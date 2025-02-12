Best Garmin watch 2025: Tested and compared

Find your perfect Garmin with this comprehensive guide to features, performance, and value

Garmin offers the industry’s broadest range of running and fitness watches. The beauty of this is that there are usually several watches for every type of user – and at many different price points.

However, selecting the right option for your needs and budget requires learning about various aspects, such as features, design differences, and which choices perform best for different tasks.

This guide is a must-read if you’re thinking about a Garmin watch. It summarizes Wareable’s real-world testing results on fitness tracking, health monitoring, smart features, and battery life for each top Garmin we recommend.

Our experienced team of testers has reviewed every Garmin watch available to assist you in making the best decision. This includes the latest model, the Instinct 3, released in early 2025.

Read on to understand the subtle differences and choose the best fit for your wrist.

Quick overview: Our top Garmin choices

Best for beginner runners: Garmin Forerunner 165

We previously recommended the Forerunner 55 here, which remains an excellent budget Garmin option. However, the Forerunner 165 features an AMOLED screen, impressive battery life, reliable GPS, Garmin training plans, and an array of Garmin’s performance analytics. It’s ideal for those beginning their running journey.

Best for PB hunters: Garmin Forerunner 265

For those beginning to focus on their underlying running data, the FR265 represents a significant upgrade. It boasts a sharp AMOLED display, good battery life, thorough training analysis, performance metrics, recovery guidelines, and personalized training plans. Dedicated runners, cyclists, and swimmers will find this device well-suited to their needs.

Best Garmin smartwatch: Garmin Venu 3

The Venu 3 offers a versatile Garmin sports tracking experience, boasting a sleek AMOLED display that will attract those seeking an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch. The wellness features feel more practical and intuitive here, and the heart rate accuracy is outstanding.

Best for multi-sport athletes: Garmin Fenix 8

The king of multisport watches, the Fenix 8 range is virtually unbeatable. Its long-lasting battery allows you to spend all day on the trails while enjoying mapping and navigation features. Plus, every sport benefits from the most advanced analytics available on any Garmin. You’re also spoiled for choice, with double-digit versions featuring different case sizes, materials, screen technology, and display glass types.

Best Fenix alternative: Garmin Instinct 3

The Fenix reigns supreme in Garmin’s lineup, yet many potential buyers may understandably hesitate due to its high cost. During these challenging times, we recommend considering the Instinct 3—a lightweight and enjoyable outdoor/fitness watch that boasts outstanding battery life and impressive performance analysis capabilities.

Best Garmin running watches

How we test: Our reviewers wear the watch for several weeks, integrating it into their daily routines, which include running, cycling, swimming, and strength training. We evaluate the optical heart rate accuracy by comparing it to a chest strap and assess GPS precision on familiar routes alongside a dual-frequency GNSS competitor. Health metrics are measured against an Oura Ring and Whoop 4.0. Below are our selections.

Garmin Forerunner 165

The Forerunner 165, released in February 2024, fills a gap in Garmin’s running watch lineup with an affordable AMOLED display. At 43mm, it is lightweight and comfortable for both women and men. It’s perfect for beginner and intermediate runners; we found excellent GPS accuracy and it doesn’t shy away from offering performance analytics.

You receive VO2 max estimates, adaptive training suggestions, and Training Effect metrics, enhanced further by updates to Garmin Coach. You can plan your races and leverage PacePro for live pacing strategies, another distinct and impressive feature.

Battery life is way above that of a typical smartwatch. You can achieve around 17 hours of pure GPS time and a couple of weeks in smartwatch mode. Our tests using the always-on display saw it last around a week, which is superb.

It packs Garmin’s last-gen Elevate 4 HR sensor, but accuracy was still good for steady runs and rides. We recommend a chest strap if you rely on low-latency HR data during sessions, but that’s true of every watch.

The only significant complaint is that Garmin has divided music features into a more premium version, meaning you’ll have to spend more to access Spotify offline on your wrist. Boo. But this is a top Garmin GPS watch for most runners, and 90% of people will find the mix of features just what they need.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 165 review

Pros Light and bright design

Light and bright design Accurate HR and GPS

Accurate HR and GPS Long-lasting battery Cons Pricier than rivals at this range

Pricier than rivals at this range A separate edition for music – why?

A separate edition for music – why? Pretty slow GPS lock-on

Garmin Forerunner 265

Released in March 2023, the Forerunner 265 is a superb mid-range option in the Garmin sports watch lineup. It’s also better suited for triathletes than many other Garmin watches, too, on account of the more advanced swim/cycle tracking.

The standard model features a 46mm case size, while the 41mm 265S variant is a more unisex choice, particularly suited for women. It builds on the FR165 (mentioned above) by including Training Status, Daily Readiness, Endurance Score, and Hill Score.

It also incorporates Morning Report, Training Readiness, Training Status, and Race Calendar. So, in short, there’s more analytical data.

Garmin Forerunner 255 vs. Forerunner 265

It also features Garmin’s Multi-Band GPS/GNSS, which excels in urban environments, offering better accuracy than the FR165. However, this improvement may not be noticeable during most runs.

The only downside is the battery life, which has been impacted by the move to AMOLED. We found it lasted around four days of heavy usage between charges.

Overall, the FR165 is probably ideal for most runners. Yet, if you seek enhanced analytics and superior GPS for urban races, then the FR265 is your best option.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 265 review

Pros Display and UI are hugely improved

Display and UI are hugely improved Battery life remains very good

Battery life remains very good Great accuracy across the board Cons AMOLED won't be for everyone

AMOLED won't be for everyone Same tracking experience as FR255

Same tracking experience as FR255 Misses out on ECG hardware

Garmin Forerunner 965

The 965, which launched in March 2023, stands out as Garmin’s most advanced Forerunner, now enhanced with a premium AMOLED display.

It’s not very different from the cheaper Forerunner 265 (above) that it arrived with. However, subtle differences make it a great choice for those deterred by the price of the Fenix/Epix range—or those seeking something lighter and easier for running, cycling, or swimming.

The bright and vibrant screen does result in a slight dip in battery life, but Garmin has still performed admirably; the Forerunner 965 can last about 6-8 days during relatively intense training in its always-on mode, which surpasses the competition significantly.

It’s packed with features. Garmin offers a comprehensive array of extras, including stunning offline mapping and access to pre-loaded golf courses, which enhance the detailed insights for running, cycling, and swimming.

It’s also remarkably accurate. In our extensive testing, we discovered that the Multi-Band GNSS accuracy, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and much more align with our expected baselines from some of the most precise wearables available on the market.

Together, these features make the Forerunner 965 an excellent choice for users seeking wrist-based maps for extended training sessions and the capability to integrate various workout types. However, this is really for athletes that take performance seriously.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 965 review

Pros Display and UI are much improved

Display and UI are much improved Battery life remains outstanding

Battery life remains outstanding Tracking accuracy is hard to beat Cons Prone to bumps and scratches

Prone to bumps and scratches Not hugely different to the FR265

Not hugely different to the FR265 Smart features are extremely basic

Garmin Forerunner 55

The Forerunner 55 is a small and comfortable running watch, with minimalism being the key feature. However, the MIP screen technology is a significant downgrade compared to the Forerunner 165, making it suitable primarily for those looking to spend as little as possible.

Along with monitoring essential metrics such as pace, time, and distance, you can also track cadence. This includes an alert that notifies you when your steps per minute fall outside your preferred target.

Garmin has included support for Garmin Coach, which means you can do guided run workouts from the wrist for distances like 5K and half marathon distance.

It also inherits Garmin’s PacePro pacing strategies feature, which previously required mapping support to operate. Although the Forerunner 55 lacks those mapping features, it can still utilize PacePro to assist with races.

There is also an emphasis on recovery, and the Forerunner 55 will suggest how long to rest after a workout. It provides daily suggested workouts based on logged sessions and includes a handy race predictor. However, the fitness analytics are restricted to VO2 max estimates, which are only visible in Garmin Connect and not on the watch itself.

Our main concern with the 55 is that Garmin might replace it soon. Released in 2021, a Forerunner 65 model could emerge in 2025. However, in terms of sheer wearability, this remains a solid choice for low-tech runners.

Check out our full Garmin Forerunner 55 review

Pros Small, light design

Small, light design PacePro and suggested workouts

PacePro and suggested workouts Full Connect IQ support Cons Best HR accuracy with chest strap

Best HR accuracy with chest strap Low res screen

Best Garmin sport/outdoor watches

How we test: We provide Garmin’s outdoor and multisport watches to our marathon and ultrarunning testers, who utilize them on trails to evaluate battery life and mapping features. Additionally, the watches are tested in swimming and include a standard review of smart and wellness insights.

Garmin Fenix 8

The Garmin Fenix has always stood at the pinnacle of the Garmin lineup, yet the remarkable capabilities of the Epix (Gen 2) range and Forerunner 965 had made it a challenging recommendation. This has changed with the release of Fenix 8.

You can check out the key differences between the Fenix 8 and Fenix 7, Fenix 8 and Epix Pro, and the Fenix 8 and Enduro 3, but the Fenix 8 is undoubtedly the most capable in most use cases.

You can choose between a full AMOLED display (with sapphire glass available) or a solar-powered model designed to extend battery life, featuring the older memory-in-pixel (MIP) display type. This version is ideal for individuals who require every bit of battery for extreme ultra-runs or long through-hikes. If you identify with this need, though, the Enduro 3 is another option.

The Fenix offers every Garmin sports tracking profile, metric, and data point in the form of an impressive adventure watch. This look is even more pronounced with the AMOLED display, though we would recommend a sapphire version after badly scratching our standard unit during testing.

Overall, accuracy was generally solid, although there were a few questions regarding the performance of the Elevate V5 sensor during testing. The size of the case may be causing some signal issues. As always, it provides a good estimate of your fitness, but if you’re training based on heart rate, it’s recommended to use a chest strap.

Check out our full Garmin Fenix 8 review

Pros Great AMOLED battery life

Great AMOLED battery life Class-leading mapping and navigation support

Class-leading mapping and navigation support A more thoughtful approach to strength training Cons It's a lot more expensive than the Fenix 7 Pro

It's a lot more expensive than the Fenix 7 Pro Core performance not too dissimilar to previous Fenix

Core performance not too dissimilar to previous Fenix Heart rate tracking during exercise still not flawless

Garmin Fenix E

The Fenix E is a more affordable version of the Garmin Fenix series, priced similarly to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It provides the essential Fenix functionality and design, featuring rugged 10ATM water resistance, mapping, and an AMOLED display.

It provides all essential performance metrics usually available on a Fenix, making it much better suited for endurance training than the Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, it features the same extensive array of sports profiles as the comprehensive Fenix model.

Buying the Fenix E isn’t straightforward. It’s disappointing that key features like Multi-Band GNSS, Elevate V5 heart rate tracking, and a sapphire screen are missing, as they seem essential for this price.

Due to their often lower prices, the Garmin Epix/Epix Pro (below) and Forerunner 965 compare favorably with the Fenix E. As such, it feels like the problematic middle child and is more challenging to recommend than other options in Garmin’s collection.

Check out our full Garmin Fenix E review

Pros It has that signature Fenix look

It has that signature Fenix look Packed with training features and insights

Packed with training features and insights Offers good overall battery life Cons No multiband, flashlight or sapphire crystal

No multiband, flashlight or sapphire crystal Heart rate tracking accuracy during exercise

Heart rate tracking accuracy during exercise Same-size Epix Pro offers more new Fenix features

Garmin Epix (Gen 2) / Epix Pro (Gen 2)

Epix OGs will recall the first edition that debuted in 2015, with the line returning in the new Epix (Gen 2) in 2022 with a fresh purpose, and then again in 2023 for the Epix Pro (Gen 2).

In 2024, however, Garmin exclusively confirmed to Wareable that the Epix line was being retired because its key selling point, the AMOLED display, was being adopted by the Fenix 8 range.

Yet, with deals available on the Garmin Epix, it remains a fantastic option. Essentially, it’s a Fenix 7 with an AMOLED display, and the range offers all of the top flagship features without compromise. The 1.3-inch, 454 x 454-pixel resolution color AMOLED touchscreen provides a powerful smartwatch experience.

The Epix Pro (Gen 2) includes a flashlight and Elevate V5 sensor, with both smaller and larger size options (42mm/51mm) available, too. The Epix also retains the mapping, advanced performance analytics, tip-top GNSS tracking, health sensors, and sports modes of the Fenix.

Of course, the AMOLED display does diminish battery life, but not by as much as you might think. The standard Epix 2 provides 16 days of battery life and 42 hours of GPS (without the always-on display enabled), compared to 18 days and 57 hours on the standard Fenix 7.

For daily use, which includes daily GPS use and the AOD turned on, we found that it lasted 6-7 days. Most people will like that compromise, we think. So, don’t miss out if you can pick up the Epix for a tidy deal.

Pros Solid hardware additions

Solid hardware additions Finally available in three sizes

Finally available in three sizes Great accuracy across the board Cons Epix 2 and FR965 are better value

Epix 2 and FR965 are better value ECG hardware not being used

ECG hardware not being used Mediocre smart features

Garmin Instinct 3

The Instinct range is no longer just an outdoor watch; it’s an exciting, all-action multi-sport watch. The third generation remains a budget-friendly alternative to the Fenix, retaining the plastic case and generous touch of Casio style. We love it – and it’s an unsung hero of the Garmin range.

Released in early 2025, Garmin has introduced an AMOLED display option while still offering a classic, solar-powered MIP model. It’s also available in 45mm and 50mm sizes.

The watch’s key upgrades, in addition to AMOLED, include improved GNSS for enhanced GPS accuracy (now standard after being featured on the Instinct 2X, but not the Instinct 2) and more advanced training tools. GPS accuracy was dependable in testing, and heart rate tracking was satisfactory. However, like most devices on this list, the sensor sometimes struggles during high-intensity workouts.

We only have a couple of issues with Instinct 3. The first is the absence of touchscreen functionality, which is a strange oversight for an AMOLED screen. Garmin has also once again left out full mapping support. You can upload routes, use real-time breadcrumb navigation, and utilize TrackBack, but ‘proper’ mapping is not included.

Battery life remains excellent, though, lasting up to 18 days in smartwatch mode or around a week with the always-on display enabled. Ultimately, the Instinct 3 is a capable, durable watch and a worthwhile upgrade for Instinct fans. It’s still a great alternative to the Fenix line.

Check out our full Garmin Instinct 3 review

Pros Keeps that playful, fun Instinct look

Keeps that playful, fun Instinct look Multi-Band GPS boosts tracking accuracy

Multi-Band GPS boosts tracking accuracy Battery life is good on the whole Cons Baffling move not to include touchscreen support

Baffling move not to include touchscreen support Still no full mapping support

Still no full mapping support Keeping sub-display in UI seems odd

Garmin Enduro 3

Advertisement

To contextualize the latest model’s battery life, using the appropriate power modes ensures it can comfortably endure most week-long and multi-day challenges. And it has sufficient power to sustain a month-long routine for those running, cycling, or swimming for an hour each day.

In our tests, we got 20 days of usage on a single charge. That included 8 hours of training, covering a mix of indoor sessions and outdoor GPS-tracked workouts in various power modes. On average, an hour’s GPS-only training with the Enduro 3 burned no more than 1%.

Our 3-hour New Forest Marathon test using All Systems + Multi-Band GNSS consumed only 5% of the battery. This extrapolates to 60 hours of tracking in the highest accuracy mode.

However, during an 8-hour 5 Valleys Ultra Marathon in GPS-only mode, the battery drained 14%. This falls short of Garmin’s estimates and highlights that various factors can affect battery performance, including terrain and tree cover. Nonetheless, this is a battery life powerhouse for those who need serious endurance.

