straightforward recommendation of the last-gen models. It features the previous design standards — meaning the overall size is smaller and thicker and has no option for a titanium case — but we think most people won’t be able to spot the difference.

As we covered with the Series 10, the larger overall case footprint in both case sizes also won’t suit every wrist – so this is potentially a win-win if you’re after an Apple Watch with a smaller profile.

Plus, it’s still powerful enough to handle the next few watchOS updates, and stock levels appear solid. We think choosing it is an obvious route to save some money, but you can still weigh up all the differences between the Series 9 and Series 10 if you’re torn.

Check out our full Apple Watch Series 9 review

Apple Watch SE (2020)

Credit: Wareable

Release year: 2020

2020 Should you buy status: Red

Red Should you upgrade to SE 2: No

No Should you upgrade to Series 10/Ultra 2: Yes

With the newer Apple Watch SE 2 now on the edge of our recommendations, it will be no surprise that we advise avoiding the original SE (if you can even find stock).

If you have this model, it’s time to upgrade. It no longer supports the latest software (watchOS 11), which means you’re missing out on the latest features. Plus, the list of major hardware features released since 2020 is also beginning to add up.

Like the SE 2, the design differences between the Series 7-9, Series 10, and Ultra 1/2 are massive.

Check out our full Apple Watch SE (2020) review

Upgrade guide for older models: Series 0-8

Credit: Wareable

This section comprises the rest of the Apple Watch generations released since 2014. Aside from refurbished models, the fact these are no longer manufactured means they’re virtually impossible to pick up brand-new.

However, with very little need to upgrade Apple Watch year-on-year, you likely own one of the devices below and are considering whether it’s time to upgrade. Here’s what we think.

Apple Watch Series 8

Release year: 2022

2022 Should you buy status: Orange

Orange Should you upgrade: No

The Series 8 isn’t much different from the Series 9, which itself isn’t a huge downgrade from the Series 10 released in 2024. The major exclusives you miss compared to the newer generations are Double Tap, carbon-neutral designs, and the potential for a thinner/lighter case with a bigger display.

Yet, this still has plenty of life in it, and we wouldn’t consider replacing it until the Series 11 or Series 12 unless you fancy a full switch to the Ultra 2. You could also do worse as a cheap second-hand purchase, though it is closer to the end of its software support life than the start.

Apple Watch Series 7

Release year: 2021

2021 Should you buy status: Orange

Orange Should you upgrade: No

The Series 7 lacks the temperature sensor in the Series 8, which powers more insightful menstrual cycle tracking, and those other upgrades mentioned above. However, given that it features the same design as the two models that succeeded it, it still holds up in most cases.

Like with the Series 8, this is only worth upgrading if you have your eye on the Ultra 2. And given that next year’s watchOS 12 upgrade will likely be the last major software update it can handle, it’s not one we recommend buying second-hand with great conviction.

Apple Watch Series 6

Release year: 2020

2020 Should you buy status: Red

Red Should you upgrade: Start considering

With the Series 6 featuring the same dated design as the SE line and almost certainly in its last year of watchOS support, it gets the thumbs-down from us.

If you own it, the fact it can still run watchOS 11 means it’s (just about) viable heading into 2025. However, similar to the SE 2, we advise considering your next Apple Watch over the coming year.

Apple Watch Series 5

Release year: 2019

2019 Should you buy status: Red

Red Should you upgrade: Yes

The Series 5 no longer supports the latest software and is missing major hardware upgrades made over the last half-decade.

There’s no good reason to buy it nowadays, and you would experience a huge upgrade if you jumped to the Series 9-10 or Ultra 2.

Apple Watch Series 4

Release year: 2018

2018 Should you buy status: Red

Red Should you upgrade: Yes

Used to debut ECG and the subject of the first major redesign, the Series 4 is now very long in the tooth. Like the Series 5, it’s time to upgrade if this is still your daily driver.

After all, it doesn’t even boast an always-on display.

Apple Watch Series 3

Release year: 2017

2017 Should you buy status: Red

Red Should you upgrade: Yes

We can still remember being wowed by the Series 3’s separate cellular capabilities – but only faintly because it was released a lifetime ago.

Do the right thing and treat yourself to the Series 9-10, or hold off until the SE 3 arrives.

Apple Watch Series 2

Release year: 2016

2016 Should you buy status: Red

Red Should you upgrade: Yes

With watchOS 6 the last major software update the Series 2 could handle, we’d be impressed if you’re still using it for anything other than ornamental reasons.

Like the Series 3, pick up the Series 9-10 or consider waiting for next year’s SE 3 for maximal software support.

Apple Watch Series 0/Series 1

Release year: 2015

2015 Should you buy status: Red

Red Should you upgrade: Yes

Unless you’re a collector, enthusiast, or hoarder, there’s no reason either of these should be in your possession – let alone still in active service.

If this was your sole Apple Watch experience, you could technically upgrade to any and be better off. However, do yourself a favor and pick up one of our green-lit recommendations.