26 must-know Google Assistant commands for your smartwatch

We explain which smartwatches support the voice assistant - and how to use it

Having Google Assistant live inside your Android smartwatch affords you constant access to the versatile voice assistant, but you’ll need to know a few tricks before you can truly get the most out of it.

Things are also slightly different when conversing with an Android smartwatch than when conversing with the Assistant on your smartphone or smart home device. Not all watches include support for the voice helper, either.

In this guide, we’ll provide a comprehensive overview of Google Assistant on your smartwatch—what it can do for you, how to use it, which watches actually support it, and some example commands to help you get started.

What can you do with Google Assistant on Wear OS?

For Google Assistant to work on your Wear OS smartwatch, you’ll need to be connected to your phone or have an active LTE connection. If you do, the possibilities are virtually endless.

Here are a few examples of what you can do with the voice assistant’s smartwatch app.

Check the weather

Begin a workout

Check daily activity and sleep stats

Set timers and alarms

Add events to your Google Calendar

Manage reminders

Get traffic information via Google Maps

Find nearby restaurants and store opening hours

Translate languages

Ask for live sports scores

Get answers to calculations

Play music from Spotify and other services

Hear or read the latest news headlines

Send texts and emails

Which Wear OS watches support Google Assistant?

Google Assistant may now be an exclusive feature for devices running Wear OS 3 and above, but it still represents a sore spot for some watch owners. Not everyone can actually access the voice assistant.

However, this may not matter for long, given that reports around April 2025 suggested that Google will soon scrap the branding and workings of Assistant in favor of a pivot to its Gemini AI platform.

Still, here are the current list of Wear OS smartwatches that have Google Assistant support:

How to launch and use Google Assistant

There are three different ways to launch Google Assistant on Wear OS: a long press of your watch’s side button, saying the “Hey Google” wake phrase, or manually bringing up the app through the app dock, a complication, or Tile.

Using the wake word detection is naturally the easiest option—and definitely the choice for those who plan to use the smart assistant frequently —but in our experience, this does drain more battery life.

The side button is the next best option; however, this depends on your Wear OS device. Some can be configured to launch Assistant with a long press of one of the side buttons, as we say, while others cannot.

There are also some, like the Pixel Watch, which have this functionality in place by default.

If those options fail, you can also bring up Google Assistant manually.

Turn “Hey Google” detection on/off

This option is presented to you when you first set up your Wear OS 3 smartwatch. Depending on how you set it up, you can tinker with this setting by following the instructions below.

1. From the watch’s home screen, swipe down from the top and tap the ‘Settings’ icon.

2. Next, find ‘Google’ and select this option.

3. Tap ‘Google Assistant’ from the list of options.

4. Toggle the ‘Hey Google’ option under ‘Talk to Assistant’ to your desired setting.

26 Google Assistant commands to try on your watch

Wareable

There are countless commands for you to test out with Google Assistant, but, below, we’ve provided a few groups of examples for you to get started.

Remember, the easiest way to begin these is to enable the “Hey Google” wake phrase, as shown above, but you can avoid uttering that altogether by just opening up the app itself.

Daily tracking and workouts

How was my sleep last night?

Start a bike workout

How many steps have I taken today?

What’s my current heart rate?

How far did I run last week?

Communication

Send a text message to [insert phone contact]

Make a phone call to [insert phone contact]

Draft an email to [insert contact]

Control your smart home

Turn on the lights in [room name]

Lock the front door

Arm the [security system name]

Send an announcement to [device name]

General

Have I got any calendar events set for today?

Add milk to my grocery list

Set a timer for 25 minutes

Schedule an alarm on weekdays for 7 am

What’s the weather like today?

Control media

Play [track/album/artist] from Spotify on [device name]

Turn the volume to 3

Skip this track

Play that last song on repeat

Fun things to ask Google Assistant