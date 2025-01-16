Best smart rings 2025: Top fitness and sleep tracking rings reviewed

We love smart rings, and once you experience the insights and comfort of a top health tracking ring, you don't look back

Smart rings are booming, and they’re here to stay. With a discreet design and superior health insights, the best smart rings generally provide a better health-tracking experience than smartwatches.

The Oura Ring 4 is the best smart ring you can buy right now. But with its mandatory subscription, it’s an expensive option. And that means the likes of the Ultrahuman Ring Air, RingConn Gen 2 and Samsung Galaxy Ring make great Oura alternatives: all of those have impressed us in testing.

Read on for our first-hand testing of the best smart rings — and how to pick between them.

New smart rings on the way for 2025

The Velia Ring vs Oura Ring 4

CES was a bumper show for smart rings — and there are a host of new options coming to market.

The most notable is the Circular Ring 2, which adds ECG and a much more premium design than the original Circular Ring. That’s interesting for those looking for heart health insights.

We also got eyes on the Velia Ring (above), which is a super-interesting crowdfunding project that’s unfortunately left backers furious after constant delays. The Velia is insanely slim compared to Oura and others, and we were bowled over when we tried it on at CES. But we can’t vouch for its accuracy, or whether it will ever ship beyond its backers. April 2025 is what we were told by the founders. Watch this space.

Smart rings FAQ

What is a smart ring and what do they do? Smart rings are small and discreet wearables, ideal for people who want to get the benefits of a wearable, without wearing a bulky smartwatch or fitness tracker. They mainly track sleep, steps, recovery, and stress. They’ve proven popular because a smart ring is more comfortable to sleep than a smartwatch. It also means that you can get in-depth health insights, and still wear your favorite watch or timepiece. What are the downsides of a smart ring? Smart rings are generally poor at tracking workouts, and few have advanced health features such as ECG/blood pressure (yet). The lack of screen and NFC also makes them feel less useful than a smartwatch day-to-day. Which finger should we wear a smart ring on? Generally, smart rings are designed to be worn on the index finger. But you can wear them on any finger you like. How do you get the right size ring? Most of the smart rings we’ve tested provide a sizing kit with a plastic version of that ring so you can try a range of different sizes before the one packed with smarts is sent out to you. Samsung’s is optional but don’t skip this step. You should wear the test ring for a day or two to make sure it fits well and doesn’t fly off when you wash your hands (we’re speaking from experience!) A snug fit that doesn’t twist around is key to getting accurate sensor data, so this aspect is important. Are smart rings prone to scratches? Smart rings take a battering, so getting something that won’t be torn to shreds after a couple of months is important. Many rings (see RingConn and Oura) are made of titanium, which is light and supposed to be super-scratch resistant. But if we always suggest taking it off when doing activities like lifting weights, because it will get marked. You can buy ring protectors, which slip over the ring.



Most smart rings are at least 5ATM water resistant, meaning they can be worn in the pool or shower. That’s not universal though, and there are rings with lower ratings that only protect against washing your hands. Be aware. What sensors do smart rings have? Many of the rings we’ve seen so far have been designed to track elements of your health and fitness. Heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen) and temperature sensors are pretty standard now. And we’re starting to see the first rings capable of taking an ECG starting to land on the market.

Our top smart ring picks at a glance:

Best smart ring: Oura Ring 4

Best smart ring for sport: Samsung Galaxy Ring

Best Oura alternative: Ultrahuman Ring Air

Best smart ring for battery life: RingConn Gen 2

Best medical smart ring: Prevention Circul+

How we tested

Unlike most sites, Wareable has been testing smart rings since the early days, so we have bags of experience. We’re always wearing and comparing smart rings and testing never stops, and each of these has been worn for a period of months to assess how the data compares, in terms of tracking accuracy and long-term insights.

