18 essential Wear OS apps to download in 2025

Supercharge your wrist with this selection of must-have apps.

Knowing the best Wear OS apps to download is the key to getting the most out of your Android smartwatch.

Since the Wear OS 3 update landed in 2021, the Google Play Store has been flooded with improved, redesigned apps for the wrist. Whether you need an app for music streaming, fitness tracking, productivity, or messaging, endless options are now available.

This guide will highlight 18 essential downloads we’ve used extensively in our in-depth reviews for the last few years and still recommend in 2025.

Whether you’re just getting started with your new smartwatch or trying to find the right option to power your new hobby, these are the apps every Wear OS owner should have.

Quick view: The 18 best Wear OS apps

Spotify

WhatsApp

Citymapper

Shazam

Calm

Google Maps

Todoist

Outlook

Google Keep

Strava

Wear Casts

App in the Air

Facer Watch Faces

Lifesum

Hole19

Cardiogram

Google Assistant

Google Home

Advertisement

Spotify

The world’s most popular streaming music service lets you store playlists for offline use. Well, providing you have a Spotify Premium account, that is.

On top of that offline playlist support, you also get playback controls for wherever your music is playing – and you can discover everything else in our guide on how to use Spotify on Wear OS.

Plus, if you’re an Amazon Music, YouTube Premium, or Deezer subscriber, you’re also catered for.

However, there’s no Wear OS app for Apple Music just yet.

Free (premium subscription required) – download Spotify

Advertisement

WhatsApp

Credit: Wareable

An app that’s exclusive to Wear OS, full-fledged WhatsApp support is finally available on the wrist.

Once you download and link your WhatsApp account, you can access all your chats and partake in the conversation as if you were on your phone.

You can also install a couple of Tiles to the carousel to quickly send voice messages or view your most recent chats with a swipe and tap.

For everything you need to know about using the app, check out our extended WhatsApp on Wear OS guide.

Free – download Whatsapp

Advertisement

Citymapper

Credit: Wareable

Google Maps does a fine job already on Wear OS, but, if you’re in a part of the world that enjoys Citymapper coverage, this app is arguably even better for getting around via public transport.

You can get live updates on buses, trains, and trams, and receive precise directions right on your wrist. You need never be stuck at the wrong stop again.

Free – download Citymapper

Shazam

Credit: Wareable

Until Google builds a watch that automatically detects songs for you, you’ll want an app to identify that catchy song in your local bar or Target.

Advertisement

For that, there’s no better option than Shazam on your wrist.

You simply tap, wait, enjoy your new addiction, and even sing along with the lyrics.

Free – download Shazam

Calm

Credit: Wareable

One area where the Apple Watch excels is in the relaxation exercises you can run from it, and, with Calm, you can get a similar sort of functionality on your Wear OS watch.

You will need to be a subscriber to run meditations from your wrist, so we rate this more as a great extension than an essential download for everyone.

Advertisement

Otherwise, all it’s really good for is viewing stats.

Free (subscription required)- download Calm

Google Maps

Credit: Wareable

As mentioned, Google has ensured its apps are considerably polished on Wear OS, and Google Maps is no exception.

You can get directions to places right on your wrist and launch a new set of directions – complete with step-by-step instructions – without touching your phone.

The latest version gives you access to a dark mode, the ability to start navigation from the watch, and destination search via voice or text.

Advertisement

You can learn even more in our full guide on how to use Google Maps on Wear OS.

Free – download Google Maps

Todoist

Credit: Wareable

Tapping items off your to-do list from your wrist can be incredibly satisfying, and Todoist makes it possible.

The Wear OS app is polished but sticks to the basics of letting you browse your lists and add new tasks when needed. The accompanying Android app makes Todoist stand out.

Free – download Todoist

Advertisement

Outlook

Credit: Wareable

You can’t necessarily power through your inbox on a tiny smartwatch display, but Outlook users are very well catered for on Wear OS.

The Microsoft service’s app is one of the best at keeping you up to date with incoming messages and upcoming calendar events – and it might even tempt you to switch over from Gmail.

Free – download Outlook

Google Keep

Credit: Wareable

It’s perhaps no surprise that Google has some fine apps for Wear OS, and near the top of that particular pile is Google Keep.

Advertisement

The note-taking app finds the perfect balance between usefulness and simplicity. Notes sync swiftly from your phone, and you can create new notes and lists from your wrist.

