Wear OS 5: Compatible watches, new features, and latest updates

Updated: Everything you need to know about the current Google smartwatch software

Wear OS 5 is the latest major update to Google’s smartwatch platform, marking the brand’s first release of major new smartwatch software in consecutive years.

However, not every Wear OS smartwatch is compatible with the 2024 software update. Unless you have a specific model from Samsung, OnePlus, or Google (which we’ll list below), you’ll be limited to Wear OS 4 (or older software versions).

This guide is your key landing point to keep up to date with the Wear OS 5 rollout.

As well as listing all the best new features you can expect and compatible watches, we’ll be tracking the rollout and updating each time there’s a significant new development.

Compatible Wear OS 5 smartwatches [February 2024]

The first watches to receive the Wear OS 5 update were the current-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra devices launched in July 2024. Older generations received the brand’s One UI Watch 6 skin in October.

Google’s latest generation—the Pixel Watch 3—was initially the only smartwatch to offer the newest software after its launch in September. The Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 also began receiving the update in late September, but the rollout was halted due to it bricking devices.

On 12 November, Google announced the Wear OS 5 update was again available to download on the two older Pixel Watch models.

Since then, the only other device to offer the software is the OnePlus Watch 3, shown above. This arrived in February 2025.

That brings the grand total of Wear OS 5 watches up to seven models (not including case size variations):

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch

OnePlus Watch 3

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (One UI Watch 6)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (One UI Watch 6)

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE (One UI Watch 6)

We don’t know when other smartwatches from OnePlus, Mobvoi, or Xiaomi will receive the Wear OS 5 update. Based on rumors, we’re not necessarily expecting any more rollouts.

Aside from OnePlus’s brand-new Watch 3, the most recent brand to deliver the update was Samsung. It finally finished its lengthy rollout of One UI Watch 6 to models of the Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch FE in January 2025.

Away from these two companies, Google has also stated that the next update is planned for March 2025. However, we’re still expecting the usual monthly software upgrades and bug fixes between now and then.

We also now know that Google I/O will take place on 20-21 May. Last year, this was the event Google announced Wear OS 5. Will we see Wear OS 6 teased? Only time will tell.

Wear OS 5 in brief: Five key new features

Curious about the buzz surrounding Wear OS 5? Although this update isn’t as groundbreaking as those in past years, it remains a valuable enhancement if your smartwatch supports it.

These are five of the biggest upgrades available to you once you upgrade to Wear OS 5:

Redesigned app launcher: This new grid layout (shown above) can make it easier to find apps. It saves scrolling through a list of options, which can be cumbersome if you have a lot at your disposal.

Watch Face Format upgrades: This one is more for developers, but you may notice that watch faces on Wear OS 5 are more complex and customizable. Goal progress widgets, live updating weather information, and the like should be widespread.

Improved battery efficiency: With Wear OS 5, running a marathon consumes 20% less power than with Wear OS 4. The OS manages resources much more efficiently with faster app loading and multitasking.

New metrics for runners: Ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation, and vertical ratio come as standard metrics on all Wear OS 5 smartwatches.

Security fix for screenshots: While screenshots have been available on most Wear OS watches via previous software updates, a new security implementation ensures that users are always notified when a screenshot is taken on their device. This also allows app developers to block screenshots, which could be handy for keeping things like bank cards safe.

What else can a Wear OS 5 smartwatch do?

That’s the new stuff, then. But what else can a Wear OS smartwatch do?

Here’s a quick refresher on all the key current capabilities of Google-powered smartwatches: