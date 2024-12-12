Garmin reveals user stats from 2024 – check how yours compare

Garmin has revealed the key metrics of its user base — and one area where men beat women hands down (read to the end)

Garmin has unveiled its end-of-year stats and has revealed the key comparisons for each of its core metrics.

It’s revealed the global average scores across sleep, stress, workouts, Body Battery and more.

I have to say that I stack up more favorably in the Garmin comparisons than the annual Whoop ones — which perhaps show a more diverse and open user base using Garmin’s huge range of sports watches and smartwatches.

Check out the stats below, and see how you compare.

Body Battery

According to Garmin, the average peak Body Battery in the morning is 71, dropping to 22 by bedtime, with an average daily energy drain of 49.

Energy is highest on Tuesday mornings (average 74) and lowest on Saturday evenings (average 20).

The Netherlands apparently has the highest average Body Battery score (74), while Japan has the lowest (66).

Sleep Score

Garmin users scored an average of 71 for sleep in 2024, categorized as “Fair.”

Users get their best sleep scores on Monday nights into Tuesday mornings (average 73), but the worst on Saturday nights (party animals) with an average score of 68.

The Netherlands AGAIN leads with the best sleep score (73), while Indonesia scores the lowest (64).

Stress

Globally, users maintained a low average stress score of 30 during 2024.

Oddly, the lowest stress levels are on Mondays (average 29), with Saturdays being the most stressful day (average 32), which shows how physical stress contributes to the score.

Malaysia reports the highest stress (33), while South Korea is the least stressed (28).

Training Readiness

The average Training Readiness globally is 60 (moderate).

Users are most ready on Tuesdays (average 62) and least ready on Sundays (average 57).

New Zealand leads in readiness (average 64), while South Korea ranks lowest (51).

Fitness Age and daily steps