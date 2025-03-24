Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Series 9: Our advice after testing both

Based on real-world testing, we explain how to choose between Apple's latest Series models.

The latest Apple Watch Series 10 is the culmination of a decade of steady evolution. Yet, the company’s latest smartwatch isn’t too different from the Apple Watch Series 9 launched in 2023.

When comparing the nitty-gritty of these two generations, the differences boil down to slight refinements in the design, size, and materials used in the cases and displays.

As always, there are mini upgrades to other areas—namely, charging and speaker functionality—but nothing we would grade as upgrade-worthy.

Instead, thanks to the watchOS 11 update, most of the experience is identical whether you pick the Series 9 or Series 10.

So, which is the better watch for you? Below is a complete and detailed comparison of the significant differences to be aware of and our advice to anyone choosing between them – whether you’re upgrading from an older model or are entirely new to smartwatches.

Specs comparison

Apple Watch Series 9 Apple Watch Series 10 Case sizes 41mm and 45mm 42mm and 46mm Case materials Aluminum: Available in Silver, Starlight, Midnight, Pink, and Product Red

Stainless steel: Available in polished Silver, Gold, and Graphite finishes Aluminum: Available in Silver, Rose Gold, Jet Black

Titanium: Available in polished Silver, Gold, Slate, and Natural Display sizes 1.69-inch display (41mm); 1.9-inch display (45mm) 1.89-inch display (42mm); 2.04-inch display (46mm) Display types LTPO OLED Always-On Retina display LTPO3 OLED wide-angle Always-On Retina display Display brightness 2,000 nits 2,000 nits Battery life 18 hours (quoted); 26-30 hours (tested) 18 hours (quoted); 26-30 hours (tested) Charging times 0-80% in 45 minutes 0-80% in 30 minutes Chipset S9 SiP S10 SiP

Prices and versions

Apple rarely changes the price when introducing a new set of Series models, and the Series 10 is no different. The aluminum version of the smaller 42mm GPS-only Series 10 (i.e., the cheapest version you can buy) is $399, with the range going up to $529 for the aluminum 46mm case with cellular support tacked on.

For the titanium upgrade, the 42mm GPS-0nly edition is available from $699, while the top-end 46mm GPS and Cellular model can cost up to $1,049.

The Series 9, meanwhile, is no longer being made by Apple – and isn’t available through Apple (which tells you something about how close these devices are in nature). However, as is typical with last-gen Series models, it’ll be available at various third-party retailers while stocks last.

You’re likely to find it a chunk cheaper than the Series 10’s RRP, and there will also be plenty of refurbished models around.

As you can probably gather, there are many different SKUs to choose from, and you’ll have to choose the right combination of case materials, case size, band type, and cellular support for your budget.

Design, display, and comfort

The Series 9 display may be less edge-to-edge, but it’s still impressive – Credit: Wareable

Series 10 is 10% lighter, 10% thinner, and offers 10% more screen

Display and case size increase means some may prefer smaller Series 9

If you’re not an Apple Watch aficionado, we wouldn’t necessarily expect you to spot the differences between the Series 9 and Series 10. However, such is the nature of Apple’s redesigns that this section comprises the most significant changes between the generations.

We’ve tested the 46mm Series 10 and 45mm Series 9 against one another, and we’ve been surprised at how the former’s size increase has affected the feel and function. Everything from the Series 9 – a slightly thicker design with a less edge-to-edge screen—has been squashed somewhat for the Series 10.

So, what does that translate to in real terms—how does the experience change? Well, there’s more text viewable on the Series 10 (a line extra in most scenarios), more space for you to touch the on-screen prompts and widgets, and—in a basic sense—the watch faces look even better than they did before.

The 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 (left) has a bigger display than the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (right) – Credit: Wareable

That drop in thickness below 10mm for the first time also makes the Series 10 sit a touch flusher on the wrist than the Series 9, as you would expect.

Not the best for every wrist

In defense of the Series 9’s design, we think the newer models are a worse fit for those who don’t want a large smartwatch—predominantly women. When our tester tried on the 42mm Series 10 during our initial hands-on time, it felt a perfectly reasonable size for their slim male wrists.

If you have small wrists, though, there’s a definite argument for considering the smaller 41mm edition of the Series 9. This is still big when it’s roughly the same size as the larger Apple Watch Series 0-3 editions.

The Series 10 offers the biggest display on an Apple Watch – Credit: Wareable

While you might get a friendlier design for your wrist with the Series 9, we appreciate Apple offering titanium builds (albeit for extra cash) of the Series 10.

This is where additional weight reductions can be enjoyed (20% from Series 9, Apple says), and, as we noted in our full review, the titanium is carbon neutral (which the Series 9 stainless steel cases aren’t) and a more comfortable fit for workouts.

