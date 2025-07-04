How to use Google Maps on Wear OS: Offline maps, turn-by-turn directions and more

Everything you need to know about using Google Maps on your smartwatch.

Getting directions from Google Maps is one of the simplest and most effective ways to utilize a Wear OS smartwatch.

There’s simply no better option if you want to avoid pulling your phone out for turn-by-turn directions, and it’s also undergoing consistent improvements.

The latest headline feature is fully functional offline maps from the wrist, available to those who have updated their device since last September. That followed a February 2024 update, which allowed users to receive public transit directions from their wrist.

The app does come pre-installed on most Android smartwatches, but there are a few things to know before you dive into wrist navigation.

That’s where this guide comes in. We’ll list the app requirements and note the things you can and can’t do from the Google Maps app for Wear OS.

Google Maps on Wear OS: Requirements

It’s not necessarily as simple as loading the app from your Wear OS smartwatch and gaining offline, turn-by-turn navigation instructions.

If you don’t have a cellular-enabled watch, you’ll need to ensure your device is connected to your smartphone (and can therefore tether the connection).

Alternatively, you can access the app without issue if your smartwatch has LTE enabled.

Whichever camp you fall into, you’ll also need to enable location tracking either on your watch and phone or just your watch, depending on your cellular configuration.

Using Google Maps on Wear OS

Though finding Google Maps will vary slightly from watch to watch, all you need to do on Wear OS 3-5 is bring up the app dock and scroll down to ‘Maps’.

To make things a bit quicker, there’s also a Google Maps Tile (widget) available – and this lets you jump immediately into directions to saved locations like home or your workplace.

Search for directions using Google Maps for Wear OS

Once inside the app, you’re immediately met with three tabs to pick from – a list of recent searches you’ve made linked to your Google Account and the option to search through an on-screen keyboard and or by voice.

Whichever you select, step two will see estimations pop up for walking, cycling, or driving – and you’ll choose one as you typically would. Once you do, route guidance will begin.

How to end navigation on Google Maps for Wear OS

Make sure your screen is showing the Google Maps app. From there, scroll down the screen and tap ‘Exit’.

Stop Google Maps automatically opening on your Wear OS watch

While having directions on your wrist is handy sometimes, there are also times when you’re happy to use your phone and leave your watch for other tasks.

To stop the auto-launch of Google Maps directions on your Wear smartwatch, follow these steps:

Open the Google Maps app on your smartwatch. Scroll down to the bottom and tap ‘Settings’. From here, select ‘Auto-launch’. Switch the auto-launch feature for driving, cycling, or walking to your preferred state.

Using Google Maps on Wear OS without your phone

Yes, though there are varying levels of ways you can access Google Maps on Wear OS:

While connected to your phone: If you’re connected via your phone, the Google Maps Android app will automatically fire up, while the watch will show you the next three direction prompts. You also have the option to ‘Show Map’, with your blue location indicator automatically updating as you move. Not in range of phone but with a smartwatch cellular connection: If you’re not in range of your phone but your smartwatch is set up to support cellular, the app will begin route guidance individually. This support landed in an update in early 2023. Not in range of phone and no smartwatch cellular connection: If you download a map via the Google Maps phone app, it will automatically load onto your smartwatch. You won’t receive live-updating features requiring a connection (traffic issues, road closures, voice commands, or public transit information) but you will receive turn-by-turn instructions.