Best Google Pixel Watch bands: Our top recommendations for mixing up your look

Below, find the leather, metal, woven and sporty Pixel Watch bands actually worth considering.

The Google Pixel Watch is a very unisex smartwatch design, but the default band doesn’t necessarily ooze personality. For that, you’ll have to pick up an additional interchangeable strap.

Having a few Pixel Watch bands in your collection is essential to get the most out of the device in 2025; it can turn it from a worthy exercise tracker to an office-friendly wristwatch with just a quick swap of the bands.

With more and more Pixel Watch bands touted around, though, it can be tricky to know which you can rely on. With this guide, you’ll find the top leather, nylon, and metal Pixel Watch straps – and, hopefully, find the perfect fit for your wrist.

Does your Pixel Watch 1/2 band fit Pixel Watch 3?

Google Pixel Watch 2 (41mm) vs. Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) – Credit: Wareable

If you’re upgrading your Pixel Watch 1/2 to the current-gen Pixel Watch 3 (or already have), you’re likely also curious to know whether old bands still fit.

Simply: yes, for the most part. Given the design hasn’t changed between the three generations of the 40mm model, the same 20mm bands that work on Pixel Watch 1/2 will still work.

There is the odd exception on Google’s side, with the metal mesh and metal slim bands not fitting the OG Pixel Watch 41mm, and possibly with third-party manufacturers. However, as we say, most should fit.

As you would expect, though, there isn’t the same band compatibility available with the all-new 45mm edition. If you’re upgrading from a 41mm Pixel Watch, you won’t be able to re-use bands.

Best overall band for Pixel Watch

Wareable

Woven Band by Google

If you want to buy one replacement for the default Pixel Watch band, the official Woven Band from Google is our top recommendation.

Not only is it sweat and water-resistant, making it suitable for exercise (even in open water), but the six color options match well with each case color.

In our experience, the recycled yarn that makes up the Woven Band doesn’t age nearly as badly as other options.

We’ve noticed some signs of wear on the connector, and it doesn’t feel quite as snug as it did right out of the box, but, still, it’s the perfect balance between sturdy and comfortable – and it can blend easily in both formal and casual wear.

Top affordable Pixel Watch band

Wareable

Spigen Lite Fit for Pixel Watch

We’ve always had a good experience with Spigen accessories when testing them out on devices like the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch, and the company’s Lite Fit for the Pixel Watch continues that trend.

It’s nothing special visually, but it’s easily the best cheap Pixel Watch band we’ve tested. The nylon is versatile and comfortable – even if it’s not top-tier – and the stainless steel connectors ensure it feels well-made.

It matches best with the black Pixel Watch case, so keep that in mind if you have a gold or silver version of any 41mm generation.

Annoyingly, Spigen doesn’t appear interested in adding a 45mm compatible variant, so this one is just for the smaller case versions. But check out our next selection if you have a Pixel Watch 3.

Best rugged band for Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

Credit: Wareable

Spigen Rugged Band for Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

As mentioned, there aren’t many third-party designs for the 41mm and 45mm cases. That’s why we’re shouting out Spigen’s matte black Rugged Band.

It’s not quite as hulking as the Supcase option below, but also not as lightweight as Spigen’s Lite Fit detailed above. A good middle ground, and one that fits neatly alongside the brand’s Liquid Air case protector if you want to protect that curved, open bezel from dings.

The only downside here is that it’s only available in one color – black – and means it’s a bit of a non-starter if you have any other case finish.

Best leather Pixel Watch band

Credit: Wareable

Bellroy Leather Band for Pixel Watch 3

Google has never produced a brown or black leather band of its own, which is why we’ve tested a few leather straps from no-namers on Amazon over the past couple of years. The results have been mixed; some that claimed to be genuine leather were anything but, and others worked great for a few months before the lugs began to play up or the other components began to loosen.

Ultimately, leather is difficult to replicate on the cheap, and we’ve never strongly recommended those available for more than $10.

However, Google has partnered with Bellroy for the Pixel Watch 3, and the pair have produced a sensibly-priced mid-range option that comes in brown and black. Finally!

We love that this one doesn’t require lugs that match the case finish, and the textured inside feels much more premium on the wrist than any we’ve tried with the Pixel Watch. The downside is that it’s made for the Pixel Watch 3, and we’re not entirely clear on whether the smaller version is compatible with older generations (as our test unit was for the 45mm edition).

Best metal Pixel Watch band

Wareable

Metal Slim Band by Google (41mm)

$179.99 / £189.99 | Available from Google

There are endless amounts of metal bands available for the Pixel Watch, but none quite elevate the smartwatch like Google’s Metal Slim Band.

This one isn’t very masculine, but it does nail a few key things we look for in a metal band (often lacking): comfort, good build quality, and the ability to match the case color.

If it doesn’t have all three, it’s harder to reach for on those formal occasions. However, pair your Pixel Watch with this one and we think you’ve achieved the peak smartwatch aesthetic.

The only downside here is the price, which is very lofty compared to the typical cheap alternatives. But they’re priced this way for a reason; lugs are often rubbish or naff-looking and break within a few months, in our experience. It’s also not available for the 45mm Pixel Watch 3.

The most comfortable Pixel Watch band

Credit: Wareable

BandRain Stretchy Braided Band for Pixel Watch (41mm)

We used to recommend Google’s official Stretch Band in this slot, but we’ve since tested a much cheaper option from nonsense brand ‘BandRain’ that gives you essentially the same upside. Plus, it has loads more colors to pick from, and the braided design feels a bit more premium than the sock-like Google version.

This is the play if you want to sacrifice a bit of function and crave the equivalent of a hair scrunchie on your wrist. The only downside is that there’s no 45mm version, so we recommend going with Google’s equivalent if you have that bigger Pixel Watch 3.

In general, we’ve found these stretchy bands age much worse than other options on this list – after around a year (or less) they live up to their name and become pretty loose – but a more comfortable band type here is not.

We wouldn’t necessarily recommend this one for exercise (particularly once it gets a bit too loose to track heart rate properly). Yet, it’s a superb choice for anybody who wants a more comfortable device to wear during sleep tracking, for example.

Best Pixel Watch band for the outdoors

Wareable

Supcase Unicorn Pro Series for Pixel Watch (41mm)

Spigen’s Pixel Watch compatibility can be a little complex, and you’ll need to buy a separate case protector if you want maximum protection.

If you want an alternative, this affordable offering from Supcase has served us well when we’ve worn it briefly.

This does make your Pixel Watch look like something out of Robot Wars, but it’s also exactly the kind of band we want when traversing the outdoors. This one laughs in the face of bumps, scratches, and also style.

Given the Pixel Watch isn’t exactly the most rugged of designs to begin with (we’ve got plenty of wear and tear marks to attest), this is the perfect pickup for someone who wants to preserve their smartwatch.

Best Pixel Watch band for workouts

Wareable

Active Sport Band by Google (41mm & 45mm)

There still aren’t many affordable sporty bands for the Pixel Watch 1/2/3, which (unfortunately) makes the pricey official option our go-to for workouts.

It offers the same benefits as the default silicon Pixel Watch band – light, comfortable, and inoffensive to look at – but those perforations make it much nicer on your skin.

We find the lack of breathability of silicon bands rough on our skin after a couple of weeks of wear – or one too many workouts – and the constant cleaning is either futile or choresome.

The Active Sport Band solves this. You don’t have to faff about cleaning it as regularly and still get something great for taking for dips in the pool or running with.

There are also versions for 41mm and 45mm case sizes, which is a real boon.