This watch is a 51mm beast, as you would expect given all the battery power it requires, but that also means the 51mm case is too large for most. It’s not unisex. The titanium construction is lighter than the original stainless steel, but it’s still uncomfortable to wear.

Our main criticism of the Enduro 2 is the absence of an AMOLED display. While this choice suits its long battery life focus, the significant price increase this generation makes it disappointing.

Advertisement

Check out our full Garmin Enduro 3 review

Pros Incredible battery life

Incredible battery life Lighter design

Lighter design Boosted nav smarts/Offline music

Boosted nav smarts/Offline music Price drop Cons Only one size

Only one size No AMOLED

Best Garmin smartwatch

How we test: We evaluate Garmin smartwatches under the same conditions as the sports watches, even though they provide fewer performance metrics. We use them daily to gauge the accuracy of sleep and wellness tracking, comparing heart rate measurements to those from a chest strap and assessing battery life in different scenarios.

Garmin Venu 3

The Garmin Venu 3 marks a significant upgrade from the Venu 2, featuring a sleeker design and enhanced user interface, along with a more intuitive array of health features.

It remains a versatile sporty smartwatch with numerous sports profiles; however, none provide the level of data and analysis you would anticipate from a Fenix or Forerunner.

Your primary experience with the Venu 3 revolves around the daily suite of wellness metrics, presented through widgets. It’s quite comprehensive, showcasing Body Battery (energy levels), stress, steps, HRV Status, activity minutes, breathing rate, sleep, sleep coach, and more, all readily accessible. The Venu 3 also now has ECG, which has been enabled after launch.

We found the heart rate and GPS accuracy to be excellent. While the Venu 3 isn’t a powerhouse for athletic performance analysis, it does provide impressive data.

As a smartwatch, it effectively covers the essentials with notifications, Garmin Pay (albeit with limited bank support), and offline Spotify syncing. While it doesn’t provide the same smartwatch experience as those from Apple and Google, it serves as a fantastic alternative with a battery life of two weeks (7-10 days of heavy use in our testing).

The drawbacks are that the Venu 3 is quite pricey – and the Vivoactive 5 (below) provides most of its essential features at about half the cost. For runners and athletes, the Forerunner 265 is a clear alternative and is slightly more affordable.

Check out our full Garmin Venu 3 review

Pros Wellness features finally feel useful

Wellness features finally feel useful Top HR accuracy

Top HR accuracy Lovely screen Cons Really pricey

Really pricey Sports tracking offers basic metrics only

Sports tracking offers basic metrics only Some sleep accuracy niggles

Garmin Vivoactive 5

The Vivoactive 5 makes a comeback after a long hiatus and is an extremely attractive alternative to the Venu 3. It truly ought to be called the Venu 3 Lite.

At $299/£259, it is almost half the price of the Venu 3 and offers the same wellness tracking, sleep features, and sports tracking lineup as the flagship.

It isn’t as sleek with its inferior AMOLED display and aluminum case, and it utilizes the older Elevate 4 heart rate sensor. When compared side by side, it represents a visual downgrade. Additionally, there’s no ECG feature here. Therefore, choosing the Vivoactive 5 requires some sacrifices.

It remains a jack-of-all-trades, offering running, swimming, cycling, workouts, golf, and other exercise profiles, but none provide advanced metrics or performance analytics. Swim tracking is one of the most complete profiles, with stroke detection and efficiency scores, and the watch is 5ATM water resistant.

Battery life is also excellent, with 11 days as standard, and 5 days with the always-on display enabled.

Pros Gives Vivoactive a nice screen upgrade

Gives Vivoactive a nice screen upgrade Good sports tracking for the price

Good sports tracking for the price Upgraded GPS setup Cons Loses barometric altimeter

Loses barometric altimeter Pretty plain look

Pretty plain look No Training Readiness metric

Garmin Venu Sq 2

The Venu Sq 2 is another more basic offering that allows Garmin to deliver the same features as the Venu 3 at a lower cost.

You have access to the same extensive range of tracked sports, such as running, cycling, swimming, gym workouts, yoga, walking, pilates, and snow sports, to name a few. Plus, there’s even breathwork available.

