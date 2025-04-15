Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Ultra 2: What we recommend in 2025

Choosing between the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 comes down to size and price. Here's what we recommend.

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 are two of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2025. Yet, it’s fair to feel stuck when picking between them.

Is the Ultra 2 worth nearly double the money of a standard Series 10? Which is the better size for your wrist? These are common questions to consider.

However, after over six months of comparing these smartwatches, we think it’s actually a relatively easy decision. If you can pay the extra for the Apple Watch Ultra 2, do it. As long as it’s not too big or heavy on your wrist, the battery life alone is a substantial upgrade that justifies the extra outlay.

Below, we’ll get into the other reasons why the Ultra 2 is a better fit for most people—and more examples of when the Series 10 is the right pick. We’ll also touch on how to navigate the rumored impending new generations of each of these devices.

Key specs compared: Apple Watch Series 10 vs Ultra 2

Feature Apple Watch Ultra 2 Apple Watch Series 10 Display 49mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED, 3000 nits 42mm or 46mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED, 2000 nits Material Titanium with flat sapphire front crystal Aluminum or stainless steel Battery Life Up to 36 hours (72 hours in Low Power Mode) Up to 18 hours (36 hours in Low Power Mode) Processor S9 SiP 64-bit dual-core S9 SiP 64-bit dual-core Storage 64GB 64GB Durability WR100, tested to MIL-STD 810H, depth gauge (40m free diving) WR50 (swim proof) Sensors Blood Oxygen (disabled in the US), ECG, dual-frequency GPS, depth gauge, precision finding for AirTags Blood Oxygen (disabled in the US), ECG, temperature sensor, precision finding Connectivity Cellular as standard, Bluetooth 5.3, UWB GPS + Cellular (optional), Bluetooth 5.3, UWB Special Features Action button, siren (86dB), night mode Durability MIL-STD 810H certification for rugged environments No MIL-STD certification Price Range $799/£799 From $399/£399 for 42mm

Price comparison

Credit: Wareable

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 costs $799/£799. It comes in just one size, and all models feature LTE connectivity. It’s also only available in two colors—black or titanium.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is more nuanced. The 42mm version starts at $379/£379, and you’ll need to pay $429/£429 for a 46mm watch.

If you want a shiny titanium finish, you’ll need to pay more, too. And there’s a premium for LTE on top of those. So, if you’re looking at a titanium LTE Apple Watch – the Ultra 2 is probably the same price as the Series 10 with added features.

But for most people, there’s a significant price jump for the Ultra 2.

Design and comfort

Credit: Wareable

Design is a key difference between these two models. However, thanks to the increase in the case size of the Series 10, these two devices are more similar than previous generations.

The Ultra 2 features a 49mm case that is thick and rugged. It’s designed to appeal to sporty, adventurous individuals and has a water resistance rating of 100m, along with an EN rating for free diving to 40m.

This product targets an audience who might have previously chosen a Garmin Fenix or G-SHOCK watch, and it is designed to be bold and eye-catching. It features an extra button on the left side that can be assigned various functions. I have set it as a quick start for activities and workouts.

The button on the right is equipped with a guard to prevent accidental presses during workouts or other activities.

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 10 has increased in size and now offers 42mm and 46mm case options. The 46mm version is slightly smaller on the wrist than the Ultra 2, but not by much. The screen is 3% larger than the Ultra 2, indicating that it’s relatively close in size.

Credit: Wareable

However, there’s no doubt that the Series 10 is much sleeker than the Ultra, and the case is thinner; in fact, it’s the thinnest Apple Watch ever made. At sub-10mm (9.7mm to be exact), it ranks among the thinnest smartwatches available. It’s also half the weight of the Ultra 2, making it more comfortable and lightweight to wear. Yet, it still appears large on the wrist, with its bright, vibrant OLED display shining prominently.

The OLED display isn’t as bright as the Ultra 2, offering 2,000 nits compared to 3,000. However, it features new wide-angle viewability, making it appear brighter from the side.

