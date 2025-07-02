Garmin Forerunner 970 vs. 570: What we recommend after testing

Choosing between the latest Forerunner devices? This is the comparison for you.

Garmin’s latest generation of running watches is here, with the premium Forerunner 970 and the mid-range Forerunner 570 updating two of the most popular lines on the market.

Both feature crisp AMOLED displays, microphones and speakers for smartwatch features, and Garmin’s peerless GPS and heart rate accuracy. However, with a price difference of around $200, the gap between the two is now wider than ever.

The 970 introduces a more durable design, an LED flashlight, and offers key software features, including offline mapping and more advanced running metrics. The 570, meanwhile, had received a hardware upgrade but falls short of key features that have become standard at its price point.

We’ve now completed in-depth reviews of both the 970 and 570, providing a comprehensive understanding of how they compare. Below, we’ll break down the key differences of these top Garmin watches to help you decide which running partner is right for you.

The quick verdict: What we recommend

If you’re trying to decide between these two fantastic running watches, here’s a simple breakdown of who should buy which device.

Choose the Forerunner 970 if… you’re a dedicated runner or triathlete who demands the absolute best. You need full offline topographic maps for navigation, the longest possible GPS battery life in a Forerunner, and want access to the most advanced training insights (and are willing to pick up the HRM-600 chest strap to achieve them). The added durability of the sapphire display and the convenience of the LED flashlight are worth the significant extra cost for you.

Read the full Garmin Forerunner 970 review

Choose the Garmin Forerunner 570 if… you want a top-tier core running experience with a stunning display and flawless tracking accuracy, but don’t want the device’s price to stray too high. You’re happy with breadcrumb navigation and can live without the most advanced running dynamics or health features, such as ECG. If this sounds like you, we also recommend comparing this device to the cheaper 265 and similarly priced 965 to potentially save some cash.

Read the full Garmin Forerunner 570 review

Price and competition

This is the most significant differentiator between the two models. The 570 launches at $549.99, a notable $100 increase over its predecessor that pushes it into a new, more competitive price bracket that includes mid-range options like the Coros Pace 3 and Polar Vantage M3.

The 970 sees an even bigger jump, coming in at an eye-watering $750, a $150 leap from the 965. This places it uncomfortably close to Garmin’s own Fenix 8 line, forcing a serious consideration of priorities.

This creates a $200 gap between the two Forerunners. It’s also crucial to factor in the ‘hidden cost’ of the 970; to unlock its exclusive running metrics, you’ll need to purchase the new HRM 600 chest strap for an additional $170.

This unofficial requirement for the whole experience might feel like a low blow to some, pushing the total investment to over $900.

If you consider that the last-gen Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 965 are also still readily available at discounted rates, your choice might get even more complicated.

Design, display, and hardware

While they share a family resemblance, the physical hardware and materials are where the 970 truly asserts its flagship status. The most significant upgrade is its titanium bezel and a sapphire crystal display.

After our real-world testing, which included weeks of running, gym sessions, and being kicked around in bags, the latter proved to be a revelation in durability. Where previous non-sapphire models (including the last-gen 965) were prone to frustrating scratches, the 970’s screen remained pristine. It’s a huge quality-of-life improvement for anyone who’s tough on their watches but doesn’t want the bulk of an outdoor Garmin watch like a Fenix/Epix.

The 570, by contrast, uses an aluminum bezel and a standard Gorilla Glass lens. Its design feels sportier and more playful—our test unit’s ‘rhubarb’ bezel and translucent strap felt fresh and fun, a welcome departure from Garmin’s typically dry aesthetic. While its aluminum finish proved surprisingly durable in its own right, it doesn’t offer the same peace of mind as the 970’s premium build.

Improved brightness everywhere

A major practical advantage of the 970 is the inclusion of a built-in LED flashlight, a feature borrowed from the Fenix line. We found ourselves using it daily, far more often than a phone’s flashlight for everything from finding keys in the dark to enhancing safety on night runs. This is a feature you don’t know you need until you have it, and its absence is felt on the 570.

Both watches feature improved brightness in their AMOLED screens, which debuted in the last generation. As before, they’re easily readable in direct sunlight and other weather conditions. However, interestingly, they’ve swapped design cues. The 970 now features sloped screen edges (similar to the old 265), while the 570 adopts the flat-edged screen design of the 965. It’s a minor adjustment, but it clearly distinguishes the design language for this generation.