Free – download Google Keep

Strava

Credit: Wareable

If you own a Wear OS device with both built-in GPS and LTE, you can now track your runs and biking sessions sans your smartphone through the dedicated app.

The Tile is a neat way of jumping straight in or viewing recent workouts, with the app itself letting you track activities such as hikes, runs, and even E-bike rides with support for audio cues and auto-pausing.

If Google’s Workout app doesn’t cut it for you (it probably won’t), we highly recommend trying out Strava instead. The community element is a great bonus, and the insights are relatively unmatched.

Advertisement

You will have to pay for the full experience, but your subscription level won’t necessarily Wear OS app itself your subscription level.

Free (subscription optional) – download Strava

Wear Casts

Credit: Wareable

Wear Casts is a standalone podcast app for Wear OS lets you download, well, podcasts… and stream them from your watch.

The app will also create playlists and let you know when the latest episodes of your favorite apps are available. You can finally go out and enjoy your podcasts without taking your phone along.

Free – download Wear Casts

Advertisement

App in the Air – Trip Planner

Credit: Wareable

You’re not going to find a better flying day assistant than App in the Air.

It gives you all your flight information directly on your wrist, including real-time boarding and flight status. You’ll also get airport tips and maps.

Oh, and it works offline and has its own watch face. And yes, there’s automatic check-in, too.

Free – download App in the Air

Facer Watch Faces

Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

There’s no end to the watch faces on the Play Store, but that’s not to say they’re all worth your time.

Perhaps you want to make one of your own, in which case Facer is at hand with its excellent Wear face customizer app. Facer has partnered with watchmakers like MVMT to provide exclusive watch faces, too, to add to the ones you can make yourself.

Free – download Facer Watch Faces

Lifesum

Credit: Wareable

If you want to track your food intake, it’s hard to get anything better than Lifesum.

You get to track independently on your wrist, and also set up complication widgets for the watch face. Keeping tabs on those calories is now simpler and easier than ever before.

Advertisement

Since the revamped for Wear OS 3 a few years ago, users can now employ dedicated screens to track their key food tracking stats. It’s a big improvement.

Free – download Lifesum

Hole19

Credit: Wareable

Hole19 is one of the most comprehensive golf assistants on the market, and the Wear OS extension provides distance details for more than 40,000 courses around the world.

The app itself is extremely in-depth nowadays and even comes in a standalone form, using your watch’s GPS to work out distances.

You can also sync over golf courses when the signal on your connected phone is sketchy.

Advertisement

Free – download Hole 19

Cardiogram

Credit: Wareable

Once upon a time, Cardiogram was limited to the Apple Watch. However, it’s now one of the most advanced heart rate apps out there has made its way to Wear OS.

Using its DeepHeart AI, Cardiogram can track your heart rate and give you trends based on that information.

For Wear OS, you can view heart rate variability measurements during workouts and control of how frequently your heart rate is measured, if you’re worried about more frequent monitoring hitting your smartwatch battery hard.

Free – download Cardiogram

Advertisement

Google Home

Credit: Wareable

One major benefit of the Wear OS boom over the last few years has been the stellar integration Google has created with its other services – and that’s especially true with something like Home.

After being in beta for quite a while, this one is now ready for all Wear OS models. If it doesn’t come preloaded, it’s a must-download for anybody set up with Google Home, allowing you to quickly control things like device volume, adjust brightness, set temperatures, or alter the status of security systems.

If you have a Google Nest camera or doorbell launched after 2021, you can also receive notifications via the app that feature image previews.

It all depends on what you have set up in your smart home, and there’s no quicker way to control it all than through the Google Home app on Wear OS.

Free – download Google Home

Advertisement

Google Assistant

Credit: Wareable

While still not available on every Wear OS device, Assistant is one of the most useful apps to have downloaded on your wrist.

Often, you’ll be prompted to enable Assistant and ‘Hey Google’ wake-up during the initial setup, but you can also download it from the Play Store if it isn’t automatically included in your app list by default.

And, naturally, the possibilities are pretty endless here.

We love the way Assistant on Wear OS syncs with the rest of Google’s apps. You can ask the smart helper to turn off your lights if they’re set up in Home, or calculate a route via Maps – and responses have always been delivered quickly and reliably on our Pixel Watch test model.

Free – download Google Assistant