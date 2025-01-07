Garmin Instinct 3 (and Instinct E) hands on review

CES 2025: Garmin unveiled its new Instinct 3 range at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, giving its outdoor watch a significant overhaul.

We had the chance to get hands-on with the devices and gain a more complete overview of the changes.

The Instinct 3 now comes in multiple versions but, unlike the Instinct 2, keeps the same simple naming convention, rather than using names like Instinct 2/2X/2X Solar.

The Garmin Instinct 3 comes in these configurations

Instinct 3 AMOLED in 45mm and 50mm

Instinct 3 Solar (with MIP display) in 45mm and 50mm

Instinct E in 40mm and 45mm

The Instinct 3 AMOLED is a major design upgrade from the previous generation, featuring bold new colors. A notable addition is a metal ring that provides extra military-grade protection around the bezel.

The screen is a single AMOLED panel, which is touchscreen-enabled. It’s bright, colorful, and transforms the Instinct brand into something far more premium.

I always felt that the Instinct range was a cheaper, fun, Casio G-SHOCK competitor — and that’s still true for the Instinct E (more on that shortly). However, the Instinct 3 feels much more like a pared-down Fenix 8.

It includes most of Garmin’s training metrics and analytics, along with wellness features such as Body Battery and stress tracking, Garmin Pay, and Garmin Messenger. You can also choose the larger 50mm size if you prefer a bigger watch — I tested the 45mm, as shown in the pictures.

Garmin Instinct 3 solar | Credit: Wareable

Those who loved the small inset display will be glad to know it’s virtually replicated on the AMOLED display. It retains most of the functionality, such as showing turn-by-turn navigation directions and helpful iconography when navigating menus. However, a digital advantage is that when the inset screen isn’t useful, the UI can make it disappear, offering more screen real estate for other features.

The MIP version retains this display exactly as it was on the Instinct 2. Aside from the new colors and the addition of the flashlight, it’s essentially a visual upgrade from the previous generation.

Garmin Instinct E

Garmin Instinct E | Credit: Wareable

As with the Fenix 8 range, Garmin has introduced a lower-priced Instinct E. True to form, Garmin hasn’t focused too much attention on the Instinct E lest it distract from the main announcement — it wasn’t even mentioned in the press release.

The Instinct E is a stripped-back version. It lacks the metal reinforcement, making it noticeably lighter and less robust. It also uses the MIP display without solar capabilities.

Similar to the Fenix E, the Instinct E omits advanced fitness analytics like Training Load/Effect but retains features such as turn-by-turn navigation using GPX breadcrumbs, VO2 Max, and basic wellness tools like Body Battery.

Garmin Instinct E

Unlike the $799 Fenix E, the Instinct E is priced at just $299 — an excellent entry-level price for a decent Garmin watch. It’s clearly aimed at those considering a G-SHOCK for outdoor use. As an alternative, it offers extensive Garmin sports tracking, GPS functionality, and fitness tracking.

However, it faces one challenge that also affects the Fenix E. When you can buy a fully featured Instinct 2 for the same or less than an Instinct E — and gain all the training analytics of the top-spec Instinct 3 — why would you choose the E?

Wareable says:

We’ve always been advocates of the Instinct range, which remains a hugely under-appreciated part of Garmin’s lineup. With its advanced fitness analytics and now an AMOLED screen, it’s an excellent Fenix alternative that doesn’t break the bank.

The Instinct E is an intriguing addition, offering an attractive entry point for new users. However, we believe older generations like the Instinct 2 or even the Forerunner 265 provide much better value for money.