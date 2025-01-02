Best heart rate monitors 2025 – and how to pick between a chest strap and watch

The best heart rate monitors provide the best accuracy — but also comfort and convenience.

Choosing the best heart rate monitors isn’t just about accuracy, which is improving with each passing year. It’s also a question of comfort, with the best HRMs able to sit in different positions on the body.

For women, the top options often have to work well with a sports bra. Yet, as ever, the best heart rate monitor for you depends on your goal. For those who want the most accurate readings during exercise, our testing still leads us to recommend the Garmin HRM-Pro Plus chest strap.

For more convenient tracking, the Apple Watch Series 10 or Google Pixel Watch 3 smartwatches are also solid workout HR monitors – and offer versatility in using their tech to inform health features.

Dedicated sports watches and wearables are also good options. Our favorites are Garmin watches featuring the company’s latest optical tech, such as the Garmin Fenix 8, and the Whoop 4.0.

Below, we’ll show our working out and explain the pros and cons of all these HR tracking devices – and also dive into what you need to know about tracking your heart with a wearable.

How we test heart rate monitors

A heart rate monitor is only worthwhile if it can capture accurate data consistently. And as we often show in our in-depth reviews, many still aren’t.

Through our testing, we’ve been able to weed out the lesser devices and highlight only the very best in this buyer’s guide.

However, it can take plenty of time to ascertain whether a chest strap, watch or armband is accurate.

That’s why we perform long-term tests for features powered by heart monitoring – analyzing our trends to spot any anomalies – and also test against multiple devices if we’re gauging real-time heart rate metrics.

This process is ongoing, as we update this guide frequently to ensure our picks accurately reflect the current market.

Read more about how we test and review at Wareable

Garmin HRM-Pro Plus

Wareable

Key considerations

Body position: Chest

Chest Sensor tech: ECG

ECG Connectivity: Dual-band ANT+ / Bluetooth

Dual-band ANT+ / Bluetooth Phone compatibility: iOS and Android

The Garmin HRM-Pro Plus is our top recommendation if you require a heart rate monitor for exercise.

Like the older HRM Pro, it uses an ECG-style sensor and offers a superb lockdown fit (unless you’re in a pool). However, Garmin has changed the main compartment’s design so you no longer need a screwdriver to swap out the coin cell battery.

Generally, you can expect around a year of battery life from a Garmin chest strap like this. We’ve been using our test unit for around 13 months and the battery level is still showing as ‘OK’ – so we’re on track there.

The only sore spot using this chest strap is washing it – and we think Garmin perhaps didn’t go far enough with the design changes here.

Unlike the Polar H10 (below), the battery compartment can’t be removed from the strap and chucked into the washing machine. If you’re a frequent swimmer or prefer Polar’s apps to Garmin Connect, it’s one to consider.

Still, we’ve used the HRM-Pro Plus on more rainy runs and sweaty Zwift sessions than we can count and have yet to clean anything other than the sensors. There’s been no change of odor and no signs of degradation.

This isn’t the most hygienic practice, and, to be clear, we’re not sure it would translate well to every user. Plenty on Garmin forums and elsewhere complain about quickly burning through their straps.

But, for us, the tight integration with its range of sports watches – the most rounded and best-performing on the market – and unique features like Running Dynamics form analysis are huge. Bluetooth and ANT+ support also means it can connect with other devices seamlessly.

For indoor runners, the HRM-Pro Plus will also track pace and distance. If you participate in team sports, it can track additional metrics like steps, intensity minutes, and all-day heart rate data, too. It’s a great all-rounder.

Polar H10

Polar

Key considerations

Body position: Chest

Chest Sensor tech: ECG

ECG Connectivity: Dual-band ANT+ / Bluetooth

Dual-band ANT+ / Bluetooth Phone compatibility: iOS and Android

If you’re an exerciser who cares about accuracy, the Polar H10 chest strap is another gold-standard, super-reliable option based on our testing.

The iOS and Android-friendly strap boasts Bluetooth and ANT+, so you can pair it to a host of devices and third-party apps – including even Garmin sports watches, if you like.

It also introduces a modified design (and a loftier price) over its predecessor, the Polar H9, adding silicon friction dots to help keep the strap in place. Plus, we’ve found it’s a bit more comfortable to wear.

As mentioned above, the battery compartment can also be removed, meaning the strap can be included in washing machine cycles. This makes it a great option for those likely to get it wet via sweat or swimming.

We’ve used it many times against the latest fitness trackers and smartwatches that have landed at Wareable HQ, mainly throwing data into Strava and the Polar Beat app, which is built for heart rate-based training.

It’s still a chest strap we return to and can confidently say delivers the goods.

Apple Watch Series 10

Apple Watch Series 10 SmartStack | Credit: Wareable

Key considerations

Body position: Wrist

Wrist Sensors: Optical, electrical heart rate sensor, temperature sensor

Optical, electrical heart rate sensor, temperature sensor Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Phone compatibility: iOS

Whether used for exercise tracking or health monitoring, the Apple Watch Series 10 is the most complete heart monitor available for iPhone users.

