Samsung to skip One UI 7 Watch update—but it’s not what you think

Conor AllisonBy 2 Mins Read
Samsung is poised to bypass the One UI 7 Watch update for its Galaxy Watch devices this year, though it appears the move isn’t to cancel or delay the rollout of new software.

Instead, a new report from SamMobile suggests that the Korean giant will skip straight to One UI 8 Watch to align the Android smartwatch operating system’s version number with the upcoming One UI 8 for its smartphones and tablets.

Sources indicate that this skip is a deliberate effort to create a consistent software numbering scheme across Samsung’s device ecosystem. While skipping a major version number is a first for One UI Watch, Samsung has previously made similar adjustments with its smartphone branding, notably with the Galaxy Z Flip lineup.

The upcoming One UI 8 Watch update, expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 8 announcement (alongside a potential Galaxy Watch 8 Classic model and Ultra 2), is anticipated to bring significant upgrades.

Samsung already confirmed a strong focus on AI and new health tracking features back in January, and latest rumors suggest the UI is set to become more colorful to mirror the design language of the latest One UI update for its other smart devices.

As in previous years, the update is also expected to be based on Wear OS 6, the next major software update for Android watches, which will be announced at Google I/O on 20-21 May.

We won’t know for sure until then, and Samsung’s official announcement will likely come this July. Stay tuned for more whispers and rumors in the meantime.

Conor Allison

Conor joined Wareable in 2017, quickly making a name for himself by testing out language translation earbuds on a first date, navigating London streets in a wearable airbag, and experiencing skydiving in a VR headset. Over the years, he has evolved into a recognized wearables and fitness tech expert. Through Wareable’s instructional how-to guides, Conor helps users maximize the potential of their gadgets, and also shapes the conversation in digital health and AI hardware through PULSE by Wareable. As an avid marathon runner, dedicated weightlifter, and frequent hiker, he also provides a unique perspective to Wareable’s in-depth product reviews and news coverage. In addition to his contributions to Wareable, Conor’s expertise has been featured in publications such as British GQ, The Independent, Digital Spy, Pocket-lint, The Mirror, WIRED, and Metro.

