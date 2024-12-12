Close Menu
Garmin reveals user stats from 2024 – check how yours compare

James StablesBy 2 Mins Read
Garmin Forerunner 265 vs 255
Credit: Wareable

Garmin has revealed the key metrics of its user base — and one area where men beat women hands down (read to the end)

Garmin has unveiled its end-of-year stats and has revealed the key comparisons for each of its core metrics.

It’s revealed the global average scores across sleep, stress, workouts, Body Battery and more.

I have to say that I stack up more favorably in the Garmin comparisons than the annual Whoop ones — which perhaps show a more diverse and open user base using Garmin’s huge range of sports watches and smartwatches.

Check out the stats below, and see how you compare.

Body Battery

  • According to Garmin, the average peak Body Battery in the morning is 71, dropping to 22 by bedtime, with an average daily energy drain of 49.
  • Energy is highest on Tuesday mornings (average 74) and lowest on Saturday evenings (average 20).
  • The Netherlands apparently has the highest average Body Battery score (74), while Japan has the lowest (66).

Sleep Score

garmin-vivoactive-5-sleep
Credit: Wareable
  • Garmin users scored an average of 71 for sleep in 2024, categorized as “Fair.”
  • Users get their best sleep scores on Monday nights into Tuesday mornings (average 73), but the worst on Saturday nights (party animals) with an average score of 68.
  • The Netherlands AGAIN leads with the best sleep score (73), while Indonesia scores the lowest (64).

Stress

  • Globally, users maintained a low average stress score of 30 during 2024.
  • Oddly, the lowest stress levels are on Mondays (average 29), with Saturdays being the most stressful day (average 32), which shows how physical stress contributes to the score.
  • Malaysia reports the highest stress (33), while South Korea is the least stressed (28).

Training Readiness

Garmin sleep tracking guide: How to track your bedtime photo 11
  • The average Training Readiness globally is 60 (moderate).
  • Users are most ready on Tuesdays (average 62) and least ready on Sundays (average 57).
  • New Zealand leads in readiness (average 64), while South Korea ranks lowest (51).

Fitness Age and daily steps

  • Garmin users are 2.48 years “younger” in fitness age compared to their actual age. But it’s men who lead the way with a higher gap (2.75 years younger) than women (1.94 years younger).
  • Users average 8,317 steps per day, with Hong Kong leading at 10,340 steps and Indonesia at the low end with 5,375.
James is the co-founder of Wareable, and he has been a technology journalist for 15 years.

He started his career at Future Publishing, and worked on Windows: The Official Magazine until becoming editor of What Laptop Magazine. As an editor of technology media titles, James launched Windows 8: The Official Magazine, and TechRadar's iPad magazine edition .tech.

After these launches, James became the features editor of T3 Magazine and T3.com and was a regular contributor to TechRadar – before leaving Future Publishing to found Wareable in 2014.

James has been at the helm of Wareable since 2014 and has become one of the leading experts in wearable technologies.

He has provided expert comments to a host of sources and has appeared on BBC News and Sky News to talk about smartwatch releases

James also appeared as an expert on Channel News Asia's documentary on wearable tech.

He has also spoken about wearables at a range of events, and hosts a monthly wearable technology event called Wearables London.

And James has also moderated wearable tech panels at Web Summit, IFA, and The Wearable Technology Show.

