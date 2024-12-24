Is the Apple Watch waterproof? Apple Watch swimming capabilities explained

The Apple Watch can live in the water, but just how much water and for how long?

From the very first Apple Watch to the most recent Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2, Apple’s smartwatch has provided some protection against water and Apple opts to describe its Watches as water resistant as opposed to waterproof.

Water resistance typically means protection against water for a certain amount of time and in certain conditions. Waterproof should mean something is impenetrable to water.

If you’re unsure just how well-protected your particular Apple Watch model is and what kind of water-based activities it can handle, we’ve tested all Apple Watches to things down and give you our complete guide on how waterproof the Apple Watch is.

Is the Apple Watch Series 10 waterproof?

The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple’s flagship smartwatch and comes in two size options including the biggest screen you’ll find on a Watch Series Watch. Water resistance remains the same across all Series 10 models offering something that’s resistant to water up to 50 metres depth.

That resistance makes the Series 10 suitable for being submerged in water up to 50 meters depth. Apple states this is a smartwatch that’s best designed for shallow water activities like snorkeling and swimming (pool and open water ).

What you shouldn’t use the Series 10 for is water-based activities where the watch is exposed to more high-pressure environments. You can’t scuba dive with the Series 10 nor should you use it for water sports like water skiing.

Apple also reiterates that water protection isn’t permanent and does diminish over time, though doesn’t specify a lifespan of that protection.

Is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 waterproof?

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 and its predecessor the Apple Watch Ultra are Apple’s biggest, most rugged smartwatches and are built for endurance athletes and adventurers. With that in mind, Apple has boosted the Ultra’s level of water resistance beyond what’s offered on the Series 10.

Both the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 carry a water resistance rating that makes them suitable for being submerged in water up to 100 meters depth and usable for activities like swimming, showering, and water skiing. You can use it for activities like pool and open water swims and of course, keep it on in the shower. You shouldn’t use it for activities where high-velocity water is involved, however.

In addition to that, the Ultra watches are suitable to be used for recreational diving up to 40 meters (130 feet) depth. That’s because the Ultra series carries an EN13319 certification, which is the international depth gauge standard for dive computers.

Is the Apple Watch SE waterproof?

The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s most affordable smartwatch and offers the same level of water resistance as the Watch Series 10. That gives you a water resistance rating that deems it suitable to use in water up to 50 meters depth and that covers use both in a pool and the ocean.

Like the Series 10, it’s designed for shallow water-based activities including pool and open water swims and snorkelling. This is not an Apple Watch that can be used for any sort of recreational diving, so deep-sea submersion is off the cards. Any activities that involve high-velocity water is also a no-no

Are older Apple Watches like the Watch Series 6 waterproof?

If you’re not wearing one of the newest Apple Watches, what protection can you expect? Here’s how the rest of the Apple Watch series models stack up:

Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 1 – If you still have one of the first-generation Apple Watches or the Apple Watch Series 1 (launched in 2016), those Apple smartwatches feature an IPX7-rated design. That means it offers a level of water resistance that deems it suitable to be splashed by water and can handle being used in the rain or snow. These aren’t Apple Watches that are not suitable to be submerged in water.

Apple Watch Series 2 or later – After the original Apple Watch and Apple Watch Series 1, Watches from Series 2 up to the latest Series 10 offer the same water resistance rating that makes it safe to be submerged in water up to 50 meters depth. These Watches are good for swimming, snorkeling, and other shallow-water activities. You cannot dive with these Watches.