The newer edition doesn’t just have a bigger screen, either – it’s also a bit better performing. Peak brightness remains at a very solid 2,000 nits – bright enough to view even in direct sunlight – but the Series 10’s LTPO3 panel means that it appears 40% brighter than the Series 9 when viewed at an angle. It’s not a huge factor, but it is noticeable when the pair are side by side.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 10

Battery life and charging

Credit: Wareable

18-hour battery life estimation remains; testing shows 26-30 hours

Series 10 is capable of faster charging

Another year, another Apple Watch Series model with 18-hour battery life. At least, that’s what Apple would have you believe.

Despite every single generation of this lineup featuring the exact battery life estimation from the brand, performance has steadily improved over the last decade. Though that 18-hour estimation was roughly accurate with the very first Apple Watch, the reality is that the Series 9 and Series 10 can last around 26-30 hours, even with moderate GPS use and sleep tracking.

We haven’t noticed any significant difference between the two when compared side by side—and we would guess that’s also true when compared to Series 8 and Series 7.

This drops a little with the smaller models, though not significantly. Any difference is offset, we would guess, by the drain from the more prominent displays, meaning you can still expect a full 24 hours of wear no matter which small model you pick here.

As we’ve consistently noted in our full reviews, however, even this better-than-quoted battery life pales compared to some of the other top smartwatches on the market. Apple’s Watch Ultra 2 can also achieve at least double this battery life – something to consider if you require more staying power.

Charging speed comparison

If you can make your peace with near-daily charging, though, you’ll likely be interested in understanding the charging speeds of each device.

For the Series 10, Apple has upgraded the charging coil to be larger and more efficient, meaning it can now go from flat to 80% in 30 minutes.

This checked out in our testing – as did Apple’s claim of 8 hours of regular use from 15 minutes on the charger. For the Series 9, that 0-80% time is still respectable (45 minutes) but not quite as impressive as the latest model.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 10

Health, smarts, and fitness features

The Series 10 comes with a water temperature sensor and depth gauge – Credit: Wareable

Sleep apnea is the headline health feature, but it’s also available on Series 9

Series 10 speaker capable of out-loud audio (not just on phone calls)

Series 9 doesn’t have a depth and temperature sensor

Due to the latest watchOS 11 update, the Series 9 and 10 are virtually identical regarding features such as smart functions, fitness tracking, or health monitoring.

We won’t bog this comparison down by listing all the fun new tricks available through the latest software update (you can read about the 11 best features of watchOS 11 separately), but suffice it to say you’re not shortchanged if you opt for the older model.

Of course, the Series 10 gets all of the powers that debuted on the Series 9 (and prior), such as Double Tap, the temperature sensor, access to tons of Apple Watch apps, and ECGs.

However, at the time of writing, an ongoing legal battle means SpO2 continues to be unavailable on Series 9 and 10 in the US.

Apple Watch Series 10 SmartStack | Credit: Wareable

So, what are those key differences?

There are still some minor differences between these devices, though—and we don’t mean the all-new, FDA-approved sleep apnea detection notifications. They’re also available on the Series 9.

The speakers are one of the lesser-spotted differences between Series 9 and Series 10. The latter watch’s speakers can offer playback for select music/podcast apps, not just phone calls. It’s not something we’ve been compelled to use much in testing, but it remains a nice-to-have feature when you’re in a pinch and don’t have headphones to pair.

Apple has also boosted water-based activity tracking for the Series 10. Adding to the custom pool workouts added in watchOS 11, the latest model also packs a depth gauge (up to 6 meters) and water temperature sensor.

Data from the latter feature will be available in all swimming workouts. Yet, the depth gauge (and the fact the Oceanic+ is available on Series 10) represents a big upgrade for snorkellers and shallow divers who would have previously been pushed toward the Ultra models.

Winner: Apple Watch Series 10

Verdict

Based on our testing, it’s clear that the Apple Watch Series 10 is the better overall smartwatch.

It offers a slight improvement to the feature set, quicker charging, a thinner design, and more screen real estate – all for roughly the same price as you can pick up the Series 9. You can also upgrade to titanium rather than stainless steel, which is a change we rate.

Yet, it remains true that these updates are all incredibly minimal, and that’s why we recommend almost all Series 9 users stick with their current smartwatch.

Unless you’ve been desperate for one of the upgrades outlined above—like improved watersport powers or better viewing angles—the most meaningful year-on-year improvements will be accessible via the watchOS 11 update.

If you’re new to the Apple Watch scene or wearing a pre-Series 7 design, the Series 10 is the watch to pick. For everyone else, we recommend waiting until Series 11.