Google Wear OS 6: What’s new, when it’s coming, and which watches will get it

Everything you need to know about the upcoming software update.

Google has used its annual I/O conference to pull back the curtain on Wear OS 6, the next iteration of its smartwatch operating system.

As ever, the update promises a host of refinements aimed at enhancing user experience, battery life, and developer capabilities.

So, if you’re wondering what this means for your current or future Android smartwatch, you’re in the right place.

This is your home for everything you need to know about Wear OS 6—from its rollout schedule and key new features to which devices are expected to receive the update.

When is Wear OS 6 releasing?

Google has officially stated that Wear OS 6 will be available “later this year,” with a Developer Preview already accessible. While a precise date hasn’t been locked in, we can still look to past release patterns for clues.

Typically, Samsung has been among the first to debut new Wear OS versions with its own customized ‘One UI Watch’ interface on its Galaxy Watch lineup, often launching new watches in late summer. Currently, rumors point to a July announcement and release of its Galaxy Watch 8 generation.

Following this, Google usually releases the more ‘classic’ version of Wear OS. If recent tradition holds, this should coincide with the launch of the expected Pixel Watch 4 in September/October.

So, while official confirmation is pending, a phased rollout starting late summer and continuing into the autumn seems plausible.

Seven key upgrades coming in Wear OS 6

Credit: Wareable

As is custom with Google’s annual smartwatch software refresh, Wear OS 6 isn’t a dramatic overhaul. However, there are several notable improvements and new tools available for both users and developers, and it’s certainly more substantial than last year’s update from a design perspective.

1. Improved battery life

Optimizations within the system are expected to deliver up to a 10% improvement in battery life compared to Wear OS 5.

2. ‘Material 3 Expressive‘ brings theming

A refreshed visual and motion design system will bring more personalization options, updated color schemes, typography, and shapes, providing developers with enhanced design capabilities.

Apps and tiles will be able to match their colors with the active watch face for a more cohesive look—though this one will only be available on Google’s watches initially.

3. Refined always-on display

Enhancements to the always-on display experience are on the way and could prove crucial for quick glances at information. In the update, the top activity remains visible and in the ‘resumed’ state when the device enters system ambient mode.

4. Enhanced Tiles

The swipeable widgets on Wear OS will now align with the system font by default and benefit from new components, including a 3-slot layout for better visual consistency.

5. Smoother navigation and menus

New UI elements will allow developers to create more fluid list navigation and scrolling.

6. Better media controls

Improved controls for podcasts, including fast-forward, rewind, playlist access, shuffle, like, and repeat functions.

7. Watch faces are back

Third-party watch faces are set to return to actually being usable, with platforms like Facer now able to align with ‘Watch Face Push’ and provide instant syncing (instead of having to download a separate app for each face).

Credit: Wareable

Google’s Wear OS 6 announcement included the fact that the Developer Preview is available for Google Pixel Watch devices running Wear OS 5.1.

While the full official list of devices confirmed to receive Wear OS 6 is yet to be released by Google or individual manufacturers, here’s what we can anticipate based on current information and typical update cycles.

Confirmed or upcoming watches set to support Wear OS 6:

Google Pixel Watch 1-3 (given they can all run the Wear OS 6 preview)

Google Pixel Watch 4 (expected later this year)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series (expected later this year)

Likely to support Wear OS 6 but still unknown:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4-7 series

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

OnePlus Watch 3

Unlikely to support Wear OS 6: