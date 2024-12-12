Oura Rings knows if you’re getting sick — and the feature is rolling out now

Oura has launched Symptom Radar, which comes out of Oura Labs beta with new features that could help users know if they're getting sick.

Oura has officially launched Symptom Radar — a new feature that helps users identify signs of illness.

The feature was launched earlier this year as part of Oura Labs, where the company tests experimental features. But after feedback and improvements, Symptom Radar has been released out of beta and is a fully paid-up member of the Oura app experience — and is rolling out to Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring Gen 3 (as of 11 December).

Symptom Radar provides daily insights into members’ wellness by analyzing their resting heart rate (RHR), heart rate variability (HRV), temperature trends, and breathing rate. Each morning, members receive an assessment categorized into three levels: ‘no signs,’ ‘minor signs,’ or ‘major signs’ of cold- or flu-like symptoms.

If deviations from a user’s established baseline metrics are detected, Oura encourages members to activate Rest Mode and prioritize recovery.

If no signs are detected, users are notified with a clean bill of health.

Advertisement

If signs of illness are detected, Symptom Radar highlights whether these constitute minor or major concerns. And it encourages members to take proactive recovery steps.

Since its beta-testing phase in Oura Labs, Symptom Radar now includes a history graph, offering a view of trends over time.

Symptom Radar launched out of research Oura undertook with its TemPredict COVID-tracking research in 2020. Oura found that the Ring was able to detect pre-symptomatic fever signs with 76% accuracy, and it was the bedrock of a new Health Risk Management feature, which was trialed around the reopening post-pandemic.

Using its research during the pandemic, Oura says its temperature accuracy rate is 99% compared to lab standards, and it’s capable of detecting changes as small as +0.5°C (+1°F) in overnight skin temperature.

Symptom Tracker really emulates what Oura — and other platforms such as Whoop — have done in terms of actionability. We’ve seen the likes of Apple playing catch-up with its Vitals app, but Symptom Tracker is one step ahead of the game. It’s moved from abstractly presenting deviations in complex-sounding biometrics (does anyone outside of wearable tech actually know what HRV is?) to something that finally says, “you are getting sick.”

And it’s that bold approach to wearable data that has set Oura apart from big-name tech brands such as Apple and Samsung.