TL;DR:

When I talk to people about the Apple Watch Ultra 2, I always remind them that its appeal is primarily its distinct appearance compared to the standard Apple Watch Series models. To me, an intriguing aspect of the Apple Watch’s success is that millions of people, young and old, men and women alike, are willing to wear the same watch.

The Ultra 2 provides something unique for the typically male user seeking a different option. It’s designed for those who want an Apple Watch that’s just a bit better than everyone else’s. And that’s perfectly acceptable.

Health, fitness, and smartwatch features

Credit: Wareable

The Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra are nearly identical in terms of features. The Series 10 even packs in the depth sensor and water temperature feature. However, the Series 10 will only measure depth to 6m, while the Ultra 2 will go down to 40m.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 features 10ATM water resistance, making it suitable for high-speed water sports, and is certified for diving, whereas the Series 10 only offers 5ATM water resistance, which is suitable for swimming.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 also boasts some impressive features for running and fitness. Firstly, it incorporates dual-frequency GPS, utilizing L1 and L5 for enhanced accuracy in urban environments. We’ve tested it against Garmin’s gold-standard tech in a city marathon, and it favored exceptionally well.

Additionally, it offers tracking for runs on tracks, and you can use precision start to ensure you have a GPS and heart rate lock before beginning your run, which is advantageous for competitive racers. The only other feature exclusive to the Ultra 2 is a siren, which will mostly interest those trekking or hiking.

The remaining features are the same, including sleep, wellness features, and health metrics. The Ultra 2 also includes the new sleep apnea detection introduced with the Series 10.

It also includes all the features introduced with watchOS 11, such as the new watch faces.

Battery life

Credit: Wareable

If there’s one compelling reason to buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (besides its impressive design), it’s the battery life.

With a whopping 2-3 days of battery life (yes, there’s a hint of sarcasm here), it alleviates the battery anxiety associated with the standard Series 10.

In my own testing of the Series 10, it consistently surpasses the 18-hour estimate provided by Apple, typically reaching around 28 hours when tracking sleep and workouts. If you wear the watch while sleeping, you will need to charge it in the morning or risk it dying by lunchtime.

The Series 10 features enhanced fast charging, allowing for an 80% battery life boost from just a 30-minute charge in the morning. However, the continual necessity to place the watch on the charger feels mentally taxing.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 makes it much more manageable, and I seldom worry about when to charge it.

However, the Ultra 2 is less comfortable for sleep tracking. While I don’t find it troublesome, I prefer not to use it for sleep tracking. In that regard, the Series 10 is a better pick.

Verdict: Which is best?

The decision between Series 10 and Ultra 2 hinges on price and design. Can you accept the higher price and the larger size? If so, you’ll enjoy some extra battery life and a design that stands out more than the Apple Watches of your peers.

However, that doesn’t mean the Ultra 2 is suitable for everyone. The 49mm case is large and heavy, so the Series 10 (especially at 42mm) is better for most wrist sizes. You retain all the same health features, but the requirement to charge every day is still a significant downside.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 10 if the 49mm Ultra 2 is too big and heavy, or you can’t afford the steep $799/£799 price tag

Buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2 if your wrist can handle the super-sized case, require the extra battery life, or make use of the improved GPS accuracy

Should you wait for Series 11 or Ultra 3?

At the time of writing, we’re only around 4-5 months until Apple is expected to release the next generation of smartwatches. Plus, unlike other years, in which Apple’s plans are hard to predict, it’s almost guaranteed we’ll see Series 11 and Ultra 3 in September 2025.

As we suggest in our constantly updating Apple Watch buyer’s guide, both the Series 10 and Ultra will remain excellent smartwatches for the next few years, at least. However, we are entering the window where it’s probably worth holding off unless you can get a substantial discount.

We certainly don’t recommend picking one up at RRP unless you’re sure you don’t care about the upgrades being rumored for the upcoming generation.