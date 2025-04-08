OnePlus Watch 3 vs. Watch 2/2R: Full comparison and recommendations

Which OnePlus smartwatch should you buy in 2025? Here's what we recommend after testing.

OnePlus smartwatches are now serious options for those with an Android smartphone—the only problem is choosing between the growing list of devices.

After returning to the space with the solid Watch 2 in early 2024, the brand followed it up with a lighter Watch 2R later in the year. Its latest release is the Watch 3—announced in February and infamously delayed until April 2025 due to a manufacturing error.

The good news is that we’ve tested all three, and each has its own aspects we’ve liked and disliked. If you’re an Android phone owner sold on a OnePlus smartwatch, these are the key differences between the Watch 2, Watch 2R, and the latest Watch 3.

As exclusively revealed by Wareable in March 2025, a smaller OnePlus watch is also being prepared for release in 2025. Consider this when weighing up the pros and cons of the trio below, since the lack of size options across the range is currently a significant drawback.

Price, versions, and availability

Starting from the oldest, let’s begin with the Watch 2, which launched in 2024 and is currently priced at £149/€199. Next, we have the OnePlus Watch 2R, also released in 2024, which debuted at £249/€179. Lastly, there’s the Watch 3, which is unsurprisingly the most expensive at £319/€299.

Each model comes in only one case size and includes the option for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. None of these OnePlus smartwatch models provide LTE connectivity.

The most affordable option is the Watch 2R, but as we will discuss, that doesn’t necessarily mean you are getting an inferior smartwatch.

Note, also, that we haven’t listed the US pricing for any of these models due to their lack of availability (officially, at least) outside of Europe and the UK.

There section has no straightforward ‘winner’, given that availability is equal; it’s all down to personal preference on how much you’re willing to pay. We think all are reasonably priced considering their release dates.

Specs comparison table

Product name OnePlus Watch 3 OnePlus Watch 2 OnePlus Watch 2R Price £319/€299 £149/€199 £179/€174.99 Display LTPO AMOLED AMOLED AMOLED Case size 46mm 46mm 46mm Case materials Stainless steel Stainless steel Aluminium Waterproof rating Up to 50 metres Up to 50 metres Up to 50 metres Screen size 1.5-inch 1.43-inch 1.43-inch Battery life Up to 5 days Up to 100 hours Up to 100 hours Heart rate sensor Optical and ECG Optical Optical Operating system WearOS 5 + RTOS WearOS 4 + RTOS WearOS 4 + RTOS

Design, display and build

Credit: Wareable

If you are looking for a high-quality, round smartwatch, any of these options will suit you well. In terms of sizing, all three watches feature 46mm case sizes, with the Watch 2 offering an additional aesthetic with its sleek Nordic blue edition.

There are some differences in the materials used, with the Watch 2R employing aluminum in the case, while the Watch 2 and Watch 3 feature stainless steel cases. This makes the Watch 2R the lightest of the three. However, there is a downgrade in display protection on the 2R, as it has 2D glass instead of the tougher sapphire crystal found on the Watch 2 and 3.

OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition & OnePlus Watch 2 | Credit: Wareable

Buttons represent another way to distinguish the Watch 2R from the Watch 2 and Watch 3. OnePlus employs two identical pushers on the 2R, whereas the other models feature more traditional watch crowns and a flatter physical button. We would argue that the crown design is more appealing in this case. The Watch 3 does, at least, offer a functional crown that isn’t present on the second-gen options.

Each of these watches features an AMOLED display. Yet, if you want the biggest and best screen, it’s the Watch 3 that you want. That’s because the Watch 2 and 2R have identical 1.43-inch, 466 x 466 resolution touch screens while the Watch 3 packs a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED that sticks to the same resolution as the 2 and 2R. These are all fine quality screens that are nicely responsive to swipes and taps and can be kept on at all times if you choose.



Winner: OnePlus Watch 3

Smart features and OS

Wareable

All watches are powered by a OnePlus RTOS skin of Wear OS. However, if you want the latest version of Google’s operating system, you’ll prefer the Watch 3.

All three models utilize a co-processor setup, with the Watch 2 and Watch 2R equipped with Gen 1 Snapdragon W5 and BES2700BP processors. The Watch 3 features upgraded versions of those processors to support Wear OS 5 instead of Wear OS 4.

What does Wear OS 5 offer compared to Wear OS 4? In addition to the usual performance and efficiency improvements, you will enjoy the optimal experience from Google’s own apps, such as Maps and Wallet. Additionally, the overall experience will feel very familiar.

These devices all offer good notification support, a nice mix of watch faces, access to smartwatch apps from the Play Store, and the ability to make payments. The newer Watch 3 offers additional features, such as controlling YouTube and TikTok playback or taking a smartphone photo, but only if paired with a OnePlus smartphone. That’s not an upgrade we rate as essential, but the Wear OS 5 compatibility means the latest device has an edge in this area.

Winner: OnePlus Watch 3

Battery life

Credit: Wareable

The OnePlus Watch 2 signalled a positive change to bringing good battery life to a OnePlus smartwatch and for WearOS smartwatches in general.

The Watch 2 and 2R can deliver up to 4 days in typical usage and 2 days with heavy use. The Watch 3 pushes things on slightly, giving you up to 5 days with typical usage. That drops to 3 days in heavy usage. There’s also a power saving mode that can push things up to 16 days.

In testing, the Watch 3 does deliver those improvements on the Watch 2 and Watch 2R, but it’s not the kind of added battery that really make it leaps and bounds beyond what you’ll enjoy from older OnePlus watches.



Winner: OnePlus Watch 3

Tracking performance

Credit: Wareable

If you want a smartwatch to track everything from steps to sleep, explore your health metrics, and monitor workout time, these models are all well-equipped to do so.

The Watch 2 and Watch 2R essentially offer the same features. You have over 100 sports modes to choose from, the capability to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and detailed sleep statistics. Additionally, there’s dual-frequency GPS to enhance outdoor tracking accuracy on both smartwatches. We found that the Watch 2R showed improvements in GPS, heart rate, and sleep tracking compared to the Watch 2.

The OnePlus Watch 3 offers all of these features while enhancing health tracking capabilities. It includes ECG and temperature sensors, as well as a new antenna and dual-frequency GPS design that promises improved outdoor tracking accuracy. The availability of the ECG sensor varies by region, so not everyone will immediately benefit from it. For those who can use it, it can detect atrial fibrillation.

The added health features represent the most significant advantage over the other two watch generations, as there is no substantial difference between them in fitness and sports tracking.

Winner: OnePlus Watch 3

Verdict: Which is best?

We have shared our perspective on the appealing (and not-so-great) features of the OnePlus Watch 3, Watch 2, and Watch 2R. Here’s our advice after testing all three smartwatches:

Choose the OnePlus Watch 3 if you want a smartwatch with the best design materials, health tracking, and battery life.

if you want a smartwatch with the best design materials, health tracking, and battery life. Pick the OnePlus Watch 2 if you don’t care for the Watch 3’s health features and instead want a smartwatch that feels and performs similarly in most other departments.

if you don’t care for the Watch 3’s health features and instead want a smartwatch that feels and performs similarly in most other departments. Buy the OnePlus Watch 2R if you are looking for a lighter version that offers most features of the Watch 3 and 2.