Best recommended smart rings from our reviews

Oura Ring 4

Price: From $349 + $5.99 a month subscription (ships globally) | Oura Store

Credit: Wareable

Weight: 3-4 grams (depending on size)

3-4 grams (depending on size) Sensors: PPG, skin temperature, accelerometer, IR sensor to check alignment

PPG, skin temperature, accelerometer, IR sensor to check alignment Color options: Silver, brushed titanium, matte black, stealth black, rose gold, gold

The Oura Ring 4 is the best smart ring money can buy right now, although it’s also the most expensive. Starting at $349/£349 it also requires a $5.99/£4.99 monthly subscription to access all the juicy sleep and long-term health insights. If that outlay makes you balk, then try the RingConn 2, Ultrahuman Ring Air, or Galaxy Ring listed below.

However, the Oura app is by far the best we’ve used, and we’ve found its sleep-tracking accuracy to be superior too — and that’s backed up by repeated success in clinical trials. Sleep tracking is joined by readiness, stress, and activity, with daily tracking of core vitals such as breathing rate, heart rate and body temperature.

Oura Ring 4 vs Oura Ring Gen 3 – know the difference

The new Oura app also focuses on tracking health over time, including stress resistance, cardio fitness, cardio age, and how your sleep patterns tally with your circadian rhythm. It’s also starting metabolic health tracking, and if you log meals using its AI identification algorithm then it will assess your meal regularity, too.

Few wearables (perhaps only Whoop) can match its simplicity, focus, and actionability — and we believe it justifies the $5.99 subscription if you’re willing to embrace the data. If you’re not, then the expense of Oura makes little sense. And the thinner build and longer battery of RingConn 2 and Galaxy Ring are better options.

We were slightly disappointed that Oura didn’t slim down the Ring 4. While it’s lighter and more comfortable than Gen 3, it’s larger than rivals. Again, if you want the thinnest ring, Oura Ring 4 isn’t it. We also found it scratched when used in the gym, and autodetection of exercise wasn’t great — so this still isn’t an option for people who love fitness.

Read our Oura Ring 4 review for detailed analysis.

Pros The best wellness tracker out there

The best wellness tracker out there Smart circadian insights

Smart circadian insights Brilliant presentation of data Cons Rivals are thinner and more comfortable

Rivals are thinner and more comfortable Really expensive

Really expensive Workout tracking still iffy

RingConn Gen 2

Price: $299 | RingConn

Credit: Wareable

Weight: 2-3g (depending on size)

2-3g (depending on size) Sensors: PPG, SpO2, skin temperature, accelerometer

PPG, SpO2, skin temperature, accelerometer Color options: Future Silver, Matte Black, Royal Gold

Despite only shipping its Gen 1 smart ring to crowdfunding backers earlier this year, RingConn already has a second-gen option. The Gen 2’s incredibly light and thin design makes it arguably the best smart ring from a comfort perspective, and it’s also the undisputed battery champion. In the right settings, it’s capable of 10-12 days of battery life (up from a week).

The design alone makes it a serious alternative to Oura and Samsung. RingConn has dropped the weight to around 2-3g (depending on your ring size) and the 2mm thickness makes it the slimmest on the market. It adds up to a feel in daily use and sleep tracking that’s as close to a regular ring as we’ve ever experienced.

Our only design concern during testing has been durability. Like most matte black rings, we’ve noticed the edges picking up slight signs of wear. RingConn is far from the only manufacturer to suffer from this, but it is worth keeping in mind when choosing your finish.

Like with the first iteration, the Gen 2 ring produces accurate insights into sleep, health, and basic activity – and only really the sleep apnea feature is one we’ve found to affect battery life significantly.

While this data is largely solid, we still have reservations about the companion app. It doesn’t feature quite the same polish or unique insights as a platform like Oura, and the sometimes endless graphs mean it feels more of a data hub rather than a cohesive companion that informs behavior change or useful insights.

For many people, that will be just fine. But the best wearables make data actionable, but you’ll have to do a lot of that yourself with RingConn.

Still, with a price tag that undercuts rivals, no added subscription fees, and a nifty charging case that effectively gives you 15-20 charging cycles, the RingConn Gen 2 is a tough smart ring to argue against.

Check out our full RingConn Gen 2 review

Pros Incredibly light and thin design

Incredibly light and thin design More affordable than rivals

More affordable than rivals Accuracy is very solid

Accuracy is very solid Unrivalled battery/charging combination Cons App is mind-numbingly dense

App is mind-numbingly dense Prone to scratches

Prone to scratches Lacks integrations for activity

Samsung Galaxy Ring

$399/£399 | Samsung

Credit: Wareable

Color options: Silver/Black/Gold

Silver/Black/Gold Weight: 2.3-3 grams

2.3-3 grams Sensors: Skin temp, PPG, accelerometer

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is a fantastic first-generation effort from Samsung — and while not as deeply insightful as Oura Ring 4 — Galaxy Ring gets sleep accuracy and activity tracking bang on.

The smart ring is Android-only, features a handy charging case, and comes priced at a pretty lofty $399/$399 – that’s $100/£100 more expensive than the base edition of Oura’s Gen 3 ring (though no subscription is required for Samsung’s ring).

Sleep is a huge focus of the Galaxy Ring, and this is backed up with nifty sleep coaching. Its chronotype feature characterizes your sleep patterns with an animal that exemplifies your habits. You can then choose to work on improving specific areas of your sleep habits, which makes it feel actionable.

Samsung’s new Energy Score sits at the heart of the experience, and we found its daily number (based on your sleep/HRV/heart rate) responsive and intelligent. And the Galaxy AI will also chime in to add insights on high or low scores.

Exercise heart rate was also better than any smart ring we’ve tested, though we recommend swerving the automatic workout detection and starting workouts manually via the app (and taking your smartphone with you).

So, why isn’t this the best smart ring ever? You don’t get as many insights as Oura and Ultrahuman, even if Samsung covers the core experience just as well. There are also issues recommending the Galaxy Ring to existing Galaxy smartwatch users when it does nothing different from the company’s smartwatches. In fact, it does much less, as there are no ECG/BIA/blood pressure insights.

And we did also have some concerns over inaccurate SpO2 scores, from our testing. But for a Gen 1 product, Samsung has got so much right here.

Check out our full Samsung Galaxy Ring review

Pros Great sleep data

Great sleep data Focus on actionable sleep coaching

Focus on actionable sleep coaching Energy Score feels intuitive

Energy Score feels intuitive Nice design and comfortable to wear Cons Does cost less than rivals and Galaxy Watch

Does cost less than rivals and Galaxy Watch Expensive (but no subscription required)

Expensive (but no subscription required) Spotty HR data and poor SpO2

Ultrahuman Ring Air

Price: $349 / £329 / €325 | Ultrahuman

Weight: 2.4g-3.6g (depending on size)

2.4g-3.6g (depending on size) Sensors: PPG, SpO2, skin temperature, accelerometer

PPG, SpO2, skin temperature, accelerometer Color options: Aster Black, Matte Grey, Bionic Gold, and Space Silver

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is the company’s second-generation smart ring. It’s lighter and smaller than its predecessor, at just 2.4g, making it more comfortable to wear.

Ultrahuman now offers a range of colors and finishes, and the build is equivalent to the Oura Ring 4 despite being two years older.

Sleep is the main focus, and there’s a sleep index that accounts for a wide range of data and metrics. We found that sleep tracking was largely reliable, with accuracy that stood up well to Oura and Whoop.

It also focuses on recovery and stress tracking – and Ultrahuman places a lot of focus on analyzing circadian rhythms, including managing stimulants and prompting healthy wind-down times. The “Adenosine Clearance Window” is particularly interesting and guides you when you drink coffee, and the circadian clock advises when to get light and take a walk.

Some of the metrics can feel a little raw, and the app isn’t quite as well designed as Oura.

The recovery score also tracks metrics such as resting heart rate, HRV, and body temperature. These are compared to established baseline scores, and there’s a traffic light system to show if these are outside of your norms. And there are women’s health tracking features, which use the biometric sensors to track the monthly cycle.

The Ultrahuman app also has a glucose element, and pairs to a CGM for blood sugar analysis if you purchase its M1 sensor package.

Ultrahuman also supports new ‘PowerPlugs’, a range of apps and integrations that can be added to the experience. There’s a new jetlag advisor, a paid-for Afib detection feature, and even partnerships for blood marker detection – so it’s an experience that’s quickly expanding.

