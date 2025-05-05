Garmin Vivoactive 6 vs. Forerunner 165: Key differences explained

Which of Garmin's more affordable watches is right for you? We answer all in this full comparison guide.

The Vivoactive 6 and Forerunner 165 represent two of the most affordable routes for those craving an AMOLED Garmin watch—but they’re pretty different in their focus.

The Vivoactive 6 is the brand’s latest iteration of its more affordable sporty smartwatch line, while the Forerunner 165 (as the name implies) is the entry-level edition of the brand’s running watch series. In our testing, both performed well, proving that you don’t necessarily have to opt for the flagship Garmin devices if you’re a regular exerciser.

As we say, though, there are clear differences: the Forerunner 165 is the better option for those requiring some deep training insights and basic navigation, while the Vivoactive 6 is for those who want a more general fitness tracking experience.

If you’re considering the Forerunner 165 or Vivoactive 6 and are unsure about their key differences and similarities, continue reading to discover our experiences with both devices.

Price and versions

As mentioned, these are two of the more affordable options in Garmin’s extensive collection of watches. They’re not necessarily cheap by relative standards, but certainly more accessible than most Garmin watches.

The Forerunner 165 was announced in early 2024 and launched at $249.99. However, it is now available for under $200 from Garmin and some retailers. The Forerunner 165 Music adds a music player, pushing the MSRP to $289.99. Again, that’s dropped closer to $240 in some places.

The Vivoactive 6 arrived in early 2025, priced at $299.99. Unlike the 165, it is available in only one version, and the built-in music player is a standard feature.

Looking at current pricing, the 165 Music can be purchased for less than the new Vivoactive, so its value remains very much intact here by virtue of being a year older.

Specs comparison table

Product name Forerunner 165 Vivoactive 6 Price (MSRP) From £249/$249

(£299/$299 for 165 Music) £279/$299 Display AMOLED AMOLED Case size 43mm 42mm Waterproof rating Up to 50 metres Up to 50 metres Screen size 1.2-inch, 390×390 1.2-inch, 390×390 Battery life Up to 11 days Up to 11 days Heart rate sensor Optical Optical GPS Multi-GNSS Multi-GNSS

Design, display and build

Garmin Vivoactive 6 | Credit: Wareable

If you like the idea of a Garmin watch that sits small and light on your wrist, both watches will serve you well. The 165 has a 43mm case that’s slightly thicker than the 42mm case on the Vivoactive 6.

There is a difference in the materials, with the Vivoactive using polymer for the watch’s body and also including an aluminum bezel. Conversely, the 165 is made entirely of polymer and is roughly 20g heavier than the Vivoactive 6.

Do these watches feel heavy? Absolutely not. The strap designs are the same, featuring 20mm quick-release straps that make it easy to swap in and out of either Garmin’s or your own bands.

Garmin Forerunner 165 | Credit: Wareable

The AMOLED screens used here are identical. They feature a 1.2-inch touchscreen with a pixel resolution of 390 x 390 that can be kept on at all times. However, the screen protection differs, with the Vivoactive using Gorilla Glass 3 and the 165 utilizing chemically strengthened glass.

These displays offer a vibrant, sharp, and impactful experience, and they accommodate large fonts, perfect for maximizing text on smaller screens.

If you prefer more buttons, the 165 offers four physical ones, unlike the two on the Vivoactive, allowing for a more traditional Garmin sports watch experience.

There’s no separating them regarding waterproofing, as both carry 5 ATM certifications, making them suitable for swimming and enabling submersion in water up to a depth of 50 metres.

Winner: Draw

Smart features and OS

Garmin Vivoactive 6 | Credit: Wareable

The best way to view these watches as smartwatches is that they provide most, but not all, of what Garmin offers in this area. You’ll need to grab something like the Venu 3 or spend significantly more on a Fenix 8 or top-end Forerunner 965 to access more of those latest features.

That being said, these watches perform quite competently as smartwatches. They operate on Garmin’s proprietary operating system, with the Vivoactive 6 providing what we’d say is a much nicer and more smartwatch-friendly interface version.

Garmin Forerunner 165 | Credit: Wareable

In terms of features, the more expensive Forerunner 165 Music model is the only way to get streaming apps and offline downloads from the likes of Spotify on the wrist. If you opt for the non-music model, you’ll save money, but forego this crucial feature.

However, that’s not the case with the Vivoactive 6, which delivers music as standard. It also provides double the storage (8GB compared to 4GB), allowing more space for audio files and apps from Garmin’s Connect IQ Store.

These are going to be smartwatches where you can view notifications, harness contactless payments (via Garmin Pay), control music playback (on the 165 Music and Vivoactive 6), and view Garmin’s handy Morning Reports (a summation of your key biomarkers and workout suggestions).

The Vivoactive 6 offers a smart alarm that aims to wake you up in a gentler manner (if that’s something you’ll find useful), but the smartwatch features available to you are largely the same.

Winner: Draw

Battery life

Garmin Vivoactive 6 | Credit: Wareable

If you’re looking for a Garmin watch that can last a week, these two watches can do so. On paper, they provide broadly similar battery life metrics.

Both last up to 11 days with daily use, which drops to five days when the screen is set to always-on mode. Additionally, a battery saver mode is available on both models, providing 20 days of usage in that mode, while the Vivoactive can last up to 21 days.

When it’s time to rely on them for GPS tracking, the 165 maxes out at the same 17 hours as the Vivoactive 6 in top accuracy mode. If you add music into the equation along with tracking in the best GPS accuracy mode, the Vivoactive 6 can last for 8 hours compared to 6.5 hours on the 165 Music.

The battery performance you experience primarily depends on how much you hammer power-intensive features such as the always-on display or blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

Even with continuous usage on both of these features, though, performance is good; we found that each will still last around four days.

Winner: Draw

Tracking performance

Garmin Forerunner 165 | Credit: Wareable

In terms of tracking, the latest Vivoactive feels like the watch for those who want a fitness tracker, sports watch, and smartwatch in one. Meanwhile, the 165 is a more entry-level, performance-driven watch with more training-centric extras.

With the 165, you don’t get Garmin’s best Multi-Band GNSS outdoor tracking technology or its latest optical sensor setup. Yet, you do get an altimeter to measure elevation, which you can’t do on the Vivoactive 6.

You’ll also get additional training features like Garmin’s Race Widget, VO2 max data focused on trail running, and advanced running metrics.

Garmin Vivoactive 6 | Credit: Wareable

The 165 has a bit more to offer in terms of navigation for outdoor activities, allowing you to follow breadcrumb trails in real time and view data such as elevation profiles. The Vivoactive does provide the back-to-start mode, so it isn’t entirely useless for navigation; it’s just that the 165 will give you more in that area.

The Vivoactive 6 has its wins, too. It also offers multi-GNSS with support for two additional satellite systems. Additionally, it uses the same Gen 4 Elevate sensor for tracking heart rate and blood oxygen, particularly excelling at monitoring heart rate both day and night as well as during workouts at various intensities.

For golfers, it provides more golf-specific metrics, and for runners, it offers Garmin’s advanced interval training support. Additionally, you gain access to the best features of the Garmin Coach platform, including strength training plans and workout animations—two aspects not available on the older 165 model.

Winner: Garmin Vivoactive 6

Verdict: Which is best?

So, that’s how the two (more) affordable Garmin watches match up. Which one do you choose? Here’s how we see it:

Choose the Garmin Vivoactive 6 if you want an AMOLED Garmin watch with the latest training features, and you like the idea of having something to closely track a round of golf

Choose the Garmin Forerunner 165 if you want an AMOLED Garmin watch that offers more navigation features, can measure elevation, and has more physical buttons to make it feel like a traditional Garmin sports watch

Also consider: Garmin Venu 3

The Venu 3 is a bit more expensive than both watches, but it offers more battery life, health sensors, and some of Garmin’s voice-based smartwatch features.