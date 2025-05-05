Garmin Vivoactive 6 review

The latest Vivoactive provides sporty value with key upgrades The Garmin Vivoactive 6 successfully refreshes the lineup, presenting a compelling and well-rounded sporty smartwatch at an attractive price point. Significant software refinements make it more intuitive to use, while valuable additions like cycling/strength Coach plans and the return of animated workouts enhance its training capabilities. It retains a comfortable design and delivers solid, multi-day battery life. While compromises exist—namely, the older heart rate sensor (no ECG) and the lack of Multi-Band GPS—the Vivoactive 6 offers excellent overall value for everyday fitness enthusiasts.

When Garmin brought the Vivoactive line back in 2023 after a four-year hiatus, it was somewhat of a surprise. Now, 18 months after re-emerging, the release of the Vivoactive 6 shows that the Garmin smartwatch is here to stay.

It remains a budget alternative to the brand’s fancier Venu series and entry-level offerings from Apple and Samsung, and some intriguing updates keep the Vivoactive relevant in a fast-moving smartwatch market. Those changes mainly lie in the software department—an updated version of Garmin’s operating system, along with access to its latest training smarts.

Does it make the Vivoactive 6 a strong update on its predecessor? Does this remain one of the best sporty smartwatches to buy? In short: yes.

Better watches are available for loftier prices, of course, but the value remains strong here; there’s still something for everyone with this stripped-back experience. For more, read our full impressions below.

Price and competition

In Garmin’s extensive line of watches, the Vivoactive 6 is one of the more affordable options. Priced at $299/£279, it sits between the Garmin Forerunner 165 ($249/£249) and the Garmin Venu 3 (from $399/£399), both of which also feature AMOLED displays.

That means the Vivoactive 6 is slightly more expensive than the Vivoactive 5 in some regions, though, in the US, it’s the same.

Outside of the Garmin clan, that sub-$300 price positions the Vivoactive 6 against competitors like the (albeit outgoing) Apple Watch SE 2 (from $219-$249), Google Pixel Watch 3 ($299), and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 ($239).

It’s a watch clearly designed to attract those hesitant about acquiring a smartwatch that may only provide a few days of battery life and possibly lacks the sports tracking capabilities that Garmin watches are known for.

Design and display

Credit: Wareable

If you’re hoping for a radical change in appearance with the Vivoactive 6 compared to the 5, that’s not what you’ll be getting.

It’s essentially the same watch, featuring a single 42mm case option and a vibrant, high-quality 1.2-inch 390 x 390 AMOLED touchscreen display, which is encircled by an aluminum bezel. You still receive two physical buttons and a 20mm quick-release strap, allowing for easy replacement of the standard silicone one with an alternative.

Credit: Wareable

You’re receiving a watch that doesn’t overpower your wrist. Although a larger size would be nice, I found it quite comfortable to wear during exercise, throughout the day, and even to bed.

The Vivoactive 6 is slightly thinner than the 5, with its case size decreasing from 11.1mm to 10.9mm. For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 10 and Galaxy Watch 7 have a thickness of 9.7mm. Does this significantly affect the wearing experience? Not really, but a slimmer design does suggest progress.

Battery life

Similar to the design, the battery life remains unchanged. Garmin is promoting the exact specifications as it did for the Vivoactive 5 and continues to use its classic proprietary charging cable.

With daily use, the battery lasts up to 12 days, but this reduces to five days with the screen constantly on. Additionally, there’s a battery saver mode that extends the usage to 21 days, allowing limited tracking access but resulting in a more simplified watch display and reduced features.

I used it continuously with the screen on for four days. However, when using it without the screen and utilizing features like GPS and music streaming, it lasted nearly a week. I believe reaching up to 12 days is possible, but it would require limiting the use of certain features.

You’ll get anywhere from 17 to 21 hours when using the GPS, depending on how accurate you want that GPS tracking to be. Adding music streaming into the equation reduces that to eight hours.

After an hour of use in the best accuracy mode, the drop was 7%, which indicates a slightly lower GPS battery life. In reality, though, it still feels like a level of battery that will be satisfactory if you’re tracking outdoor activities about 2-3 times a week, along with using all other features available.

Training features

Credit: Wareable

Using the Vivoactive 6 for training is where some of the most significant improvements occur. Garmin Coach has now become a more prominent feature for cyclists and those looking to focus on building strength.

Garmin has adapted its running-focused Coach plans to create an alternative specifically for cyclists aiming to prepare for an event. This feature allows you to send workouts directly to the watch for easy following. Similar to the running version, it simplifies the process of building a training plan, which is especially beneficial for those new to event preparation.

Credit: Wareable

There are now also Garmin’s strength training-focused plans, which create plans based on the equipment you have access to. However, as we discovered, you cannot follow multiple Coach plans at the same time.

We’re glad to see that animated workouts have been brought back after being ditched on the Vivoactive 5. This is another feature that makes the Vivoactive 6 a more accessible smartwatch for those who prefer more general workout time. The strength training plans and muscle heat maps show Garmin is thinking more about this style of training, but the execution highlights that features like automatic rep counting can still be a little hit and miss at times.

More focused plans and training

If you’re more familiar with structured training, some features bring the Vivoactive closer to Garmin’s more performance-focused watches. You can access the advanced interval workout planning mode and glance at metrics like training effect, HRV Status, and suggested recovery times. The numbers in isolation can be tough to figure out. However, if you know what to look for, these additional metrics can be of value.

Credit: Wareable

You also receive daily workout suggestions, mainly for walking. To access non-walking options, which may not be immediately clear on the watch, you’ll need to initiate a Garmin Coach running or cycling plan.

This is the first watch released since Garmin introduced the Connect+ paid option for its Connect companion app. You can try it for 30 days before you have to pay. In exchange for your subscription, you’ll receive improved guidance when following a Garmin Coach plan and AI insights tailored to your activity, which feels like it’s still being developed.

Heart rate accuracy

Credit: Wareable

The Vivoactive 6 does not incorporate Garmin’s newest heart rate sensor technology, continuing to utilize the fourth generation of Garmin’s Elevate optical sensor. This predominantly results in the absence of ECG monitoring, a feature available in the Venu and Fenix watch series.

What this sensor technology does give you is continuous monitoring, features like stress tracking, and the ability to set up abnormal heart rate alerts. Garmin’s watches excel at continuous heart rate monitoring, and I’ve seen nothing to indicate that the Vivoactive 6 is not also well-equipped for that same task. Resting heart rate readings appeared reliable, and spikes in heart rate corresponded with measurements taken from another Garmin and an Apple Watch.

Heart rate tracking compared: Garmin Vivoactive 6 (left) and HR rate monitor (right) | Credit: Wareable

It’s often when it’s time to track heart rate during exercise that accuracy issues become more prevalent.

I’ve been testing the Vivoactive 6 against one of Garmin’s own (very accurate) heart rate monitor chest straps, and it has performed pretty well for most workouts. However, like many other watches, I’d recommend pairing it with an external heart rate monitor for higher intensity workouts. Thankfully, that’s a straightforward task, and it was a breeze pairing it with both Garmin and Polar heart rate chest strap monitors.

GPS accuracy

Credit: Wareable

The Vivoactive 6 utilizes a multi-GNSS sensor setup to track outdoor workouts, which has seen slight improvements over the Vivoactive 5 by adding support for two additional satellite systems.

It’s disappointing that you don’t get Garmin’s more advanced Multi-Band GPS. However, given that this watch isn’t quite aimed at serious athletes (and is more affordable than those that boast the feature), that’s not surprising.

GPS tracking compared: Garmin Vivoactive 6 (blue) and Garmin Forerunner 965 (red) | Credit: Wareable

Regarding GPS performance, I would say it met my expectations. It locks onto a GPS signal quite swiftly.

While the distance tracking aligned reasonably well with Garmin’s Multi-Band watches, the real-time average pace on the Vivoactive 6 often appeared overly optimistic, frequently recording my running speed as significantly faster than I actually was. It tends to correct itself after the workout, oddly. However, in a race situation, I would question the accuracy of that real-time information.

GPS tracking compared: Garmin Vivoactive 6 (blue) and Garmin Forerunner 965 (red) | Credit: Wareable

Without the latest GPS technology onboard, the Vivoactive 6 performs GPS tracking better than most other smartwatches in its price range. It’s also nice to see that some form of route following has now been included, which wasn’t available on the Vivoactive 5.

That allows you to use a back-to-start feature to help find your way home. The GPS performance is supported by indoor tracking and accommodates a variety of sports profiles (including golf), where it has much to offer. I’ve used it for pool swims, indoor rows, and general workouts, and it has absolutely met the challenge.

Sleep and fitness tracking

If you’re relying on the Vivoactive 6 to help you stay active throughout the day and ensure you get adequate sleep, there are definitely some appealing aspects here.

Garmin’s approach to gently nudging you to walk if you’ve been inactive for too long, or to adjusting daily step goals based on your progress, works really well. That data is easily viewable from the watch face and the activity tracking widget, though it is a bit more involved on the Garmin Connect app. Daily step count totals were nicely in line with similar tracking from another Garmin, the Oura Ring 4 and the RingConn Gen 2 Air smart rings.

Credit: Wareable

That gentle nudging extends to waking you up in the morning, as a new smart alarm mode has been added. While this isn’t exactly a groundbreaking feature for smartwatches, it makes the Vivoactive 6 feel a bit more like the Fitbits of old, and it is a nice addition to our morning routine, along with checking those handy Morning Report summaries.

While you sleep, it captures much of the sleep data we’ve seen before. You’ll be scored on your sleep, see insights from a Sleep Coach, receive a breakdown of sleep stages, and be able to view metrics like resting heart rate, respiration rate, and overnight HRV.

All metrics that provide a clearer understanding of your sleep quality and recovery. Garmin has also introduced its new focus modes, which ensure you don’t receive excessive notifications on your watch when you’re ready to drift off.

Sleep tracking compared: Garmin Vivoactive 6 (left and centre) and RingConn Gen 2 (right) | Credit: Wareable

How accurate was the sleep data?

Sleep tracking data accuracy was generally good, particularly in Garmin terms. However, it still occasionally tends to overreport sleep duration. Most days, it provided similar sleep durations and scores as two other trackers, including the Oura Ring 4.

Light and REM sleep stage data tended to be similar, while deep sleep usually registered shorter on the Garmin. As for presenting all that information in a condensed and glanceable manner, the daily morning reports help achieve that. While the app offers more detailed data, it can be somewhat overwhelming, making it tougher to fully absorb.

Smart features and OS

Credit: Wareable

Although the smartwatch features available haven’t increased in number, what unites them has, making the experience of interacting with the Vivoactive 6 better than with the 5.

As Garmin has transitioned to AMOLED for its watches and emphasized touchscreens over buttons, it needed to re-evaluate its software strategy. This shift occurred with the Vivoactive 5, where some interface aspects were sometimes unintuitive.

With the Vivoactive 6, the interface and navigation around the watch simply work better and feel more developed this time. It integrates smartwatch and sports tracking menus on one screen while retaining features like Garmin’s widget stream. Adding an app shortcut button enhances the smartwatch experience while also maintaining a distinct Garmin feel.

Increasing storage from 4GB to 8GB allows for additional space to install more apps and data fields from the Connect IQ store, which can be accessed directly on the watch. It also allows for music syncing, including from third-party apps like Spotify.

Viewing notifications is a pleasant experience, especially for Android users, as it pulls through images and allows you to respond to notifications as well. Garmin Pay remains useful if you are with one of the compatible banks that supports it, though it still doesn’t feel as smooth as using similar features on an Apple Watch or Wear OS smartwatch.

So, while the Vivoactive 6 doesn’t offer the new voice-enabled features on the Venu and the Fenix 8 series, this is still a very good smartwatch experience overall.