Ultrahuman Ring Air costs $349 / £329/ €325 without ongoing subscriptions, so it’s a good alternative to Oura in terms of cost. The metrics you get are similar – but slightly less polished than Oura’s right now.

Check out our full review of the Ultrahuman Ring Air

Pros Solid health data

Solid health data Stimulant window data interesting

Stimulant window data interesting Thoughtful prompts and recommendations Cons Circadian window needs to be developed

Circadian window needs to be developed Still chunky and masculine

Still chunky and masculine Lack of breathing rate data

Lack of breathing rate data Bland design

Prevention Circul+

Price: $299 | Bodimetrics

Wareable

Weight: 4.9 grams

4.9 grams Sensors: Blood Pressure, ECG, Oximetry, Heart Rate, Temperature

Blood Pressure, ECG, Oximetry, Heart Rate, Temperature Color options: Silver, black, rose gold

We’ve seen ECG sensors on smartwatches and fitness trackers, but now Bodimetrics in partnership with Prevention has put that tech into a smart ring too. It’s received FDA approval for its blood oxygen tracking – and across all skin tones, too.

It’s not just ECG that this clever ring can track, either. It can take blood pressure measurements while capturing ECG measurements once you’ve calibrated it with a cuff-style monitor.

It promises heart rate tracking accuracy plus or minus 2bpm against medical grade monitoring and a +/- 3% accuracy for SpO2 monitoring it’s capable of as well.

When we compared the data with a blood pressure monitor, pulse oximeter, and other ECG wearables, we found the data accuracy was good overall.

But the (very) chunky build ensures it’s only viable if you’re looking for medical grade tracking and analysis for managing conditions. It’s not something that people will want to wear to keep tabs on their daily activity – this is serious health tech.

As such, data is presented well, but it lacks actionable insights – it’s all about those vitals. If you have a medical condition that requires you to monitor ECG and heart rate data, you’re well set. But it won’t tell you if you’re stressed, overtraining, or might be getting your period, like consumer devices like Oura.

There’s more going on with sleep monitoring letting you capture sleep duration, sleep stages (including REM time), heart rate, baseline skin temperature, and SpO2 levels (including an oxygen desaturation index). The data, again, felt very reliable on the whole.

It can be stored freely in the app and cloud and even shared with doctors and health professionals, which is good to see.

There’s also just 16 hours of battery life, which means weighing up when you monitor your stats. Its rather awkward and unique design means it’s one you might want to wear exclusively to monitor your stats overnight.

Read our Prevention Circul+ review

Pros Rich health tracking

Rich health tracking Reliable and accurate insights

Reliable and accurate insights Easy set up Cons Awkward design

Awkward design Charging setup isn't great

Charging setup isn't great Short battery life

Circular Ring Slim

$275 / £225 | Circular

Wareable

Weight: 2 grams

2 grams Sensors: PPG sensor, bioimpedance sensor, accelerometer

PPG sensor, bioimpedance sensor, accelerometer Color options: Black

Smart ring startup Circular has returned with what it claims is the industry’s thinnest and lightest offering yet – the $275 / £225 Circular Ring Slim. We were critical in our initial review, but the company released an updated version in June 2024 that addressed many of our concerns around its scratch-resistant coating and water resistance.

It tips the scales at just 2g and measures 2.2mm thick. To put these specs into context, industry leader Oura’s Generation 3 Horizon model measures in at 2.55mm thick and clocks the scales at around 4-6g, while the Circular Ring Pro is 2.75mm and 4g.

The Circular Ring Slim packs a three-axis accelerometer, temperature sensor, PPG sensor, and LEDs that are used to monitor the likes of breathing rate, heart rate variability, blood oxygen saturation, and heart rate are sticking around, too.

The insights provided by the Kira+ app do lag behind the likes of Ultrahuman and Oura, but the company has now released new algorithms for workout tracking. We’re putting those to the test to see how they stack up. But for now, it’s hard to recommend the Circular Ring Slim over rivals.

