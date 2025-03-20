Best Garmin GPS settings: Each tracking mode explained—and how to change them

Understand which mode you should pick to track your outdoor workouts.

Garmin watches are among the top options for accurately tracking outdoor workouts. However, knowing the best GPS setting for the occasion can be tricky.

There’s plenty of jargon to demystify, thanks to the many different Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) mixing with Garmin’s branding for different tracking modes.

Below, we’ll provide the details behind the acronyms and explain optimal conditions for each unique tracking mode on your Garmin watch.

GNSS systems: Understanding the basics

Credit: Wareable

What is GPS?

The Global Positioning System (GPS) is the satellite array you’ll likely be most familiar with, as the US government’s system has become synonymous with tracking location for activity.

Nearly all Garmin watches launched in the past ten years offer GPS access, and using it alone effectively conserves battery life—though this comes with certain trade-offs, which we’ll examine later.

Advertisement

What is GLONASS?

Like GPS, GLONASS is another satellite system designed to provide positional information from your Garmin.

GPS and GLONASS differ because the latter is developed and operated by Russia. Receivers are said to pick up a signal 20% quicker than those solely using GPS.

Garmin watches (dating back to the Garmin Fenix 3) can pair GPS and GLONASS for a more accurate connection.

What are Galileo, BeiDou, NavIC, and QZSS?

As we know, Garmin watches like the Fenix 8 offer support with six GNSS systems. So, which regions do these cover?

Galileo = Europe

BeiDou = China

NavIC = India

QZSS = Japan

How to change your Garmin’s GPS mode

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Setting a new default satellite tracking mode is easy and consistent regardless of the mode you choose. Just follow these steps to proceed:

1. Hold the ‘Up/Menu’ button.

2. Scroll to ‘Settings’ and select ‘Activities & Apps’.

3. Select the activity/app you want to set a new tracking mode.

4. Select the settings for the activity/app (‘Run Settings’, for example).

5. Scroll down to ‘Satellites’ or ‘GPS’.

Advertisement

6. Select the tracking mode you want to act as the new default for that activity/app.

Understanding Garmin GPS options

Credit: Wareable

What is dual-frequency/Multi-Band GNSS?

This is where we split off from state-owned satellites and into Garmin’s lingo.

Dual-frequency—or Multi-Band, as Garmin calls its solution for this—is a method of tracking that allows for more consistent and accurate positioning in challenging environments.

Multi-Band ensures the watch tracks more than one signal from each satellite on different frequencies to mitigate environmental interference.

Pro: The ‘Multi-Band + All Systems’ option provides the best accuracy for forested areas, built-up urban enivornments, and occasions (like races) where optimal accuracy is paramount

The ‘Multi-Band + All Systems’ option provides the best accuracy for forested areas, built-up urban enivornments, and occasions (like races) where optimal accuracy is paramount Con: It will drain the battery much quicker than other options and isn’t strictly necessary in most outdoor conditions

Advertisement

All Systems

Another Garmin term—’All Systems’—refers to the option on the most premium and modern watches to use various GNSS.

Enabling this mode allows Garmin to leverage GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and Navic to deliver the most accurate positioning.

Garmin watches that feature ‘All Systems’ offer this as a standalone option – or you can combine it with the power of dual-frequency/Multi-Band to improve accuracy even further.

Pro: Allows Garmin to switch between the GNSS offering the best connection

Allows Garmin to switch between the GNSS offering the best connection Con: A middle-ground option that doesn’t offer the best accuracy or the least battery drain

SatIQ / Auto Select

Garmin’s SatIQ is the default option on its modern outdoor watches. It cleverly determines the optimal mode based on your surroundings. I select this option unless I’m on the start line of a race (in which case I opt for Multi-Band).

SatIQ chooses when Multi-Band may be required (in built-up cities or dense woodland, for example) or when the low-power, standalone GPS can achieve the same accuracy (meaning you don’t burn battery unnecessarily).

Advertisement

Also tagged as ‘Auto Select’ in some watches, enabling it means you trust your Garmin watch to pick the best tracking mode for the occasion – providing optimal accuracy is the priority.

Pro: Ensures the best accuracy without you having to do anything

Ensures the best accuracy without you having to do anything Con: Can be prone to the odd hiccup compared to Multi-Band + All Systems

What is UltraTrac?

This is the option to choose when you’re on the start line of an ultramarathon or extended hike. UltraTrac is the most battery-focused tracking mode available via Garmin.

The GPS data recorded is much less frequent, which means accuracy is likely to be compromised (even when compared to continuous GPS-only tracking).

Pro: A superb option for multi-day events when battery life is the priority

A superb option for multi-day events when battery life is the priority Con: Accuracy will be seriously compromised

Which systems does my Garmin support?

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

Most Garmin devices released over the last half-decade offer the full extent of the brand’s tracking powers—All Systems. We’ve listed them directly below (along with link-outs to our reviews with in-depth GPS testing) and the specific GPS capabilities of older models.

Garmin devices that support All Systems:

Garmin watches that only support GPS:

D2

D2 Bravo

Epix

Fenix

Fenix 2

Tactix

GPS-only or GPS + GLONASS:

D2 Charlie

Fenix 3

Fenix 3 HR

Fenix Chronos

Tactix Bravo

GPS, GPS + GLONASS, and GPS + Galileo: