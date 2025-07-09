Samsung quietly upgrades Galaxy Watch Ultra with new color and double the storage

We get our hands on the updated Galaxy Watch Ultra—here's the key changes.

Alongside the splashy launch of the new Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic, Samsung has quietly refreshed its rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra for 2025.

Although not a full sequel, the updated model features a new ‘Titanium Blue’ colorway (pictured here throughout) along with a major storage increase from 32GB to 64GB. This improvement comes at no additional cost, keeping the price at $649.99.

This refresh positions the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra as a viable option for the coming year—and keeps it fresh for those seeking a durable, titanium-case Android smartwatch.

The core elements that made last year’s model a strong contender remain intact. It’s still the same adventure-ready wearable, featuring a robust case and a large, bright 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display—and Samsung itself confirms that it still boasts the best battery life in its watch lineup.

What’s new (and what’s not) with the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025

The key changes for the 2025 edition are the new Titanium Blue finish and the doubled internal storage to 64GB. The updated watch also ships with Samsung’s latest One UI 8 Watch, based on Wear OS 6, right out of the box. This provides new buyers with immediate access to the latest software features, including the debut of Google Gemini as a wrist-worn smart assistant.

Otherwise, the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra is identical to its 2024 predecessor.

It retains the same 47mm ‘squircle’ design, MIL-STD-810H durability, 10ATM water resistance, and advanced sensor array, which includes heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, and body composition analysis. The powerful Exynos W1000 chip, 2GB of RAM, and 590mAh battery also carry over.

For existing owners of the 2024 Galaxy Watch Ultra, the One UI 8 update is expected to arrive later this year.

When is it available to buy?

Pre-orders for the refreshed Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue (as well as the existing Titanium Silver, Gray, and White options) begin today, July 9, 2025.

The watch will be available for general purchase starting July 25, 2025, exclusively in an LTE variant.