We’ve put the latest model through the same rigorous testing in workouts. And, like its predecessors and its Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch SE siblings, it consistently proves to be one of the most accurate optical heart rate sensors on test.

In terms of final figures and latency, it performs well alongside dedicated sports watches – even during the likes of interval training. Though, naturally, be aware it won’t give you the same real-time reliability as a chest strap.

Data is viewable inside Apple’s Workout app, but the benefit of having a strong collection of third-party apps means you can also view that data in places like Strava and Runkeeper.

Wearing the Series 10 helps flood Apple Health with data, too. Heart rate variability, VO2 Max, resting heart rate, and walking average HR can all be viewed as trends across the last day, week, month, or year, and this data can also be exported to a PDF to be shared with medical professionals.

There’s even more, as well. The device’s ECG App harnesses the electrical heart rate sensor in the Digital Crown to take electrocardiograms and check for heart issues like atrial fibrillation, and the temperature sensor works in conjunction with the optical heart sensor to provide cycle tracking for women.

It’s an outstanding all-rounder that’s as good for those conscious of their heart health as it is for those serious about tracking exercise.

Our full Apple Watch Series 10 review

Garmin Fenix 8

Credit: Wareable

Key considerations

Body position: Wrist

Wrist Sensors: Optical, ECG, SpO2

Optical, ECG, SpO2 External HR monitor pairing: Yes

Yes Phone compatibility: iOS and Android

All of Garmin’s watches offer broadly solid heart rate monitoring accuracy, though the Fenix 8’s vast array of features and new-gen Elevate Gen 5 sensor ensures it slightly edges those siblings.

It doesn’t offer the best blend of features, affordability, and design for most people – that’s reserved for something like the Forerunner 265 – but the accuracy is as good as we’ve ever tested in a sports watch.

It comes in three size options (42mm, 47mm, and 51mm), and, during over 100 tests against other watches and a chest strap, it’s the most consistently in line with the latter.

We still think Garmin’s Elevate technology (across the board) has a very slight tendency to overreport maximum heart rate figures during workouts, but the fact remains that the Fenix 8 (and the Fenix 7 Pro, Epix Pro, and Venu 3 – the only other Garmin devices with the latest Elevate sensor) is at the peak of monitoring from the wrist.

You also have the option to pair up an external HR sensor if you’re not quite satisfied with the level of accuracy on offer. That optical HR accuracy is crucial outside of tracked exercise, too, as it powers a lot of useful insights. Runners and cyclists can benefit from Garmin’s in-depth and intuitive metrics the most, though things are getting better for swimming (with the Fenix 8 also including new dive smarts) and other sports.

HRV Status is one of the most helpful, giving you an at-a-glance view into your heart rate variability trends with plenty of context. Yet, this only scratches the surface of how heart rate data feeds into Garmin Connect.

Also present are the likes of resting heart rate, Body Battery, VO2 Max, Training Status, stress tracking, calorie burn, respiration tracking, sleep monitoring, and more.

It’s comprehensive, making the Fenix 8 a great pick for those who want the top training-focused heart rate monitoring experience.

Our full Garmin Fenix 8 review

Google Pixel Watch 3

Credit: Wareable

Key considerations

Body position: Wrist

Wrist Sensors: Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, ECG, SpO2, EDA, skin temperature

Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, ECG, SpO2, EDA, skin temperature Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Phone compatibility: Android

Heart rate accuracy has always been a strong point of Google’s smartwatch series, and the Pixel Watch 3 promises improved algorithms when measuring running.

Both 41/45mm versions use the same multi-path optical heart sensor that was retooled for the Pixel Watch 2, yet, despite Google’s claims of improved accuracy, we found it performed very similarly to that last-gen watch in our testing.

That’s no bad thing, though – it was already among the best for responding to changes in heart rate and performing similarly to a chest strap, and that’s not changed for the Pixel Watch 3,

We’ve been impressed each time we’ve tested it, and the Fitbit tracking experience has been bolstered for the third-gen watch to include essential metrics for serious trainers, Cardio Load and Daily Readiness.

They’ve been added to an already comprehensive heart tracking package: heart rate variability, resting heart rate, ECG, body responses (stress tracking), sleeping heart rate, and much more that debuted with the original.

The Pixel Watch 3 still doesn’t get close to something like a Garmin in training and additional sports insights. Yet, the stellar heart features make it a top wellness device – and that accuracy ensures it places as the best for Android users who want reliable information.

The only downside from a heart monitoring perspective is that you’ll need to subscribe to Fitbit Premium to get the most out of it, even if elements like the Daily Readiness Score have now appeared from behind this paywall.

