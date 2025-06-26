OnePlus Watch 3 goes compact: Release date set for smaller 43mm version

Good news has finally arrived for those craving a smaller OnePlus smartwatch.

After exclusively revealing to Wareable it was working on a smaller smartwatch earlier this year, OnePlus has announced that a more compact version of its flagship Watch 3 will launch on 8 July.

The ‘OnePlus Watch 3 43mm’ addresses one of the primary criticisms of the original (and previous generation): the significant heft. While a solid fit for those with larger wrists, the 47mm edition had the potential to alienate those with smaller wrists, typically women.

It now means the smooth software and impressive endurance offered in the latest generation are more accessible.

However, as we noted in our original review, it still faces an uphill battle against rivals like the Pixel Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch 7 due to its baffling lack of LTE. That’s especially true when new generations from Google and Samsung are expected to arrive over the second half of 2025.

The 43mm model, at least, promises to integrate all those flagship features into a sleeker, lighter design, weighing in at just 37.8 grams with a 1.32-inch display. This smaller variant also maintains the minimalist look of the larger sibling, with its stainless steel body and a 2.5D micro-curved watch crystal glass. It will be available in a Silver Steel finish.

Credit: OnePlus

Beyond the reduced dimensions, the Watch 3 43mm still packs in the improved health tracking suite, including the new ‘Mind & Body Evaluation’ feature. This goes beyond typical physical metrics, incorporating a real-time barometer to assess fatigue and mental state every 30 minutes. It also tracks daily stress patterns and offers guided breathing sessions with real-time feedback, providing a more holistic view of wellbeing than previously seen.

The big question: What happens to battery life?

A key question lingers: how much will this size reduction come at the expense of battery life, which has been the standout selling point for the brand since it returned to smartwatches last year.

While we’ve always lauded OnePlus’ modern devices for their multi-day AOD endurance, smaller smartwatches typically mean smaller batteries.

There’s no shame in delivering a watch that can’t match up to the staying power of a 47mm+ edition, of course—even brands like Google (on its third iteration of a smaller model) struggle to clear 24 hours of AOD time.

And, at the time of writing, no battery life estimates (or details regarding pricing) have been provided by the brand. So, until we hear more, stay tuned.