HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 melds incredible sound and beautiful design 

(Sponsored) The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 mark a significant upgrade in design and sound quality and a step change in the Freebuds range.

The Freebuds Pro 4 are the first TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds under the HUAWEI Sound brand, and represent the pinnacle of acoustic innovation and incredible design.

They combine elegance and durability, and tip the scales at just 5.8g per earbud, so they’re comfortable for extended wear. What’s more, the lightweight design doesn’t mean compromising on listening time. The FreeBuds Pro 4 offers 31 hours of playback with the charging case or 7 hours on a single charge.

The ceramic backplate is finished using a meticulous 72-hour firing and polishing process to achieve a luxurious glossy finish. The FreeBuds Pro 4 come in Black, White, and Green options.

Unmatched Audio Precision and Lossless Sound Quality

The FreeBuds Pro 4 intelligently adjust audio based on your ear shape, fit, and volume to optimize sound performance using a Triple Adaptive EQ.

Engineered with Dual-driver True Sound technology, they pack 130dB dual-magnet drivers, and ultra-high-frequency planar diaphragm. That means an ultra-wide frequency range (from 14Hz deep bass to 48kHz pristine highs) that ensures every note resonates with clarity and depth.

The FreeBuds Pro 4 are designed to minimize sound overlap, which helps to separate vocals from instruments to deliver a more nuanced, wider soundstage and distortion-free listening thanks to their lossless sound quality, which restores the on-site quality and realism of the scene as you listen.

Clear and stable voice calls with smart control

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 4 features a bone-conduction VPU microphone alongside three external microphones to make call quality clearer.

They also utilize advanced AI noise reduction algorithms that cut out background noise. The earbuds can filter up to 100 dB of background noise for clear and stable calls in noisy environments — including busy transport hubs or strong winds.

Noise cancellation is also aided by the design, which uses Shape-Memory Foam Ear Tips that ensure a snug fit. That passively boosts noise cancellation by up to 30% compared to previous models.

Finally, Dual Device Connection enables you to easily switch between devices for uninterrupted usage and on-stem gesture controls offer touch and head-motion gestures that enable hands-free control.