You also get built-in GPS, and there’s a SpO2 sensor that performs spot checks. If you choose to opt in, there’s also monitoring for blood oxygen at night and during the day. It will track stress, and we love the Body Battery feature that studies your readiness for exercise and can guide you as to when to have a rest (or go hard on a session).

All the sports tracking metrics are pretty basic, so you won’t discover as many in-depth insights as you would with devices like the Forerunner 265.

It combines a touchscreen with two physical buttons, and the interface that used to be somewhat fiddly is now greatly improved. With a better screen this time, it offers a much more enjoyable experience on the wrist—though the price has also increased slightly.

There’s also a music version available for slightly more cash, which allows offline Spotify and Pandora playlists on your wrist. However, for us, that pushes the price point too high.

Check out our full Garmin Venu Sq 2 review

Garmin hybrid watches

Garmin’s hybrid watches represent a departure from the usual full-screen MIP or AMOLED display, featuring physical hands above a smaller screen. However, there aren’t many options nowadays. The Vivomove series remains on sale but hasn’t been updated since 2022.

Garmin Vivomove series

Garmin’s Vivomove series blends analog and smartwatch aesthetics. If you prefer not to fully commit to the extensive sports tracking features offered by a Forerunner or Fenix, yet still desire a stylish watch, this is the perfect choice for you.

The Sport is the latest addition to the Vivomove family, featuring the same screen setup, although it has a lower-quality display and a polymer case design. Similar to the (very old) Vivomove 3 or the Luxe, the Sport utilizes a digital display to showcase information such as heart rate, stress, daily fitness tracking, and notifications, and it can also be used for music controls.

Since there’s no GPS, those wanting accurate run or cycle tracking will need to use their phones, but you do have a good range of overall tracking options. Long-pressing the screen will open the option to select activities, allowing you to cycle through runs, cycles, walks, gym workouts, and more.

It may be prone to occasional software hiccups, but overall, the hidden screen technology performs exceptionally well and includes a wide variety of features. The promised battery life is up to 5 days, and that’s precisely what we experienced.

Consider it more in terms of a fitness tracker rather than a sports watch when evaluating the battery performance. We wouldn’t recommend serious athletes choose one of the Vivomove devices; they should look to Garmin’s other offerings. However, it’s a highly capable fitness tracker for everyday users.

Pros Light, attractive design

Light, attractive design Well integrated digital display

Well integrated digital display Lots of data to view Cons Just the 5 days of battery

Just the 5 days of battery Screen a bit dim in bright outdoor light

Screen a bit dim in bright outdoor light Lack of battery percentage status

Garmin watch FAQs:

What is the best Garmin watch? The Fenix 8 is the best Garmin on the market, but be prepared to spend $1,000 (or more). Ultimately, the best Garmin for you is the one that includes all the features you need and excludes those you don’t. You don’t want to pay for things you don’t require. What’s the difference between Forerunner, Venu, and Fenix? Forerunner is the company’s line of running watches. However, as you move up in price, the watches become more focused on triathlons. Venu/Vivoactive represents the smartwatch range, which offers more basic sports tracking. Fenix is the outdoor range, emphasizing durability, battery life, and mapping features. What is the cheapest Garmin watch? If you’re looking solely at price, consider the Forerunner 45 and 55. I want to save money – what are the best Garmin alternatives? Most dedicated sports watches tend to be expensive. The Coros Pace 3 provides excellent value, as does the Suunto Race S and Amazfit T-Rex 3. Don’t overlook a device like the Huawei Watch Fit 3, either. It’s an outstanding sport-focused smartwatch with impressive battery life, even if it may not suit advanced athletes.

Garmin alternatives to consider

If Garmin isn’t floating your boat, check out the following guides listed below. The recommendations vary depending on your requirement, but we’ve highly rated devices like the Coros Pace 3, Suunto Race S, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

This article was first published in July 2015. We update it frequently to reflect the newest Garmin devices, ensuring we’ve tested the latest and greatest devices available to buy.