Sports tracking and mapping

When it comes to the absolute basics of tracking a run, both watches are equally excellent. They share the same Elevate Gen 5 optical heart rate sensor and Multi-Band-capable GPS chipset, delivering flawless accuracy that is the gold standard on the market.

In our head-to-head testing, GPS tracks were nearly identical, as expected. Both also now offer full triathlon and multi-sport profiles, making the 570 a much more capable device for triathletes than its predecessors.

The single biggest difference in functionality, however, is maps. This is the feature that truly splits the lineup in two.

The Forerunner 970 comes with pre-loaded, fully routable topographic maps. This allows for rich, detailed on-wrist navigation, which is essential for trail running, hiking, or exploring new city routes with confidence.

The Forerunner 570 doesn’t have ‘proper’ mapping. You can still load and follow a breadcrumb trail, but it’s just a basic line on a black screen—a world away from a true mapping experience. For a $550 watch aimed at serious runners who may want to tackle trails, the decision to omit maps is, frankly, hard to understand, and it’s most significant weakness.

Advanced running metrics

This is another area where Garmin creates a clear divide to protect its top-tier watch. The Forerunner 970 introduces a suite of new, advanced metrics for data-hungry athletes, including Running Economy, Step Speed Loss, and Running Tolerance.

These are powerful calculations that no other brand offers with this level of detail. However, accessing the most-hyped metrics—Running Economy and Step Speed Loss—requires the new HRM 600 chest strap. In our testing, the value of these metrics was mixed, with generic feedback that places the onus on the user to interpret. Still, for dedicated athletes looking to fine-tune their form, the potential is there.

The Forerunner 570 lacks these advanced metrics. It still offers excellent wrist-based Running Dynamics (like cadence and vertical oscillation), yet there’s no access to the next-gen insights found on its more expensive sibling. Well, except for the updates to the race predictor, suggested finish line crops for races, and Garmin Coach plans for triathletes—but these are minor in the grand scheme.

Health and wellness features

The feature gap extends to general health tracking. The most notable difference is the inclusion of the Garmin ECG app on the 970.

While perhaps not a primary concern for performance-focused runners, its inclusion allows the watch to check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), bringing it in line with premium smartwatches and ticking an important health-monitoring box.

Like with many of the other new features brought to the 970, the 570 doesn’t have this. It’s a puzzling omission given the price and the fact Garmin’s cheaper Venu 3 has the feature, making it seem like the feature is intentionally held back to protect the tiered system.

Both watches, however, do include Garmin’s skin temperature sensor, which works overnight to add another data layer to recovery analysis. Otherwise, general health features like Body Battery and sleep tracking are comparable, with both offering a good (if not market-leading) experience.

Smartwatch features

On the smartwatch front, the two devices are much more closely aligned. Thanks to a significant upgrade for the 570’s line, both models now feature a built-in microphone and speaker.

This represents a significant quality-of-life improvement, allowing users to take calls from their wrist (when connected to a phone) and utilize their phone’s voice assistant. It brings the 570 in line with the market standard and, ultimately, is a feature that should be here at this price.

Both watches also get the new Evening Report, shown above, which thoughtfully complements the existing Morning Report by summarizing your day and previewing your next workout. Music storage for services like Spotify is standard on both (though storage is much less on the 570, 8GB to the 970’s 32GB).

Battery life

Battery life presents a complex picture. In a curious step backward for both lines, with the daily-use ‘smartwatch’ life taking a hit compared to their predecessors.

The Forerunner 970 is the clear winner here, as expected, offering a claimed 15 days of smartwatch use compared to the 10-11 days of the 570. With the always-on display active, our real-world testing required reaching for the charger every 3-4 days for the 970 and every 2-3 days for the smaller 570. It’s a noticeable regression from the 5+ days we enjoyed with the last generation models.

However, if your primary concern is GPS tracking, the 970 pulls further ahead than its predecessor. It offers significantly better endurance, which is crucial for long-distance athletes:

In the most accurate GPS mode (Multi-Band): Forerunner 970: 21 hours Forerunner 570: 14 hours

GPS + Music (default ‘All Systems’ mode): Forerunner 970: 11 hours Forerunner 570: 7.5 hours



If you’re an endurance athlete who needs a watch to last through an ultramarathon, especially while playing music, the Forerunner 970’s superior GPS battery is a major and decisive advantage.