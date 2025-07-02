The Apple Watch SE 2 is almost a third off today

Looking for a great value Apple Watch that doesn’t drain your bank account? The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the one to buy.

Even though the Apple Watch Series 10 is our top-recommended and the best Apple Watch for most people, we wouldn’t blame anyone for opting for the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) instead, particularly at this reduced price.

As a reminder, this is the smartwatch at the entry-level point of Apple’s wearable lineup. Yet, with everything included, it offers tremendous value for those just getting started with smartwatches—or those who want a more feature-rich wearable than what’s included with the likes of budget-friendly Fitbit devices.

For just $169, that’s a huge $80 saving compared to the original $249 asking price. With what you’re getting for the price, you’d be hard pressed to find a better value smartwatch on the market.

32% off The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) GPS has almost a third off today At just $169, you're saving a hefty $80 off the original $249 price tag. For what it offers at this price, it's tough to find a better-value smartwatch right now. Amazon was 249 now $169 View Deal

If you’re making the jump from a fitness tracker and opting for the Apple Watch SE 2, it’s worth mentioning that you’ll have no shortage of choice when it comes to a case/strap combination that suits you.

Advertisement

The one that’s been provided as part of this deal has the Starlight Aluminum Case paired with the Lake Green Sport Loop, which is easily one of the more stylish and eye-catching combinations available.

Reasons to choose the Apple Watch SE 2

The Apple Watch SE 2—which we gave 4/5 stars in our original review—is best suited for those interested in a more modern approach to wellness tracking. As such, it’s a top pick for those less concerned with advanced health capabilities, such as ECG, which are exclusive to premium-tier Apple Watch devices.

Instead, the Apple Watch SE 2 provides the essentials, including a great sleep tracker and comprehensive fitness statistics. As a personal anecdote, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the device I use most daily as it tracks my workouts and my sleep – that’s all I really need from a wearable right now.

The other area in which the SE 2 outperforms the competition is in user safety. It comes with crash detection built in, which can let your emergency contacts know that you’ve been in an accident.

There’s also a heart rate monitor present, which (barring any medical incidents) can delve into real-time readings to give you a better understanding of what your body is going through, particularly when you’re exercising.

Advertisement

To top it all off, it’s also carbon neutral, meaning that Apple has taken steps to offset its carbon footprint and make the device as environmentally friendly as possible.

For just $169, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is a certified bargain, and well worth snapping up if you’re ready to make a change.