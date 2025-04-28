26 must-know Google Assistant commands for your smartwatch

We explain which smartwatches support the voice assistant - and how to use it
Having Google Assistant live inside your Android smartwatch affords you constant access to the versatile voice assistant, but you’ll need to know a few tricks before you can truly get the most out of it.
Things are also slightly different when conversing with an Android smartwatch than when conversing with the Assistant on your smartphone or smart home device. Not all watches include support for the voice helper, either.
In this guide, we’ll provide a comprehensive overview of Google Assistant on your smartwatch—what it can do for you, how to use it, which watches actually support it, and some example commands to help you get started.
What can you do with Google Assistant on Wear OS?
For Google Assistant to work on your Wear OS smartwatch, you’ll need to be connected to your phone or have an active LTE connection. If you do, the possibilities are virtually endless.
Here are a few examples of what you can do with the voice assistant’s smartwatch app.
- Check the weather
- Begin a workout
- Check daily activity and sleep stats
- Set timers and alarms
- Add events to your Google Calendar
- Manage reminders
- Get traffic information via Google Maps
- Find nearby restaurants and store opening hours
- Translate languages
- Ask for live sports scores
- Get answers to calculations
- Play music from Spotify and other services
- Hear or read the latest news headlines
- Send texts and emails
Which Wear OS watches support Google Assistant?
Google Assistant may now be an exclusive feature for devices running Wear OS 3 and above, but it still represents a sore spot for some watch owners. Not everyone can actually access the voice assistant.
However, this may not matter for long, given that reports around April 2025 suggested that Google will soon scrap the branding and workings of Assistant in favor of a pivot to its Gemini AI platform.
Still, here are the current list of Wear OS smartwatches that have Google Assistant support:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 / 6 Classic
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series
- Google Pixel Watch 3
- Google Pixel Watch 2
- Google Pixel Watch
- OnePlus Watch 3
- OnePlus Watch 2
- Skagen Falster Gen 6
- Tag Heuer Connected 45mm Bright Black Edition
- Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro
- Xiaomi Watch 2
How to launch and use Google Assistant
There are three different ways to launch Google Assistant on Wear OS: a long press of your watch’s side button, saying the “Hey Google” wake phrase, or manually bringing up the app through the app dock, a complication, or Tile.
Using the wake word detection is naturally the easiest option—and definitely the choice for those who plan to use the smart assistant frequently —but in our experience, this does drain more battery life.
The side button is the next best option; however, this depends on your Wear OS device. Some can be configured to launch Assistant with a long press of one of the side buttons, as we say, while others cannot.
There are also some, like the Pixel Watch, which have this functionality in place by default.
If those options fail, you can also bring up Google Assistant manually.
Turn “Hey Google” detection on/off
This option is presented to you when you first set up your Wear OS 3 smartwatch. Depending on how you set it up, you can tinker with this setting by following the instructions below.
1. From the watch’s home screen, swipe down from the top and tap the ‘Settings’ icon.
2. Next, find ‘Google’ and select this option.
3. Tap ‘Google Assistant’ from the list of options.
4. Toggle the ‘Hey Google’ option under ‘Talk to Assistant’ to your desired setting.
26 Google Assistant commands to try on your watch
There are countless commands for you to test out with Google Assistant, but, below, we’ve provided a few groups of examples for you to get started.
Remember, the easiest way to begin these is to enable the “Hey Google” wake phrase, as shown above, but you can avoid uttering that altogether by just opening up the app itself.
Daily tracking and workouts
- How was my sleep last night?
- Start a bike workout
- How many steps have I taken today?
- What’s my current heart rate?
- How far did I run last week?
Communication
- Send a text message to [insert phone contact]
- Make a phone call to [insert phone contact]
- Draft an email to [insert contact]
Control your smart home
- Turn on the lights in [room name]
- Lock the front door
- Arm the [security system name]
- Send an announcement to [device name]
General
- Have I got any calendar events set for today?
- Add milk to my grocery list
- Set a timer for 25 minutes
- Schedule an alarm on weekdays for 7 am
- What’s the weather like today?
Control media
- Play [track/album/artist] from Spotify on [device name]
- Turn the volume to 3
- Skip this track
- Play that last song on repeat
Fun things to ask Google Assistant
- Sing a song
- Flip a coin
- Tell me a joke
- Are you friends with Alexa?
- Tell me a riddle