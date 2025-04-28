OnePlus Watch 3 price settles after typo delays and tariff chaos—new MSRP confirmed

OnePlus has officially established a new, permanent US price for its OnePlus Watch 3, with the smartwatch finally settling at $349.99.

This decision marks a significant adjustment following a period that saw the watch return to market at a much higher $499 earlier this month, a steep increase from the initial price tag announced in February.

The path to this final price has been laughably complex. OnePlus initially revealed the Watch 3 with a $329.99 price point—a $30 hike from the OnePlus Watch 2 released last year.

However, the launch was abruptly halted and delayed upon discovering the now-infamous “Meda in China” typo on early production units (of which our review unit was one of the affected).

During this unforeseen delay, US import tariffs enacted by the Trump administration began impacting goods from China. So, when OnePlus was ready to bring the Watch 3 to market, it had to do so with a substantially increased price amid the anticipated import costs.

The ‘Meda in China’ typo has contributed to plenty of pricing hassle | Credit: Wareable

Advertisement

It seems that the latest move to lower the price to $349.99 permanently serves as a market correction. OnePlus, citing “market conditions”, confirmed to 9to5Google that “recent adjustments in our supply chain have allowed us to pass some savings back to those interested in purchasing the OnePlus Watch 3 in the U.S.”

It also noted that this will be the final MSRP change. While still $20 higher than the pre-incident announcement price, it represents a hefty $150 reduction from the second price—one that would have surely killed its chance of succeeding stateside given the competition.

With new wares expected from Google and Samsung over the coming months, only time will tell if the Watch 3 can keep up with the pace at this new, final price.