Garmin reveals user stats from 2024 – check how yours compare

Garmin has revealed the key metrics of its user base — and one area where men beat women hands down (read to the end)
Garmin has unveiled its end-of-year stats and has revealed the key comparisons for each of its core metrics.
It’s revealed the global average scores across sleep, stress, workouts, Body Battery and more.
I have to say that I stack up more favorably in the Garmin comparisons than the annual Whoop ones — which perhaps show a more diverse and open user base using Garmin’s huge range of sports watches and smartwatches.
Check out the stats below, and see how you compare.
Body Battery
- According to Garmin, the average peak Body Battery in the morning is 71, dropping to 22 by bedtime, with an average daily energy drain of 49.
- Energy is highest on Tuesday mornings (average 74) and lowest on Saturday evenings (average 20).
- The Netherlands apparently has the highest average Body Battery score (74), while Japan has the lowest (66).
Sleep Score
- Garmin users scored an average of 71 for sleep in 2024, categorized as “Fair.”
- Users get their best sleep scores on Monday nights into Tuesday mornings (average 73), but the worst on Saturday nights (party animals) with an average score of 68.
- The Netherlands AGAIN leads with the best sleep score (73), while Indonesia scores the lowest (64).
Stress
- Globally, users maintained a low average stress score of 30 during 2024.
- Oddly, the lowest stress levels are on Mondays (average 29), with Saturdays being the most stressful day (average 32), which shows how physical stress contributes to the score.
- Malaysia reports the highest stress (33), while South Korea is the least stressed (28).
Training Readiness
- The average Training Readiness globally is 60 (moderate).
- Users are most ready on Tuesdays (average 62) and least ready on Sundays (average 57).
- New Zealand leads in readiness (average 64), while South Korea ranks lowest (51).
Fitness Age and daily steps
- Garmin users are 2.48 years “younger” in fitness age compared to their actual age. But it’s men who lead the way with a higher gap (2.75 years younger) than women (1.94 years younger).
- Users average 8,317 steps per day, with Hong Kong leading at 10,340 steps and Indonesia at the low end with 5,375.