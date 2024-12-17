Polar 360 officially launches B2B wearables platform

Polar has officially launched the Polar 360, the B2B wearable it announced at FIBO earlier this year.

As reported on PULSE by Wareable, the Polar 360 is a screenless health tracker — much like the Whoop 4.0.

It captures many of Polar’s health metrics, including Sleep Plus Stages, Nightly Recharge, SleepWise, Nightly Skin Temperature, 24/7 Heart Rate, Respiration Rate, and Steps/Floors.

Polar has now fully positioned it as a B2B product for corporate wellness schemes, aiming to help organizations improve health and performance. The platform integrates customizable hardware, software, and analytics to provide actionable insights across industries like wellness, healthcare, sports, and research.

Similar ideas have surfaced, such as Oura’s $96m deal with the Pentagon to deliver comparable solutions.

The Polar 360 platform is scalable, catering to mid-sized enterprises for employee wellness or deeper integrations for health services and the military, where staff must remain rested and recovered.

Advertisement

Polar states the platform targets industries focused on health monitoring, supporting use cases like remote patient monitoring in healthcare or improving workforce well-being in corporations.

At Wareable, we’ve covered many similar initiatives, such as how the UK Police service uses Biostrap to monitor stress levels and officer well-being.

Biostrap is an excellent example of a B2B wearable, offering tailored tools like sympathetic nervous system tracking to measure fight-or-flight stress responses.

This space is ripe for innovation, and Polar, with its strong legacy in biometrics, has a clear opportunity to make an impact.