Major AI update to Samsung Health promises deeper integration with its wearables

Samsung has announced an AI-focused update to Samsung Health that will deliver all-new insights, accuracy, and features to the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring.

While the brand hasn’t used the CES 2025 show floor to debut any new wares, as expected, it has delivered a sizeable update to its health platform that affects its current-gen wearables.

The update will allow for faster, AI-powered local data processing, with the changes also resulting in improved heart rate monitoring, more accurate health tracking, real-time stress analysis, and even more sleep metrics.

With this impending rollout, the latest Galaxy Watch devices and Galaxy Ring will also be able to link up to the Samsung SmartThings platform.

During its keynote, Samsung didn’t show too many examples of how its wearables can be integrated during its keynote. However, it does appear possible that this latest update will enable data such as sleep wake-up or geolocation to trigger routines and scenes.

From what we’ve seen, the Samsung Health app’s new tricks appear to be the most consequential.

Samsung illustrated that it’ll soon launch a Symptom Radar (yes – exactly like the Oura Symptom Radar), and the Galaxy AI prompts at the top of the dashboard should now deliver more in-depth and useful recommendations.

Wareable says:

Since Galaxy AI was launched last January, the brand has consistently touted its wearables as increasingly AI-driven. It was the buzz phrase upon the launch of the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring last summer.

Yet, for all the noise, we didn’t find those devices (or, more specifically, their integration with Samsung Health) to feel much different from previous models. The odd Galaxy AI insight on the app dashboard was new, but nothing on the watch (or app) came close to the data interpretation or personalized feel found on Whoop or Oura.

Still, Samsung has the might and ecosystem to eventually deliver the truly integrated experience it’s been describing in keynotes. So, here’s hoping this is a step in the right direction as we approach the Galaxy Watch 8 and Ultra 2.