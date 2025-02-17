Spotify on Garmin: How to add music for offline listening and more

Everything you need to know about Garmin's Spotify integration.

Unlocking Spotify on your Garmin watch is an excellent way to listen to music and podcasts while exercising, and there’s now a wide variety of devices that support the streaming app.

This guide covers everything you need to know about downloading Spotify from Garmin Connect IQ, adding playlists for offline listening, and watch compatibility.

We’ve also explained some common issues with the app and how to fix them.

Which Garmin watches support Spotify?

Credit: Wareable

If your Garmin watch was released after 2018, there’s a good chance it supports the Spotify app, since that was when the integration was first introduced.

Advertisement

Spotify is available on the following Garmin models, among plenty of older models listed on Connect IQ:

Requirements for Spotify on Garmin

Compatible Garmin model (see above)

50% charge or more

Spotify Premium subscription

The Spotify app installed on your iOS/Android device

An established Wi-Fi connection on your Garmin (for downloads)

How to download Spotify on Garmin

Credit: Wareable

Below, we’ll cover the steps required to download Spotify to your watch and get started.

For tips on adding music or podcasts, skip to the next section.

Advertisement

1. Get everything updated

Before you get started, you’ll need to ensure everything is up to date. This part can take longer than anything else, in our experience.

Hook your compatible watch to the Garmin Connect mobile app or your PC/Mac to Garmin Express (this might also need updating).

Then, when that’s done and you’re updated, you’re good to move on.

You can read our guide on how to update your Garmin watch for more details.

2. Download Spotify from Garmin Connect IQ

Spotify is an app within the Garmin Connect IQ ecosystem, which you can find via the smartphone app.

First, open Garmin Connect then hit the ‘More’ tab and scroll down to ‘Connect IQ Store’.

Advertisement

Select your device, and then use the search bar to find Spotify. Press download and sync your Garmin watch.

3. Find the Garmin Spotify app

Wareable

You should receive a notification on your Garmin watch saying a new music provider has been added.

To open and select it, press and hold the ‘Down’ button (positioned at 7 o’clock) for a couple of seconds.

On some models, this will also take you straight to the app, once everything is set up.

4. Add your login credentials

Wareable

Advertisement

On the watch, scroll through the Spotify app and it will tell you to sign in using your Garmin Connect smartphone app.

And, handily, a notification will appear on your smartphone so you can jump straight to the sign-in page. Log in with your credentials, and the apps will be connected.

Now head back to the Spotify app on the watch and see all your playlists. You can now choose one.

5. Connect to Wi-Fi

If your watch isn’t connected to Wi-Fi, you must now connect it.

The process isn’t actually that painful. Choose your network and use the on-screen keyboard to type in the password. You can now successfully choose a playlist to sync.

If you’re struggling here, read our guide on how to connect your Garmin watch to Wi-Fi.

Advertisement

6. Connect headphones and get running

Wareable

Just like that, you’re done. The last bit you’ll need is to connect a pair of Bluetooth headphones. That’s simple, too.

Just choose your ideal beats from the Spotify app on the watch and you’ll be prompted to add headphones.

Put your Bluetooth buds in pairing mode and let the watch find them – when they pair, it’s time to run.

Using the app: Adding and deleting downloads

Credit: Wareable

Whether you want to add new playlists, edit your downloads, or continually update rolling playlists like Discover Weekly or On Repeat, you’ll need to navigate the Spotify app for Garmin.

Advertisement

You can access all these features directly from the watch. The simplest method is to press and hold the ‘Down’ button for a few seconds. Depending on your model, this action will take you straight to Spotify. From here, you should be met with your downloads and a set of options.

The app relies on connection to your Spotify account via Wi-Fi, so prepare everything you want to port over to your watch on your phone or computer prior.

Download a new playlist or podcast episode

Tap ‘Add music & podcasts’ to begin syncing content for offline playback.

You can choose from ‘Made for you’, ‘Workouts’, ‘Podcasts’, ‘Playlists’, or ‘Recently Played’.

Once you continue tapping through using the touchscreen or the ‘Start/Stop’ button, you should see the syncing screen above.

Update your downloads

This is an option we employ frequently, as it ensures those rolling Spotify playlists can easily be updated and match up with what you’ll get on your phone, rather than being stuck showing what you initially downloaded.

Advertisement

Tapping ‘Update downloads’ should automatically see your watch search for a Wi-Fi connection and begin the syncing process.

This also happens automatically when you charge your Garmin watch (and are connected to Wi-Fi), if you’re feeling lazy and don’t want to do it while it’s on the wrist.

Credit: Wareable

Clear space and delete downloads

We rely on the Fenix 8 as our primary device, largely because of its vast music storage capacity, which most other models lack.

Currently, there is no option to delete downloads automatically (such as removing podcast episodes after you’ve listened), so your best alternative is to do this through the ‘Edit downloads’ tab.

This process can be quite manual and time-consuming, so we aim to do it as often as possible to avoid manually removing numerous downloads at once.

Advertisement

Apple AirPods disconnecting during Garmin Spotify offline playback

An issue that plagued us for about a year related to the Bluetooth connection during offline playback. If we engaged with the Spotify app during a workout—such as skipping a song, changing playlists/podcasts, or pausing playback—our Apple AirPods Pro 2 would disconnect.

At best, they would remain connected but face considerable interference. A quick search through Garmin’s forum suggests we’re not the only ones who have encountered this.

The only fix we found – while literally being on the run – was to disconnect our AirPods and reconnect. And, then, of course, we would avoid engaging with the Spotify app.

However, we’ve also discovered that deleting and reinstalling the Spotify app on our Garmin has been a long-term solution. Hard resetting the device can also be effective, but this is a more drastic measure.

More Garmin how-to guides: