Best Garmin Connect IQ apps: 24 essential downloads to make your watch better

Discover how Connect IQ works and the best Garmin apps and integrations to try.

Almost everything you could ever need from your Garmin watch is accessible from the moment you take it out of the box—and, for anything else, there’s the brand’s Connect IQ Store.

What started as a few fiddly integrations has now evolved into a comprehensive library of third-party add-ons and watch faces, meaning your Garmin’s full potential is waiting to be unlocked.

However, despite improvements in the last few years, scouring the Garmin Connect IQ app for top downloads can still be a bit of a chore. The process isn’t as clean as with the Apple Watch’s App Store or the Wear OS Play Store, so we’ve built this guide to help you quickly discover the best apps.

Which Garmin watches support Connect IQ?

Garmin does a much better job than we can at telling you whether your watch is compatible with the Connect IQ Store. We recommend this support page to check if you’re unsure.

We will say, though, that the list is now very comprehensive. You’re almost certainly covered if you have a modern Garmin watch—one released in the last few years.

Even if your Garmin watch works with the Connect IQ Store, you’ll still need to check each download’s supported devices. We’ve tried to avoid sparsely supported apps in this guide, as many fringe options aren’t updated regularly.

In contrast to heavyweight options (like Spotify or Komoot) that are constantly being worked on, others may only work with older generations.

What can you download on Garmin Connect?

Unlike other smartwatch app stores, Garmin Connect IQ is more of a hub of extensions—akin to one you might be used to with a web browser.

The in-house team at Garmin produces some, but most are community options. Most downloads will be free, but a growing number also require payment (or an existing subscription) for access or extra features.

Below are the categories you can expect to find on the Connect IQ Store.

Apps

Apps in the Garmin Connect IQ world are downloaded and stored on your watch as you would an app for your phone. You can download as many apps as your device will store and will generally live in the ‘Activities’ section of the watch alongside your favorite sports profiles.

Watch faces

We have a separate guide if you’re looking for our favorite Garmin watch faces – and another guide for instructions on creating a Garmin face using your own photo – but mountains of options are available on the Connect IQ Store (with some being much better than others).

Widgets

Generally requiring a connection to your phone, widgets in Garmin’s world are effectively applets that live in the big list you can scroll through from the watch face.

Garmin calls this the Widget Loop. Some pre-installed add-ons are hidden by default on some watches (like the Race Widget or Sleep Widget), but others (like from third parties) can be found on the Connect IQ Store.

Data fields

Data fields are the sections displayed on the face of your Garmin during workouts.

We have a complete guide on how to customize Garmin’s default data fields, but you can also install these from the Connect IQ Store if you want a bit of third-party flavor. This is primarily good for niche sports, we’d say.

How to get set up with Garmin Connect IQ (iOS/Android)

With your Garmin paired to your phone, simply download the Connect IQ Store app (via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store) and launch it.

Once you’ve logged in with your Garmin Connect credentials, your connected device should appear in the top right corner of the app to indicate that the two are paired.

Now, you can scroll through the app store to find what you’re looking for, hit download and it should sync over to your device.

Manage Garmin Connect IQ downloads from your computer

If you don’t want to access the Connect IQ Store from an iOS or Android device, you can also do so from a computer with Garmin Express installed. Once you fire it up, you’ll see menus for watch faces, apps, data fields, and widgets.

Hitting the ‘Manage’ option lets you see what’s already installed, check how much space you have left on the device, and manage your downloads onto and off the watch.

Best apps, widgets, and data fields on Garmin Connect IQ

Credit: Wareable

To save you sifting through the less-good options on Garmin’s store, we’ve compiled this list of the integrations actually worth your time. Remember, not all are compatible with every device.

1. Spotify (app)

The official Spotify app is our favorite download on the Connect IQ Store, allowing you to sync playlists from the streaming service directly to the watch.

This offline support also extends to podcasts. As long as you’re connected to your phone during the download phase, new episodes (and music playlist updates) will automatically populate.

You’ll also need to connect Bluetooth headphones to your Garmin for playback to work – even if your watch has a built-in speaker.

2. Komoot (app)

The Komoot app lets you find and navigate your planned tours and shows navigation, surface and elevation profiles, and your saved collections, all from your Garmin.

You’ll need a Komoot subscription for all features, and it did have a habit of crashing during our testing time, but it’s a no-brainer option if you’re embedded in the Komoot world.

3. Strava Relative Effort (app)

This widget uses the Garmin heart rate monitor to show the Strava Relative Effort insight in real-time. This shows your fitness level and the intensity of your workout to show how hard you worked. A niche one, but great for Strava power users.

4. Garmin Connect Challenges (widget)

If you’re a sucker for Garmin Connect challenges, this widget shows the one you’re currently participating in. See your active challenge standings with just a glance.

5. Maps4Garmin (app)

Free mapping app for all Garmin smartwatches, so you don’t miss out if you haven’t got the TOPO maps from the brand’s more outdoor watches. The mapping is essential, but free except for the live weather radar feature. However, it does require your smartphone to be nearby.

6. YouTube Music

Only arriving in 2024, YouTube Music on Garmin has been long overdue for those who class it as their preferred streaming service.

To download playlists or podcasts for offline listening, a YouTube Premium subscription is necessary. There are also some software issues, such as Bluetooth dropout and slow download speeds, that should be addressed in future updates. Nonetheless, this integration has a lot of potential.

Credit: Wareable

7. RunSafe+ (app)

This is a nice alternative app for runners and walkers, offering niche tracking profiles such as stroller running, cross country, and even pool running.

