RingConn’s $199 Gen 2 Air may be the best budget ring of 2025

The Oura rival is improving its roster of smart rings—and fans can get a tidy early-bird discount.

Smart ring challenger RingConn has announced a budget-friendly Gen 2 Air that will launch on 21 March for $199.

The new ring isn’t too different from the Gen 2 launched last year—one we were impressed by, giving it 4/5 stars in our full review. However, it’s set to fill a crucial role in the company’s offerings, providing a significant upgrade (at least on paper) over the previous entry-level model, the Gen 1.

From the brand’s initial announcement, the most notable omissions appear to be the lack of a charging case (one of our favorite Gen 2 features) and sleep apnea detection.

Otherwise, users can access the same subscription-free health tracking and AI insights that rolled out at the end of last year. The new ring also boasts a slightly lighter ‘titanium steel’ build, hence the ‘Air’ tag.

However, it doesn’t seem to be any slimmer or shaped differently, so we’re surprised to see the battery life dip to 10 days (compared to Gen 2’s 12-day estimate). Instead of a handy charging case, users will recharge via an Oura-like charging dock.

It’s also only available in silver or gold, so there are no black or rose gold editions like the more expensive sibling. Still, with seven different protective covers available for the Air, users can add more variation if they please.

Advertisement

Fans also receive a $30 discount by subscribing to RingConn’s newsletter before 7 March, making the budget ring an even more enticing option. We’ve just begun testing the Air and will deliver our full verdict over the next few weeks. Stay tuned.