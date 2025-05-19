Garmin Forerunner 570 hands-on review: Brighter display, higher cost

Garmin adds design and feature upgrades to its mid-range running watch—but is the price increase worth it?

To say the unveiling of the Garmin Forerunner 570 was a surprise is an understatement. Despite numerous leaks indicating that the Forerunner 970 was coming, this mid-range running watch had flown under the radar before its announcement.

It’s not just the announcement that took us slightly off guard, either. When the brand introduced AMOLED running watches two years ago with the Forerunner 265 and 965, it seemed logical that the next generation (this just-announced one) would follow the same pattern.

Garmin, though, had other ideas.

So, the 570 replaces the 265 as the middle member of the Forerunner family—and the 200 series will now be retired, according to the company. That means it’s positioned below the 970 and above Garmin’s more affordable Forerunner 165.

The MO remains the same: the 570 will provide some, but not all, of the features of the flagship Forerunner model. The key question is whether these offerings justify the significant price hike.

Below are our initial impressions after playing around with the 570 at Garmin’s HQ in Olathe, Kansas. Stay tuned for our complete verdict in the coming weeks.

Price and availability

The Garmin Forerunner 570, like the 970, is available starting from May 21. The price is $549.99, regardless of whether you choose the 42mm or 46mm version.

This is the first 500-series watch from Garmin, so there’s technically nothing to compare it to. However, Garmin views it as a successor to the 200-series (and the Forerunner 265 launched at $449), so this is effectively a $100 price increase.

The Forerunner 970, which sits above the 570, costs $749, and the Forerunner 165 comes in at $249 (or $299 with an added music player). It’s also important to note the older Forerunner 965, priced at $599, which is frequently available for slightly less.

Its closest non-Garmin rivals would be the likes of the Suunto Race ($399) and the Polar Vantage M3 ($399.95).

Design: Two sizes and more screen to look at

Credit: Wareable

The 570 doesn’t stray far from the sporty look seen on other Forerunner watches, yet it shows Garmin’s playful approach with colors and strap options, including new translucent ones attached to the 570.

With the smaller S model for the 265 now discarded, it’s simply a case of choosing either a 47mm or 42mm size. This provides you with a watch that actually comes in the same size as the more expensive Forerunner 970—or in a case that is actually smaller than the one used on the Forerunner 165.

Credit: Wareable

You’ll find a typical array of physical buttons joined by an aluminum bezel that surrounds either a 1.4-inch, 454 x 454 resolution display or a 1.2-inch, 390 x 390 resolution one.

Like the 970’s display, Garmin has boosted the overall brightness to make it easier to look at outside in brighter light, and tapping and swiping on that touchscreen remains as responsive and lag-free as you hoped it would be.

There’s no flashlight or ECG sensor, although there is room for a microphone and speaker to enable Bluetooth calls, access voice commands for tasks such as setting timers and starting activities, as well as summoning your smartphone’s smart assistant.

Features: Mixed feelings for Garmin’s mid-ranger

Credit: Wareable

Inevitably, you have to compare the Forerunner 570 to the 265, and on that front, what’s actually new? There’s now a skin temperature sensor and Garmin’s Gen 5 optical sensor, yet it doesn’t include the ECG app that other Gen 5-packing watches offer.

If you want to track triathlons and multi-sport events more effectively, the 570 will assist you. You’ll have access to additional sports modes in areas such as cycling and water sports, and you will enjoy enhanced golf features like digital and handicap scoring.

It also gives you access to Garmin’s new triathlon-focused Garmin Coach plans. Additionally, it provides another opportunity to showcase Garmin’s new user interface, which integrates sports tracking and smartwatch features more closely. While this decision is sensible, it might require some adjustment.

Credit: Wareable

One of the biggest misses on Garmin’s middle Forerunner model is the lack of full offline maps to view on that now brighter display, and you also miss out on Garmin’s new running metrics like Running Economy and Running Tolerance.

You can access both evening and morning reports, take advantage of Garmin’s latest Multi-Band GPS technology, use Garmin’s enhanced track mode, and get a suggested finish line for a race (after uploading the route) if you forget to press the stop button at the finish line.

Battery life isn’t as strong on paper as the 265, with smartwatch battery life (in the 47mm edition) dropping from 13 to 11 days, while battery life in the top GPS accuracy mode remains at 14 hours.

Adding music to the equation extends battery reserves by a couple of hours. Does having a brighter screen contribute to this? That’s something we’re eager to discover through further testing of both models.

Initial verdict on Garmin Forerunner 570

Credit: Wareable

Acting as both an update and replacement for the Forerunner 265, the 570 demands a higher price but, at least from our initial testing, doesn’t deliver the kind of improvements that would justify it.

You’re receiving a brighter display, enhanced smartwatch features, and a watch that appeals particularly to triathletes as well as those seeking a highly capable running and multisport AMOLED watch.

However, the mid-range sports watch category is quite competitive right now, with the likes of the Coros Pace Pro, Polar Vantage M3, and the Suunto Race offering similar qualities for less. The features on offer don’t necessarily make the 570 a clear standout, which could pose a problem for Garmin.