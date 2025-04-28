Samsung reportedly preparing Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 for release—not a Watch 8 Classic

Samsung will use the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event to launch the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, signalling it will stick with the same smartwatch lineup for 2025.

That’s if the latest reporting from Greek site Techmaniacs is anything to go by, anyway. As part of a post showing leaked renders of the Korean brand’s upcoming smartphones, the outlet also states that the Galaxy Watch Ultra successor will arrive instead of a potential Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

This is expected, of course, given that Samsung overhauled its entire lineup last year to provide users with a new entry-level tier (Galaxy Watch FE), mid-tier (Galaxy Watch 7), and all-new premium option (Galaxy Watch Ultra). However, this is our first real indication that it will stick with these tiers for the coming generation—different from its previous strategy of flipping editions every other year.

Other reports from earlier this month had suggested that Samsung may be developing multiple watch models, identified by firmware numbers like SM-L32x and SM-L33x (likely two sizes of the standard Galaxy Watch 8) and a distinct third line, SM-L50x. However, instead of a Watch 8 Classic, it’s now believed that SM-L50x corresponds to the upcoming Ultra 2.

More potential details about the rumored Ultra 2

The report also indicates the primary upgrades for the Ultra 2 will focus on internal memory while maintaining a similar design and launch price to the original.

Whether this storage boost refers to RAM, storage, or both remains unknown, but the price speculation is clearer; the report suggests the Ultra 2 will arrive in Europe for €699 (the same as last year), while the Ultra will drop to €400.

We’re particularly interested in that final detail, as it could make one of the best Wear OS smartwatches instantly more accessible (and worry plenty of the competition around the $300-$350 price range).

Of course, as with all rumors at this relatively early stage, take it all with a pinch of salt. The recent OnePlus Watch 3 pricing yo-yo shows that details like MSRPs can change very quickly.

We’ll be tracking all the key rumors in the meantime, though, so stay tuned for more.