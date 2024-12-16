Waterproofing and wearables: We explain IP and ATM ratings

If you want to swim with your smartwatch you'll need to look for a 5ATM or IP68 rating.

Water resistance ratings for smartwatches and wearables are hard to understand — but some claims are not what they seem.

All the jargon surrounding specs, disclaimers, and water ratings can be a little daunting – and very confusing.

Below, you’ll find all the explanations you need behind the water resistance claims assigned to smartwatches. Let’s dive in.

TL;DR: What rating do you need for swimming?

If you’re looking for a swim-proof wearable, aim for a device with 5ATM and/or IPX8 ratings (or higher).

Having both of these marks will mean your watch has both ingress protection for continuous immersion in water, as well as the ability to deal with a good level of water pressure.

Water resistance jargon explained

As you’ll know if you’ve ever tried to decipher a product’s actual ability to deal with water, there’s rarely a straightforward answer.

The IP and ATM ratings we’ll talk through below do standardize the process and give you something to look out for, but you’ll still need to put these two together if you want to figure out if a watch is truly swim-proof, dive-ready, or will probably brick if you take a shower with it.

This is all well and good in theory, obviously, but manufacturers often don’t list both ratings.

It’s common to see an ATM rating (which only relates to conditions equivalent to different water pressures) but not an IP rating (which looks at how protected a device’s enclosure is from dust and liquids), and the reverse is also some brands’ preference.

ATM ratings explained

More often than not, smartwatches will have an ATM rating. To be sure of your wearable being safe for swimming, you should get a 5ATM-rated device.

ATM ratings instead show how deep a device can go and how much water pressure it can theoretically withstand.

ATM is simply an abbreviation for ‘Atmosphere’, and these ratings are handed out by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

This is particularly important for those who plan to swim or dive using their wearable – as, hypothetically, a device may offer a certain level of water protection but still not survive certain levels of water pressure.

Remember, as well, that this rating certifies equivalent pressures to that of a certain ATM, and variables like time in the water and potential ingress protection damage can affect a device’s ability to withstand water pressure.

These ratings aren’t a to-the-meter guarantee, basically, and it’s best to err on the side of caution when testing depths with them (unless they’re certified for diving, which we’ll explain below).

1ATM = Withstands pressures equivalent to 10m / 33ft

3ATM = Withstands pressures equivalent to 30m / 98ft

5ATM = Withstands pressures equivalent to 50m / 164ft

10ATM = Withstands pressures equivalent to 100m / 328ft

20ATM = Withstands pressures equivalent to 200m / 656ft

However, a wearable’s ability to withstand water pressure at a certain depth looks very different in real-world situations.

IP ratings explained

An Ingress Protection rating is an official indicator of how well your device is protected against dust and water.

While not relating to water, we should mention that the first numeral you see after ‘IP’ relates to protection against dust, with ‘0’ being no protection and ‘6’ given to devices with no ingress of particles.

Generally speaking, most new devices you come across will offer a ‘6’ on this rating.

The second number is the important one for those concerned about water protection. This relates to the rating given to the enclosure’s protection against liquids, using a scale of 0-9.

You’ll often see smartwatches and wearables on the upper limits of these, but, for the sake of completeness, here are some rough descriptions for each IP water rating:

IPX0 = No water protection

IPX1 = Protected against vertically falling water drops

IPX2 = Protected against vertically falling water drops when the enclosure is tilted up 15 degrees

IPX3 = Protected against spraying water

IPX4 = Protected against splashing water

IPX5 = Protected against water jets

IPX6 = Protected against powerful water jets – as well as heavy rain and outdoor sea conditions

IPX7 = Protected against the effect of temporary immersion in water up to 1m for up to 30 minutes

IPX8 = Protected against the effects of continuous immersion in water, as specified by the manufacturer

IPX9 = Protected against high-pressure and temperature water jets

Example: The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro both feature an IP68 rating, meaning they are protected completely against dust while also offering protection against continuous immersion in water.

Swim-proof smartwatches: What to look for

So you’ve seen a smartwatch or wearable you like with a 3ATM rating, which means it should be able to join you in watery depths of 30m – and it should certainly be good for splashing around on the surface of the pool right? Wrong.

Firstly, remember that these are simply lab estimates of the kind of water pressure the device can deal with, and, secondly, the correct ATM rating should be paired up with an equally appropriate IP rating.

Essentially, there’s no real point in owning a device capable of 3ATM if, for example, it’s only received an IPX4 rating.

Thankfully, it’s often a bit easier than this to figure out if something is swim-proof, and you’re looking for IPX8 protection and a 5ATM rating.

In theory, such a combination should mean a device should be safe for swimming or snorkeling, though different manufacturers may sometimes also state variables relating to time or specific depths that you’ll need to watch out for.

If you only see an ATM rating – as we mentioned earlier, there’s now a trend of brands listing just one – this is because it’s assumed one rating is enough to figure out whether it’s swim-proof.

The Garmin Fenix 8 listing, for example, shows off a 10ATM rating but doesn’t specifically highlight any dust or water ingress protection.

In our experience, high 5 ATM ratings have always equated to a device being swim-proof.

Smartwatches for diving: What to look for

Wearables and smartwatches with 10ATM ratings are becoming more commonplace – but this doesn’t necessarily mean they’re ready for dives down to exactly 100m.

To be dive-ready, they’ll also need an EN13319 certification (like the Apple Watch Ultra), and you’ll also have to check each manufacturer’s fine print on how deep in the water an individual device is designed to go down to.

Again, like with trying to hunt down information regarding swimming support, it’s likely that you’ll often see only the ATM rating listed in the specs of potential diving-compatible smartwatches.

It’s often fair to assume it has an IPX8 rating if the manufacturer is touting it as ready for dives but try and double-check to make sure.