It offers a rich array of data fields to glance over during your session and neat features like adding transitions for multiple leg activities and race estimations for any distance. You’ll need to pay for it, but you can try it before deciding to part with your money.

8. Strength Training+

Garmin’s native support for strength training is improving, with the Fenix 8/Enduro 3 now featuring personalized plans, but this app is a great alternative for those who don’t have one of the latest devices.

Strength Training+ can deliver ‘Weight Adjustable’ calorie calculations based on your gym workouts, which can then be posted to the Garmin Connect companion app.

These calculations are established on a formula from the Journal of Sports Sciences, so should serve up reliable data to represent how hard you’ve worked.

To use it, you’ll need to pay $3 for the ability to try it first for free for 10 minutes.

9. Stryd Workout (app)

The makers of the wearable running power meter have built an app that helps you build training sessions focused on the metric. If you’re already up to speed with power-based training, the brand still offers the Stryd Zones data fields (which you can download here).

If you need more guidance on the concept, you’ll want the Workout app, which also plays nicely with third-party training platforms.

10. Trail Run Multi (data field)

If you like getting off-road, you can squeeze all your key metrics into one screen to save you from swiping through them during workouts.

It’ll save you the job of doing it in Garmin’s settings and put metrics like elevation and ascent/descent data alongside your core running metrics.

11. Ski/Snowboard Tracker (app)

When you’re on the piste, this dedicated app for snow sports lovers dishes out session metrics, including distance, speed, and ascent. It can also guide you back home when you’ve had enough of the skiing or boarding action for the day.

You’ll need to play around to get the best out of its new mapping features, but it’s essential for skiers and snowboarders. The only downside is that it won’t work for indoor skiing/boarding.

12. Heart Rate Zone Pie Chart and Recorder (app)

We think Garmin’s heart rate zone data fields are incredibly customizable, but this third-party option allows you to view it in more color.

Your current zone will flash on the screen, and six additional screens show your data. It’s a neat alternative for those who at-a-glance HR information – just be sure to check compatibility.

13. Beep Test (app)

Remember this one from school? With this download, you can put yourself through the agony of a beep/bleep test, setting up your watch to create a 20-meter shuttle run. Double-check compatibility with newer models, as updates can sometimes be a little slow to roll out.

14. 7-Minute Workout

For HIIT lovers, 7-Minute Workout offers a series of heart-pumping exercises, including jumping jacks and push-ups. Rest times and real-time heart rate data will also be viewable during sessions.

The UI looks great and is an integration that helps you mix up that training when you’re struggling to put aside time.

15. dwMap (app)

This app allows cyclists, runners, and hikers to see routes, current position, and a breadcrumbs trail on their watch.

You’ll need to go to the dwMap web page to set up routes, then sync it to the watch before you go out exploring.

Credit: Wareable

16. Amazon Music (app)

Like YouTube, Amazon was a little late to the party concerning Garmin integration. Fortunately, the early problems have been resolved since the integration launched in 2023.

We have a complete guide to the cans and can’ts of Amazon Music on Garmin, but, like with other streaming services, it’s essentially a must-download if you have a premium subscription.

17. Swimming App Professional (app)

If Garmin’s swimming support disappoints, this app is among the best in the Connect IQ Store.

It’s built for open-water swimming, displaying key metrics like speed, pace, and distance, and offers customizable data fields.

You can display heart rate data when your watch is paired with an external sensor for accurate HR data in water.

18. Deezer

Deezer isn’t our preferred streaming service, yet it was one of the first to let users link their accounts with Garmin for offline listening. As with others, you’ll need a paid subscription to access all the best features, but it’s an absolute must-have if that’s the case.

19. SwimSports+

Another strong option for swimmers, particularly for open water lovers, this app offers an alternative way to track your time in the water. It features eight different profiles, offers five different lap methods, and puts plenty of metrics on view during your swim.

There’s also the promise of a quick detect rest mode to let you know when you’ve taken a breather during your interval sessions. It’s a paid option, with a small trial on offer to see what it’s made of.

Download the SwimSports+ Connect IQ app

20. Public Transport (app)

Another useful one for when you’re out and about, this travel app sends requests to Google to find a route to somewhere you need to be without you having to reach for your phone.

If your watch is paired to your phone to handle the route request, you can follow directions offline.

You can also set it up to save current locations or new addresses to make it quicker and easier to get some travel assistance.

21. Toothbrush Timer (app)

An app for tracking your brushing time in the morning and at night. The timer is set for the two minutes dentists recommend for effective teeth cleaning, highlighting focus areas.

It’ll also send a slight vibration to tell you when to move on from those awkward bits at the back.

22. Women’s Health Tracking (app)

This Garmin-developed Connect IQ app shows women’s health tracking data from Garmin Connect. This is preloaded onto some watches, but not all.

Once on your wrist, you can view the day of your cycle, the entire length of your cycle, and log symptoms.

Credit: Wareable

23. Beer Earned Plus (data field)

This data field won us over. It indicates the number of beer bottles you can enjoy post-workout; it’s essential for anyone who works out to savor life’s pleasures.

24. Parkrun Barcode (widget)

This one is region-specific but an absolute lifesaver. Instead of printing out your Parkrun ID like a chump, you can slot it straight onto the Garmin Widget Loop.

The integration displays your Parkrun ID, barcode for scanning, and ICE emergency information for any issues on your 5k.

If your Garmin doesn’t support widgets, a watch face version is available here, and another integration (from the same developer) allows you to access results.