Read our full Circular Ring Slim review

Pros Comfortable design

Comfortable design Some core tracking feels mostly reliable

Some core tracking feels mostly reliable Kira+ assistant is step in right direction Cons Ring material is easily scratched

Ring material is easily scratched Companion app isn't pretty and can be buggy

Companion app isn't pretty and can be buggy Not fully water resistant

Movano Evie Ring

Price: $269 | Movano

Wareable

Weight: 3.2-3.7g

3.2-3.7g Sensors: PPG sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope

PPG sensor, temperature sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope Color options: Silver, rose gold, black (coming soon)

The Movano Evie Ring is a female-focused smart ring – so it’s one of the rare wearables designed with women’s health in mind.

Advertisement

On 16 September it was relaunched, and we’ll be retesting to see if the problems have been overcome.

On paper, Evie packs a bold design and thin build, which should make it more wearable. And the Evie Ring will also be released in three colors: gold, silver, and rose gold.

It doesn’t hold back on features, either. The Movano Evie will measure heart rate, HRV, sleep, respiration rate, temperature, and blood oxygen. It will also track mood and menstrual cycle symptoms (via user inputs) and aims to track a holistic overview of health and activity via the Daily Summary window.

Movano has applied for FDA approval for its heart rate tech – although this has not been granted yet – so it means business about accuracy.

Read our early Movano Evie review

Advertisement

$199/£149 | Amazfit

Wareable

Weight: 3.75-4g

3.75-4g Color options: Titanium

Titanium Sensors: PPG, accelerometer, temperature sensor, EDA sensor

We love the build of Helio and the design – and it’s one of our favorite smart rings to date purely in terms of how it looks and feels. The titanium alloy ended up scratch-free in our weeks of testing, and it’s slim and light too. What’s more, it’s 10ATM water resistant.

The company has slashed the price of the Helio Ring and totally overhauled the app design, which makes it a better budget option for those looking to dip their toe in the water with smart rings.

At the time of writing, it only comes in US8/US10/US12 sizes, but the key problem is that Helio doesn’t really do much. It adds data such as Readiness and recovery to the Zepp Health app, and sleep tracking metrics (which are already part of the company’s smartwatches). It will also track sleep heart rate variability (HRV) and resting HR.

In our testing, we found the sleep data to be significantly overestimated compared to Whoop, Oura, and Apple Watch. And compared to the similarly priced Ultrahuman, the insights feel limited. It doesn’t feel worth the money.

If you’re committed to Amazfit sports watches, it can make a nice companion device for your Zepp Health ecosystem. And the spec sheet lists a host of sensors that don’t seem to be enabled yet.

Read our full Amazfit Helio review

Pros Sleek, quality build

Sleek, quality build Good battery life

Good battery life Scratch resistant Cons Only two sizes at launch

Only two sizes at launch Over estimates sleep wildly

Over estimates sleep wildly Static and unintuitive readiness scores

Smart ring specs compared

Smart Ring Weight (grams) Sensors Color Options Water Resistance

Oura Ring Gen 4 4g 18 signal pathway PPG, infrared LED, ambient light, accelerometer, Silver, brushed silver, matte black, stealth black, rose gold, gold IPX8 (swim-proof up to 100 meters) Samsung Galaxy Ring 2.3g Skin temp, PPG, accelerometer Black, gold, silver IP68/10ATM (100m) RingConn Gen 2 2-3g PPG, accelerometer, gyroscope Silver, black, gold IP68 (water resistant up to 50 meters) Ultrahuman Ring Air 3.6g PPG, infrared LED, accelerometer Stealth black, silver, rose gold IPX8 (swim-proof up to 100 meters) Circular Ring Slim 2g PPG, accelerometer Black, silver, rose gold IPX8 (as of June 2024) Prevention Circul+ 4.9g PPG, accelerometer Silver, black, rose gold IP67 (water resistant up to 1 meter for 30 minutes) Movano Evie Ring 4.5g PPG, accelerometer, gyroscope Silver, rose gold, black (coming soon) IPX8 (swim-proof up to 50 meters) Amazfit Helio 3.75g PPG, accelerometer, temperature sensor, EDA sensor ‘Titanium’ IP68/10ATM (100m)