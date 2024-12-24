Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is built to handle swimming — but there are some key details you need to know before you decide to take it for a dip.

Since the very first Galaxy Watch landed in 2018, Samsung has offered some level of protection against water and its latest smartwatches see that protection get even tougher.

If you’re unsure how waterproof your Samsung Galaxy Watch is, we get into the nitty gritty of all you need to know about whether to keep your Samsung smartwatch on in the shower or whether it’s fit it for a diving adventure.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 waterproof?

We’ll start with the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch FE, which share the same level of protection against moisture. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch FE both carry a 5 ATM and IP68 durability ratings. The 5 ATM rating indicates that this is a watch that can withstand pressure from fresh water at up to 50 meters depth. When we talk about freshwater, we’re referring to water that isn’t salty, so beds of water like lakes and rivers.

What that rating means in terms of activities you can use it for, it’s suitable for swimming, taking a shower, jumping into a swimming pool, or going snorkeling. It also means you’ve got something that can handle splashes of water and can handle some rain or snow.

The IP68 rating signifies that it’s also a watch that can be submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters depth for 30 minutes giving you an added boost in overall protection against water submersion.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Ultra waterproof?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s smartwatch built for more rugged use than the Galaxy Watch 7 and FE. It features a stronger waterproof rating to make it a little more suitable for water-based adventures.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra includes a 10 ATM water rating as well as an IP68 rating. That 10 ATM rating means it can be submerged in water up to 100 meters depth. The IP68 rating means the same as the Watch 7 and is your sign that you have a smartwatch that can also be submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters depth for 30 minutes.

Unlike the Watch 7 and FE, Samsung states that the Galaxy Watch Ultra can be used in salt water as well as freshwater, though advised to rinse it in fresh water after you’ve been in the ocean with it. It’s designed for the same sorts of water-based activities, so swimming, and showering, but that doesn’t include diving or water-based activities like surfing and water-skiing. These apply a level of water pressure that the Ultra isn’t tested to handle.

Are older Galaxy Watches like the Galaxy Watch 5 waterproof?

If you’ve picked up or own a Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or an older Watch Active 2, then you’ll also be able to spend some time in the water with it. The Galaxy Watch 3 up to the Watch 5 along with the Watch Active and Active 2 feature IPX8 and 5 ATM-rated water resistance designs.

That means they can be submerged in fresh water up to 50 meters depth and can be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters depth for 30 minutes. These watches are primarily designed for pool swims and shallow waters and can be worn in the shower. Like newer Galaxy Watches, they’re not designed for diving or water sports.

If you do happen to leave it on while in seawater, Samsung advises rinse it with fresh water and then dry it to avoid any issues operating the watch after.