Check our full Google Pixel Watch 3 review

Whoop Strap 4.0

Wareable

Key considerations

Body position: Wrist, bicep, various Whoop Body locations

Wrist, bicep, various Whoop Body locations Sensor: Optical

Optical Connectivity: Bluetooth

Bluetooth Phone compatibility: iOS and Android

The Whoop 4.0 is the most versatile heart rate monitor on the market.

Designed to live on your wrist by default, the Whoop Body range of clothing also allows it to be worn on the hip by securing it in the waistband of shorts, the ribs via a sports bra, or the upper arm through a dedicated sleeve. New collections are also being added all the time – meaning you’re not limited in placement here.

After testing different Whoop Body garments and different straps over the past few years, we’ve found the company’s bicep band helped provide the best accuracy. The traditional wrist position proves pretty inconsistent in any activity tracking, so keep the potential additional cost of straps or Whoop Body clothing in mind if you prioritize tip-top accuracy.

Elsewhere, the fact that there’s no display means that wearing Whoop 4.0 is almost always unobtrusive – and means you can wear a watch (or smartwatch) on the other wrist without looking like too much of a square.

The tracker also adds weekly and monthly reports on your fitness, recovery, sleep, and health – and there’s an excellent Health Monitor, which uses a traffic light system to keep tabs on your breathing rate, resting heart rate, and body temperature, to alert you when something is out of whack. We used it through a bout of COVID-19 and to monitor mild illness, and it’s certainly on point.

There are downsides, though. Whoop relies heavily on heart rate accuracy to power its entire platform, focusing mainly on recovery, activity strain, and sleep. And if this data has a bad day – and it very much can if you track solely from the wrist – it skews the whole picture.

The only other major thing to note is the cost. Despite Whoop lowering prices last year, it’s still expensive.

The Whoop Strap 4.0 is free, but you’ll have to pay either a monthly subscription (for a minimum of 12 months) or shell out upfront for a 12-month or 24-month term.

The best value option is the 24-month term, which sees you pay $399 / £384. Signing up for a 12-month will cost $239 / £229 upfront, meanwhile. Or, you can pay $30 / £27 for each month.

Read our Whoop 4.0 review

Choosing a heart rate monitor: What to consider

Wareable

As we alluded to earlier, understanding what you want from a heart rate monitor is paramount when finding the best fit for your needs.

Chest strap vs. heart rate monitor watch

Whether you choose a chest strap or a watch to measure your heart rate is a case of accuracy vs. practicality.

Chest straps are chiefly designed to aid exercisers who want the most accurate readings. As we explain in our picks below, this type of heart rate monitor can respond more quickly to your heart rate’s changes than the optical sensors found in watch and fitness tracker monitors.

While the latency and accuracy in watches are often weaker than a chest strap, they offer superior comfort, convenience, and features. These devices are designed to monitor you all day and come packed with features other than just simple BPM monitoring for workouts.

Heart rate accuracy in watches

When you start ramping up the intensity – performing rounds of functional fitness movements or interval training during running or cycling – optical sensors in fitness trackers or watches struggle to cope with the rapid rises and falls in heart rate.

Generally, the averaged-out data won’t be too far from a chest strap in the best options (seen below), but you’ll still face latency issues in real-time.

They can also be flummoxed by the movement of the wrist during exercises – ones such as press-ups, burpees, or Olympic lifting – as the skin contracts and tightens, making it harder for the sensor to do its job.

Dark skin and tattoos can also affect accuracy, as skin tone can affect the light reflection. Sadly, not enough work has been done across the board to overcome accuracy issues because of ethnicity, so, if you have dark skin and want the very best data from your workouts, we recommend a chest strap for workouts.

On the other hand, chest straps use electrocardiogram (EKG) sensors that are more accurate and – given their position close to your heart – more responsive to rises and falls. The steady position on your chest makes the data less noisy.

Types of data that heart rate trackers can capture

A heart rate monitor will track your BPM during workouts, and that data needs to be accurate if you’re using it to train within zones. A small discrepancy could have you training in the wrong zone, and this can negatively affect your training.

However, the quality of analysis of that data after your workout (such as VO2 Max estimates) is down to the platform you’re using to track your workout.

But heart rate monitors can be useful outside of the gym. They will track your bpm 24/7, and analyze resting heart rate, readiness, sleep, and stress. So, choosing a more generic device that can offer a more rounded look at your health can also be appealing.

Remember that you can double up

The benefit of ANT+ and Bluetooth technology (present in some devices) means you can get the best of both worlds if accuracy is your top priority.

For example, we use a sports watch’s optical heart rate sensor for most activities due to its versatility and ease of use. If we’re in the gym lifting weights, or simply hopping on the bike for a quick warm-up or warm-down spin, the accuracy is more than good enough.

However, where wrist-based options typically struggle – such as in the swimming pool or running workouts where we want to keep a consistent eye on our HR – we instead connect a chest strap to our watch.